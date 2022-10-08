Stephen Lawrence murder suspect Jamie Acourt to be freed from prison in weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Stephen Lawrence murder suspect Jamie Acourt to be freed from prison in weeks

By Press Association
October 8 2022, 9.04am
Jamie Acourt, 46, who spent more than two years on the run living in Spain under the alias Simon Alfonzo, will be released on November 3 after serving half of his nine-year sentence (NCA/PA)
Jamie Acourt, 46, who spent more than two years on the run living in Spain under the alias Simon Alfonzo, will be released on November 3 after serving half of his nine-year sentence (NCA/PA)

A suspect in the racist murder of Stephen Lawrence will be freed from prison in weeks despite failing to pay back any of the £90,000 he made from a £3 million drugs plot.

Jamie Acourt, 46, who spent more than two years on the run in Spain under the alias Simon Alfonzo, will be released on November 3 after serving half his nine-year sentence.

He told a judge he has been offered a job with construction firm Precision Contractors, run by his “friend and builder” Matthew Chapman, and will be supported on the outside by his partner Terri Dean.

Acourt, who has two children aged 23 and 19, was one of five men arrested over the murder of 18-year-old Mr Lawrence, who was stabbed to death in Eltham, south-east London, on April 22 1993.

Stephen Lawrence
Stephen Lawrence was murdered in 1993 (Family handout/PA)

Two of the five, Gary Dobson and David Norris, were prosecuted and handed life sentences in 2012 after being found guilty of murder.

Norris was referred to the police for investigation last week after allegedly taking selfies in his HMP Dartmoor prison cell and sending them to friends.

Acourt was last January ordered to pay back £90,000 in ill-gotten gains or face having another year added to his jail sentence by a judge at Kingston Crown Court.

His brother Neil Acourt, who was also arrested over Mr Lawrence’s murder, was jailed for over six years over the same drugs plot, which saw some 750kg of cannabis resin, with an estimated street value of around £3 million, moved between London and South Shields, Tyne and Wear.

Jamie Acourt appeared at City of London Magistrates’ Court on Friday by video link from Stocken prison in Rutland, where police asked District Judge Neeta Minhas to impose the default sentence over his failure to pay the confiscation order.

Pc David Bracken said: “Mr Acourt has not paid anything or shown any willingness to pay anything.

“Obviously, he’s going to be released soon and there has been no goodwill on his part.”

Acourt told the judge he will have served four and a half years of his sentence next month and will spend the rest of the term on licence.

“I’m more than willing to pay but obviously with the cost of living and everything else, I can only earn what I can earn and I can only pay what I can pay,” he said.

Acourt said his family have not paid any of the money “because they don’t have the funds” and, when asked how much he intends to pay a month, said: “Whatever I can pay.

“Once I’m out and worked out what I can pay – £50 a month, £100 a month, whatever I have got left after all the outgoings.”

The judge agreed Acourt should be released from prison but ordered him to pay back £500 a month or face the reactivation of his jail sentence, saying the sums he suggested would not even cover the interest of £20 a day.

“I am not going to activate the default sentence,” she said.

“I can see before me you have a job offer supported by an email from the managing director of that company.

“You will be earning a decent salary. It is not minimum wage.

“You have a partner who has confirmed she will contribute towards the amount which is outstanding, which is a significant amount.

“I am going to give you the opportunity to come out into the community and pay that.

“If you do not pay, the consequences are you will be serving that term.

“If you choose to leave the country and not pay, a warrant will be issued for your arrest and you will serve that sentence when you come back to the country.”

She said Acourt has until January 1 next year to make the first payment.

