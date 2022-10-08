Police end Saddleworth Moor search with no evidence of human remains found

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Police end Saddleworth Moor search with no evidence of human remains found

By Press Association
October 8 2022, 9.04am
Officers from Greater Manchester Police have been searching an area on Saddleworth Moor (Danny Lawson/PA)
Officers from Greater Manchester Police have been searching an area on Saddleworth Moor (Danny Lawson/PA)

Police have ended a search for Moors Murders victim Keith Bennett on Saddleworth Moor – with no evidence to indicate human remains.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said on Friday afternoon forensic experts were being stood down.

The search concluded there was no evidence to indicate the presence of human remains, the force said.

Archaeologists began searching the area last week after author Russell Edwards said he believed he had located the makeshift grave of 12-year-old Keith, who was murdered by Ian Brady and Myra Hindley in 1964.

Keith Bennett
Keith Bennett was last seen in June 1964 (Handout/PA)

The Daily Mail said Mr Edwards believed he had found the youngster’s remains following “extensive soil analysis”.

Mr Edwards is said to have commenced his own dig – close to where the other Moors Murders victims were found – and uncovered a skull with teeth, which independent experts are reported to have concluded is human.

Detective Chief Inspector Cheryl Hughes said: “In response to the report made on Thursday September 29, officers met with the member of the public who later provided us with samples and copies of the photographs he had taken.

“He also took officers to the location from which he had obtained these and provided grid references.

“In the days since, independent accredited forensic archaeologists and certified forensic anthropologists, together with GMP’s crime scene investigators, have completed a methodical forensic archaeological excavation and examination of the identified area and beyond.

“An accredited forensic geologist also took a number of soil samples – analysis of which is ongoing.

“The items given to us by the member of the public have been examined by a forensic scientist and though this hasn’t yet indicated the presence of human remains – more analysis is required.

“With regards to the photograph, we have sought the assistance of a forensic botanist.

“We are now utilising the knowledge and skills of a forensic image expert to put a standard anthropological measurement to the object to assist with identification.

“At this stage, the indications are that it would be considerably smaller than a juvenile jaw and it cannot be ruled out that it is plant-based.

“The excavation and examination at the site is complete and, to reiterate, we have found no evidence that this is the burial location of Keith Bennett.”

Assistant Chief Constable Sarah Jackson said Keith’s family was “central” to any action taken in the case and the force “remained committed” to finding answers for them.

She said: “We have always said that we would respond, in a timely and appropriate manner, to any credible information which may lead us towards finding Keith.

“Our actions in the last week or so are a highly visible example of what that response looks like, with the force utilising the knowledge and skills of accredited experts, specialist officers and staff.

Keith was last seen by his mother in the early evening of June 16 1964 after leaving home in Eston Street, Longsight, Manchester, on his way to his grandmother’s house nearby.

Ian Brady and Myra Hindley
Keith was murdered by Ian Brady and Myra Hindley (Handouts/PA)

Brady and Hindley murdered five people in total, with three found buried on Saddleworth Moor.

The victims were Pauline Reade, 16, who disappeared on her way to a disco on July 12 1963; John Kilbride, 12, who was snatched in November the same year; Lesley Ann Downey, 10, who was lured away from a funfair on Boxing Day 1964; and Edward Evans, 17, who was axed to death in October 1965.

Brady and Hindley were caught after Edward’s murder and Lesley and John’s bodies were recovered from the moor.

They were taken to Saddleworth Moor to help police find the remains of the other victims but only Pauline’s body was recovered.

Brady claimed he could not remember where he had buried Keith.

In 2009, police said a covert search operation on the moor, which used a wealth of scientific experts, also failed to discover any trace of the boy.

Hindley died in jail in 2002 at the age of 60.

Brady died in a high-security hospital in 2017 aged 79.

In 2012 – 48 years after Keith’s death – his mother Winnie Johnson died aged 78 without fulfilling her wish of giving him a Christian burial.

Taking questions from reporters, police said Keith’s family had found the past week “incredibly difficult”.

Detective Chief Inspector Cheryl Hughes said: “They are clearly distressed as like everybody else they got their hopes up.

“And so they found it incredibly difficult, to have this all brought to them, to have their hopes up and then to receive the findings, but they are aware of the current state of the investigation.”

Police said experts advised them they would have expected to find some visible human remains, such as bones, if the child had been left there.

Assistant Chief Constable Sarah Jackson said they did not regard the latest search as a “waste of time”.

Ms Jackson said: “We can’t say it’s been a waste of time. Clearly, we all have a shared interest here to find Keith.

“So, when we get information that is credible, that has some scientific evidence towards it, then it would be absolutely essential we follow all those lines of inquiry, because this could have taken us to find Keith.

“So, I don’t see it as a waste of time, I think it was our absolute duty to investigate those lines of inquiry so that we can confidently say, actually, we don’t think Keith is there.”

