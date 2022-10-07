Meghan wants to ’empower young adults’ through one million dollar charity scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Meghan wants to ’empower young adults’ through one million dollar charity scheme

By Press Association
October 7 2022, 3.03pm
Meghan wants to ’empower young adults’ with a one million dollar scheme to support women in need (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Meghan wants to ’empower young adults’ with a one million dollar scheme to support women in need (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The Duchess of Sussex is looking to “empower young adults” with a one million US dollar (£896,000) scheme to support women in need.

Through their foundation Archewell, Meghan and her husband Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, will be involved in a charitable project inviting 14-to-18-year-olds in the US to give a 1,000 dollar (£896) grant to a woman of their choice.

The scheme, in partnership with The Ving Project which looks to spark the next generation of philanthropists, is said to be inspired by Meghan’s Spotify podcast series Archetypes.

Invictus Games – The Hague
Meghan and Harry will be involved in a charitable project inviting 14-to-18-year-olds in the US to give a 1,000 dollar (£896) grant to a woman of their choice (Aaron Chown/PA)

Meghan said: “Two things that bring me great joy are supporting women and the spirit of giving.

“With the return of Archetypes, Archewell Foundation and VING have come together to create the perfect combination of these loves.

“By donating one million US dollars in grants to women in need, our hope is not to only provide support where it may be felt deepest but also empower young adults to embrace the gift of giving at an early age.

“I’m very proud of this partnership and the good we hope to see come from it.”

Nominees must be US residents, non-extended or immediate family members and in need of financial assistance to be eligible.

A note on the Archewell website says: “We’re not the philanthropists — you are.”

Liz Lefkofsky, founder of Ving, said: “We share the joy of philanthropy with Archewell Foundation and are proud to help young people make a difference by giving a financial boost to others who are financially vulnerable.”

Archetypes launched in the summer and is hosted by Meghan who speaks to historians, experts and women who have experienced being typecast.

The podcast looks to “dissect, explore and subvert the labels that try to hold women back”, the duchess said in its preview.

It resumed on Tuesday after a four-week break following the death of the Queen.

In it, Meghan criticised films such as Austin Powers and Kill Bill for presenting caricatures of women of Asian descent as over-sexualised or aggressive.

So far her guests have included tennis star Serena Williams, singer Mariah Carey, journalist Lisa Ling and comedian Margaret Cho.

Meghan has long been a campaigner on female empowerment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been given a tractor (Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Belarus leader gives Putin a tractor voucher on 70th birthday
Erik ten Hag wants his side to be more street smart (Martin Rickett/PA)
Erik ten Hag urges Manchester United to become ‘nasty’ but smart
Hakeem Kigundu pleaded guilty at Reading Crown Court to two counts of murder (Thames Valley Police/PA)
Arsonist who killed two neighbours apologises in court and refers to Quran
William Saliba has performed well this season (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Mikel Arteta not interested in comparing William Saliba to Virgil van Dijk
Managers of the Centre for Civil Liberties react in Kyiv (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)
European leaders welcome Nobel Peace Prize for human rights activists
Lewis, described by his family as “popular, funny and kind”, had been diagnosed with emotionally unstable personality disorder before his death (Family handout/PA)
Police worker accused of sharing gory picture of dead RAF cadet, 18, on WhatsApp
Mr Justice Mostyn is expected to deliver a ruling in the near future (PA)
Estranged couple arguing over how long they were married wait for judge’s ruling
Chairman Sir Brian Langstaff said the inquiry had reached a ‘significant milestone’ (Infected Blood Inquiry/PA)
Last of infected blood victims’ evidence heard in ‘significant milestone’
Just Stop Oil supporters form a blockade on Vauxhall Bridge Road in Westminster, central London (Just Stop Oil/PA)
Just Stop Oil block roads around Westminster for seventh day
(Chris Radburn/PA)
Five workers killed by ‘unsafe’ wall holding 263 tonnes of scrap, court told

Most Read

1
Jim Malone and Lynn McTaggart, Mill O' Mains Foodbank. Image: Kim Cessford.
Mill o’ Mains foodbank in Dundee closing after council serves eviction notice
2
Police closed the A9 near Dunkeld. Image: David Wardle.
Man and woman killed in A9 crash near Dunkeld
3
Stuart Nowrie ploughed the truck through a fence into Mr Paterson's garden.
Driver smashed into Fife garden at end of cocaine-fuelled police chase
4
Perthshire provides the backdrop to parts of the new Disney+ series Star Wars: Andor.
Star Wars and Outlander productions bring multi-million-pound boost to Tayside and Fife
5
Road surface repairs on Longhaugh Road after a water pipe burst on Wednesday.
Longhaugh Road in Dundee to stay closed until next week after burst water pipe
6
To go with story by Matteo Bell. A new ?6 million building in Dundee's Murraygate has been unveiled to the public Picture shows; The newly constructed building on Dundee's Murraygate. Murraygate, Dundee. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 06/10/2022
Tesco Murraygate: £6m housing and retail development unveiled as scaffolding comes down
6
7
File photo dated 28/05/19 of actor Brian Cox who has said he went into "survival mode" following the death of his father from pancreatic cancer. PA Photo. Issue date: Sunday March 29, 2020. The star of HBO's Succession, 73, was eight when his mill worker father died, three weeks after being diagnosed with the disease. Speaking on Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, the Scottish actor told how his mother suffered a breakdown and the family were left in debt. See PA story SHOWBIZ Cox. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire
Dundee’s Hollywood star Brian Cox aims TV tirade at Liz Truss
8
Donna Stewart with the rubbish on Hillbank Place. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson.
Dundee residents left with ‘stinking mountain’ of rubbish outside their homes
9
Courier News - Food and Drink Awards - Lesley Taylor story - CR0036405 - Group pic of award winners on the night. Picture Shows; the happy winners after the presenatation, 06th October 2022, Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The Menu Food and Drink Awards 2022: Pictures and reaction from winners
4
10
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drink driver Picture shows; Maria Mills. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 05/10/2022
Drunken Perth driver smashed into six cars after downing Baileys

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson is looking for a better defensive display from his side following the defeat to Kilmarnock.
St Johnstone urged to 'ask questions' of Celtic as Callum Davidson looks to freshen…
The winner of last year's Scotland's Christmas Home of the Year. Image: BBC.
BBC searching Tayside and Fife for Scotland's Christmas Home of the Year
Dundee airport.
'Catastrophic' consequences warning as lights shone into Dundee planes four times
John Castley of Wild Hearth Bakery, Comrie.
Comrie workers forced to live in caravans due to lack of affordable housing
Nick Burns with the Chinese brush pot he auctioned for £51,000. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson
17th Century Chinese brush pot found on windowsill sells for £51,000 at Perth auction
Joe Chalmers (second from left) says he is enjoying his football. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Joe Chalmers 'enjoying' his football at Dunfermline as he details change to role in…
Meghan wants to ’empower young adults’ with a one million dollar scheme to support women in need (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Friday court round-up — Angus biter and iPad anger
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Rebecca Baird Culross Dubrovnik column Picture shows; Outlander/Culross. Culross. Supplied by Dc Thomson Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: Culross should follow Croatia's lead and turn Outlander frenzy into a Game…
Dens Park and Tannadice. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee and Dundee United fans are being seriously short-changed
Ex-AC/DC drummer Chris Slade getting down to it.
GIG GUIDE: It's getting cooler, but the music is still hot

Editor's Picks