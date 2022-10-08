Youth convicted of manslaughter after killing 15-year-old boy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Youth convicted of manslaughter after killing 15-year-old boy

By Press Association
October 8 2022, 9.29am
Tamim Ian Habimana,15, who was found with a single stab wound in Woolwich. Tamim was sadly pronounced dead at the scene (PA)
A youth has been found guilty of the “revenge” killing of a 15-year-old boy who was attacked in the street with a knife, an umbrella and a rounders bat.

Tamim Ian Habimana was stabbed in the heart and another 15-year-old boy was injured during the violence in Woolwich, south east London, on July 5 last year.

A 16-year-old boy was cleared of his murder but found guilty of manslaughter following a trial at the Old Bailey.

He was also convicted of wounding the second victim with intent, having a blade and conspiracy to commit violent disorder.

Tamim Ian Habimana death
Tamim’s mother, Hawa Haragakiza, wants to help raise awareness about knife crime (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Four other youths, aged between 16 and 20, were cleared of murder, manslaughter and attempted murder.

However, one of them aged 16 was convicted of wounding, possession of an offensive weapon and conspiracy to commit violent disorder.

Another, aged 17, was convicted of having an offensive weapon and conspiracy to commit violent disorder.

Danny Robinson KC had told jurors how youths went to Woolwich intent on revenge for a stabbing in Dartford nine days before in which the victim survived.

A 16-year-old defendant had a knife with others armed with an umbrella and a rounders bat, it was alleged.

Tamim and two other young men walked towards them and stopped just short of where they were.

Within seconds, the 16-year-old produced his weapon, the court heard.

Mr Robinson said: “The attack … launched on the other group lasted for a matter of seconds but it was recorded on CCTV from a passing bus, by council CCTV, and it was also filmed by a passenger on the bus.”

Tamim went between two parked cars onto the pavement and seconds later was fatally stabbed by the 16-year-old with the knife.

The victim ran up the road before collapsing by a bus stop.

The second victim was also attacked before an off-duty police officer intervened to stop the fight and the defendants fled.

Another police officer happened to be at scene “by coincidence”, with the attack taking place “right in front of him”.

Mr Robinson said: “Although it happened very quickly he saw the umbrella stem and the knife being used as weapons during the attack.”

The off-duty officer and members of the public went to help and emergency services were called but Tamim died at the scene.

Officers found the umbrella stem, knife blade and handle discarded nearby.

Members of the public at a vigil in General Gordon Square in Woolwich last September to remember Tamim Ian Habimana and to help raise awareness about knife crime (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Later that evening, police were called to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Woolwich, where the surviving victim was treated for a stab wound to his upper back.

A pathologist found Tamim suffered massive blood loss from the stab wound to the heart.

The defendants had denied the charges against them.

The 16-year-old stabber claimed to the jury that he acted in self defence and did not intent to seriously hurt anyone.

His co-accused denied knowing there was a plan for violence, variously denying participation or claiming they too acted in self defence.

Sentencing was adjourned to a date to be fixed.