The fifth suspect in Mr Lawrence’s murder, Luke Knight, has remained free.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Emergency services continue their work at the scene of an explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal (Brian Lawless/PA)
Stunned silence after explosion rips through heart of small Co Donegal community
(Brian Lawless/PA)
Death toll from Irish petrol station blast rises to nine
Yoko, left, and Chloe are two of the dogs hoping to find a forever home (RSPCA/PA)
‘Cheeky’ and ‘affectionate’ long-term RSPCA residents looking for new homes
People inspect a bus that caught fire in a highway in Nashik, in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. The bus caught fire after hitting a truck on a highway in western India early Saturday, killing at least 12 passengers, said police officer Bhagwan Adke. Another 43 people with serious burns were taken to a hospital in Nashik. (AP Photo/Yatish Bhanu)
12 killed as bus catches fire in west India
Marco Fu produced a maximum in Hong Kong (PA)
Marco Fu delights big home crowd with maximum in Hong Kong Masters
(NCA/PA)
Albanian people-smuggling gang ‘dismantled’ after arrests
Emergency services continue their work at the scene of an explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal, where seven people have now been confirmed dead. Picture date: Saturday October 8, 2022.
Death toll from petrol station blast expected to rise beyond seven
Emergency services continue their work at the scene of an explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal (Brian Lawless/PA)
Search efforts continue at petrol station blast site as three deaths confirmed
A helicopter drops water to stop fire on Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait, in Kerch, Crimea, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Russian authorities say a truck bomb has caused a fire and the collapse of a section of a bridge linking Russia-annexed Crimea with Russia. The bridge is a key supply artery for Moscow’s faltering war effort in southern Ukraine. (AP Photo)
Three killed as truck bombing damages Russian bridge to Crimea
Emergency services continue their work at the scene of an explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal (Brian Lawless/PA)
Death toll from petrol station blast rises to seven as search continues

Most Read

1
Dundee airport.
‘Catastrophic’ consequences warning as lights shone into Dundee planes four times
2
Karen Smith was last seen wearing this blue anorak.
Concern for welfare of woman last seen in Perthshire
3
Vandals have covered play equipment in paint.
‘Mindless vandals’ wreak havoc on Dundee park just four months after opening
4
Nick Burns with the Chinese brush pot he auctioned for £51,000. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson
17th Century Chinese brush pot found on windowsill sells for £51,000 at Perth auction
5
Tim Hortons Dundee is under construction.
Dundee City Council ordered to compensate Tim Hortons after holding up city drive-thru
7
6
Police are continuing to appeal for information following the Dronley Woods assault. Picture: Shutterstock
Missing Kirkcaldy man ‘not suitably dressed for weather’ found safe and well
7
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
8
The former Clachan Bar and Quality Cafe on Methven Street, Perth. Image: Urban Plan Consultants.
Taxpayers may foot £470k bill to demolish former Perth pub after council’s planning refusal
9
lunch in perth
The 6 best places to visit for a top-quality lunch in Perth
10
Councillor Brenda Durno (right) has stepped down as Angus licensing board convener after coming under fire from colleagues including former chairman Craig Fotheringham. Image: Kris Miller/Kim Cessford/DCThomson
Opposition Angus councillors’ criticism of dyslexic colleague sees her step down as licensing board…

More from The Courier

The crash took place on Grange Drive in Dunfermline. Image: Google Street View.
Man taken to hospital after crash in Dunfermline
Children play boules outside a thatched cottage in 'vanished' Muirton of Ardblair.
Ghost Town: The Perthshire village which disappeared off the map
Am I Being Unreasonable?
Paul Whitelaw: Daisy May Cooper is on fine form in Am I Being Unreasonable?
Mariah Johnstone was reported missing from Aberdeen but is known to visit Dundee and Arbroath.
Missing girl, 14, known to visit Dundee and Arbroath
Adam Asghar has taken a new role in England. Image: SNS
Adam Asghar joins English Championship outfit following Dundee United exit
Jamie Acourt, 46, who spent more than two years on the run living in Spain under the alias Simon Alfonzo, will be released on November 3 after serving half of his nine-year sentence (NCA/PA)
WALK THIS WAY: Geal-charn Mor near Aviemore
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
Karen Smith was last seen wearing this blue anorak.
Concern for welfare of woman last seen in Perthshire
Jamie Acourt, 46, who spent more than two years on the run living in Spain under the alias Simon Alfonzo, will be released on November 3 after serving half of his nine-year sentence (NCA/PA)
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Time for a cheese board, isn't it?
Freeman is determined to give United fans something to smile about. Image: SNS
Kieran Freeman reveals talks with disgruntled Dundee United fans: 'They have been watching below-par…

Editor's Picks