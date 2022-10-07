Police worker accused of sharing gory picture of dead RAF cadet, 18, on WhatsApp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police worker accused of sharing gory picture of dead RAF cadet, 18, on WhatsApp

By Press Association
October 7 2022, 2.32pm
Lewis, described by his family as “popular, funny and kind”, had been diagnosed with emotionally unstable personality disorder before his death (Family handout/PA)
Lewis, described by his family as "popular, funny and kind", had been diagnosed with emotionally unstable personality disorder before his death (Family handout/PA)

An ex-British Transport Police control room worker appeared in court accused of sharing a picture of a dead 18-year-old RAF cadet hit by a train.

Joshua Tilt, 31, appeared for a brief hearing at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday after being charged with misconduct in a public office.

Tilt is accused of accessing police photographs showing Lewis Williams’ body and sharing one with 14 others.

Lewis, described by his family as “popular, funny and kind”, was diagnosed with emotionally unstable personality disorder before his death.

His parents were in court.

Tilt, who appeared on bail before District Judge David Wain wearing a suit and coat, left the court with two males via a side door before being driven away.

He is accused of “wilfully and without reasonable excuse or justification” taking a photo on his “personal mobile phone of a deceased member of the public”.

He then allegedly shared the image with others “who had no legitimate purpose for viewing or possessing” it.

Speaking ahead of the hearing, Lewis’s father Paul Williams said: “Lewis was popular, funny and kind.

“He had a really big heart and would always put other people’s problems ahead of his own.

Birmingham Magistrates Court
Birmingham Magistrates' Court (PA)

“He touched so many people’s lives.

“He was also incredibly smart and his knowledge of history and the world was second to none.

“His teachers would always say how much potential he had.”

Mr Williams said his son, who aspired to join the RAF, was “passionate” about the air cadets, having joined aged 12, gone on to fly a plane and risen to the rank of flight sergeant.

He added: “He was very empathetic and great at reading other people’s feelings.

“His school and college friends and those from his squadron did tributes for him after his death.”

Lewis died at Slough train station in Berkshire on June 21.

On July 2, his family was told by a British Transport Police (BTP) chief superintendent that an investigation was under way into a member of the force’s staff.

Mr Williams, of Slough, said he was told someone had allegedly “gained access to the police aftermath scene photos, chosen a photo of his (Lewis’s) dismembered body and then shared the image in a WhatsApp chat group with 14 others”.

“I immediately felt sick,” Mr Williams said.

“This was the first time we were given the horrific detail about the state of Lewis’s body.”

He said the accusation was “incomprehensible” to the family, which was already struggling with grief.

The BTP said in a statement a decision to charge followed a probe by their professional standards department.

“The charges are in connection to an incident involving the sharing of an image from the force’s control room,” they said.

“As is routine, the force referred itself to the IOPC (Independent Office for Police Conduct) who deemed the matter suitable for local investigation.”

Tilt, of Lye Close Lane, Birmingham, was bailed to appear for a plea hearing at Birmingham Crown Court on November 4.

