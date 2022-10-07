Police ‘breached duty to carry out effective investigation into loyalist attack’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police ‘breached duty to carry out effective investigation into loyalist attack’

By Press Association
October 7 2022, 12.26pm
Peter McEvoy and supporters speak outside the High Court in Belfast following a legal challenge to police over its duty to ensure an effective investigation into a 1992 loyalist gun attack in Co Down (David Young/PA)
Peter McEvoy and supporters speak outside the High Court in Belfast following a legal challenge to police over its duty to ensure an effective investigation into a 1992 loyalist gun attack in Co Down (David Young/PA)

Northern Ireland’s police service has been found to be in breach of its duty to ensure an effective investigation into a 1992 loyalist gun attack in Co Down.

The finding came at the High Court in Belfast following a challenge to the chief constable by John McEvoy, a barman who narrowly escaped being hit in the attack on the Thierafurth Inn in Kilcoo, Co Down.

Families are now calling for an investigation into a series of loyalist attacks in the South Down area.

These include the killing of comedian Patrick Kielty’s father Jack in Dundrum in 1988, the attempted murder of John O’Rourke in 1986 and the shooting deaths of six Catholic men at the Heights Bar in Loughinisland in 1994.

Loughinisland Massacre
From top row, left to right: Patsy O’Hare, Barney Green, Adrian Rogan, Eamon Byrne, Daniel McCreanor and Malcom Jenkinson, who were killed in Loughinisland, Co Down (Family handouts/PA)

One man, Peter McCormack, was murdered and several others hurt when a UVF gang burst into the Thierafurth Inn and opened fire.

Mr McEvoy claimed a failure to establish an independent effective probe into the shooting on November 19 1992 breached his human rights.

Some of the material cited by Mr McEvoy’s lawyers included the 2016 Police Ombudsman report into the Loughinisland attack, which found there had been collusion between police officers and the gunmen, and the documentary film No Stone Unturned, which named suspects.

Mr Justice Humphreys said the new material represents plausible evidence of significant state collusion at the Thierafurth Inn shootings.

He found that the state “has failed to carry out” an effective investigation compliant with Article Two or Three of the European Convention on Human Rights “within a reasonable time”.

However, he said he was not satisfied that the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI)’s Legacy Investigation Branch is incapable of carrying out an effective investigation.

Concluding his judgment, Mr Justice Humphreys said he was minded to make a declaration rather than an order in light of the indication that a review of the case is being carried out.

“I’m conscious that any mandatory order may result in other deserving investigations being denied or delayed,” he said.

He said: “Declaratory relief ought to be an effective remedy for the breach which I have found.”

A further hearing is set to take place around the wording of a declaration and costs.

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland acknowledge the comments of Mr Justice Humphreys today,” a force spokesman said.

“We will now take time to fully consider the written judgment and it would, therefore, be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”

Mr McEvoy was accompanied by several survivors of other loyalist gun attacks in the Co Down area as he attended the High Court on Friday.

Outside court, he welcomed the judgment.

“That’s what we’ve been looking for since 1982 and we got what we wanted,” he said.

“We want a review into what happened all over south Down.”

He added: “It’s been prolonged, for 30 years, coming 31 years. It’s affected everybody, not just me. It has affected all the people.

“I’m glad that the ruling went with us today and I hope that the police force now come meet with our legal team.”

Mr McEvoy’s solicitor Gavin Booth, from Phoenix Law, said the onus now lay with the PSNI to instigate a “proper investigation” into the series of loyalist attacks in South Down.

“It’s on the PSNI now to take action to remedy that breach (of European Convention rights),” he said.

“We’re open to meet with the PSNI to talk about a proper thematic investigation into South Down, into all the events of collusion.

“So, while no exact order has been made today, the PSNI should know that it’s on them now to carry out a proper investigation into South Down.”

Mr Booth said the opportunity to secure justice has not been scuppered by the passage of time.

“The suspects still remain living in South Down,” he said.

“We know who they are, we know where they’re living, the PSNI know who they are.”

Sinn Fein MP for South Down, Chris Hazzard, also joined the survivors at Friday’s hearing.

“This is a watershed decision for families in South Down and further exposes damning levels of collusion between the state and loyalist paramilitaries,” he said.

“All of these murders and attacks must now be properly investigated and those responsible brought before the courts.

“I want to commend all the families impacted by this case and their steadfast campaign to access truth and justice.

“They are entitled to justice and proper investigation. This must now proceed without any delay.”

