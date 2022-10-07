Police face probe over ‘grossly offensive’ WhatApp messages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police face probe over ‘grossly offensive’ WhatApp messages

By Press Association
October 7 2022, 1.06pm Updated: October 7 2022, 1.22pm
A police officer writing on paper (Joe Giddens/PA)
A police officer writing on paper (Joe Giddens/PA)

The police watchdog has launched a criminal investigation into six serving officers and one former officer after “discriminatory, derogatory or pornographic” messages were shared in a WhatsApp group.

Five of the officers work for the Oxfordshire-based Civil Nuclear Constabulary (CNC), as did the ex-officer. The other officer has since moved to another force in the South West.

All seven are being investigated over “grossly offensive messages” under the Communications Act, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.

They have also been told they are under investigation for potential gross misconduct, although it does not mean criminal charges or misconduct proceedings will follow.

The investigation was launched after information came to light in a separate police investigation.

The case is not linked to previous probes into WhatsApp groups which had members including Sarah Everard’s killer, Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens.

It is also not related to the arrest of a man after a Home Office immigration official, who used to work for the Met, was suspended over allegations he had been posting racist messages on the social media platform.

The IOPC said it cannot provide further information on the latest investigation, including the name of the other police force, as it may identify those involved.

IOPC regional director Catherine Bates said: “The allegations against these officers and a former officer are extremely serious and concerning.

“On conclusion of our investigation we will decide whether the matters should be referred to the Crown Prosecution Service, whose role it is to determine whether criminal charges will follow.

“As this work is ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”

It comes as Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley announced plans for a new anti-corruption unit to crack down on officers and staff who are misogynistic, homophobic or sexist, and other forms of abusive behaviour.

The Met’s new Anti-Corruption and Abuse Command has been launched to root out “criminal colleagues”. More detectives will be hired and new technology will be used to overhaul work to track down corrupt officers, the force said.

Sir Mark said: “As part of my commitment to renew policing by consent and to bring more trust, less crime and high standards to the Met, I’m investing in extra officers and staff, skills and technology to root out those corrupt or abusive officers or staff.

“We will be proactive and unrelenting in actively seeking out these criminal colleagues. I make no apology for this ruthlessness in evicting those who undermine our integrity as we seek to reform the Met and give the public the confidence in us they deserve.”

On Thursday a man in his 60s was arrested on suspicion of offences under the Communications Act and misconduct in a public office and has been released on bail, the Met said.

This followed a BBC investigation which claimed a Government immigration official, who used to work for Scotland Yard, had been posting racist messages on WhatsApp.

Newsnight reported Rob Lewis had created a group chat with other former Met officers.

The Home Office said it had suspended a member of staff after allegations of gross misconduct.

