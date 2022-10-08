‘Serial killer’ charged over deaths of 22 women convicted of second murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

‘Serial killer’ charged over deaths of 22 women convicted of second murder

By Press Association
October 8 2022, 9.30am
Accused serial killer Billy Chemirmir (Shafkat Anowar/The Dallas Morning News via AP/PA)
Accused serial killer Billy Chemirmir (Shafkat Anowar/The Dallas Morning News via AP/PA)

A man charged with killing 22 women in the Dallas area of Texas over a two-year span has been found guilty of one of their deaths — his second murder conviction.

With the verdict, Billy Chemirmir, 49, automatically received a second sentence of life without parole, this time for smothering to death 87-year-old Mary Brooks.

He was already sentenced to life in prison without parole for an April conviction in the death of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris. The local prosecutor decided not to seek the death penalty.

Chemirmir faces 11 more capital murder cases in Dallas County, but no trial dates have been set. Prosecutors in neighbouring Collin County have not yet said if they will try any of their nine capital murder cases against Chemirmir, who has maintained his innocence.

Elderly Deaths-Trial
Photographs of victims Mary Brooks, Martha Williams, Mary Bartel and Lu Thi Harris hang on the door during the trial of Billy Chemirmir in Dallas (Shafkat Anowar/The Dallas Morning News via AP/PA)

Authorities allege he preyed on women who were older and whose deaths were initially found to be from natural causes, even as family members raised alarms about missing jewellery.

Most lived in apartments at independent living communities for older people. One woman who lived in a private home was the widow of a man Chemirmir looked after while working as a carer.

Chemirmir told police that he made money by buying and selling jewellery, and that he had also worked as a caregiver and a security guard.

One woman’s survival of a March 2018 attack set Chemirmir’s arrest in motion. Mary Annis Bartel, then aged 91, told police a man forced his way into her apartment at an independent living community for pensioners, tried to smother her with a pillow and took her jewellery.

The charges against Chemirmir grew as police across the Dallas area reexamined deaths. Many of the victims’ children have said they were left perplexed by the deaths at the time, as their mothers, though older, were still healthy and active. Four indictments were added this summer.

Elderly Deaths Trial
Cheryl Pangburn, front, daughter of alleged victim Marilyn Bixler, embraces Anne Brooks, oldest daughter of alleged victim Mary Brooks during the trial of accused serial killer Billy Chemirmir (Shafkat Anowar/The Dallas Morning News via AP/PA)

While jurors this week were deciding Chemirmir’s guilt only in Ms Brooks’ death, they also heard evidence that led to his conviction in Ms Harris’s death as well as details related to the death of 80-year-old Martha Williams. Prosecutors for the first time presented DNA evidence linking Chemirmir to one of the deaths — Ms Williams’.

The jury also heard testimony that Chemirmir was in either in possession of jewellery and valuables belonging to the women or had offered pieces for sale and that mobile phone records put him in the vicinity of the victims.

Before Ms Bartel died in 2020, she described the attack in a taped interview that has been played at Chemirmir’s trials. She said the minute she opened her door and saw a man wearing green rubber gloves, she knew she was in “grave danger”.

Police testified they found Chemirmir the day after Ms Bartel was attacked in the parking lot of his apartment complex holding jewellery and cash, having just thrown away a large red jewellery box. Documents in the box led them to the home of Ms Harris, who was found dead in her bedroom, lipstick smeared on her pillow.

Evidence presented at trial showed that just hours before Ms Harris was found dead, Chemirmir was at the Walmart where Ms Harris was shopping.

When Ms Brooks’ grandson had found her dead in her home several weeks earlier, grocery bags from a trip to the same Walmart were sitting out on her counter. Surveillance video showed a car matching the description of Chemirmir’s pulling out just after Ms Brooks and going in the same direction.

Ann Brooks testified that as family members went through her mother’s house after her death, they found that not only was a safe missing, but most of her jewellery, including wedding rings and a coral necklace she always wore, were gone.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Emergency services continue their work at the scene of an explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal (Brian Lawless/PA)
Stunned silence after explosion rips through heart of small Co Donegal community
(Brian Lawless/PA)
Death toll from Irish petrol station blast rises to nine
Yoko, left, and Chloe are two of the dogs hoping to find a forever home (RSPCA/PA)
‘Cheeky’ and ‘affectionate’ long-term RSPCA residents looking for new homes
People inspect a bus that caught fire in a highway in Nashik, in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. The bus caught fire after hitting a truck on a highway in western India early Saturday, killing at least 12 passengers, said police officer Bhagwan Adke. Another 43 people with serious burns were taken to a hospital in Nashik. (AP Photo/Yatish Bhanu)
12 killed as bus catches fire in west India
Marco Fu produced a maximum in Hong Kong (PA)
Marco Fu delights big home crowd with maximum in Hong Kong Masters
(NCA/PA)
Albanian people-smuggling gang ‘dismantled’ after arrests
Emergency services continue their work at the scene of an explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal, where seven people have now been confirmed dead. Picture date: Saturday October 8, 2022.
Death toll from petrol station blast expected to rise beyond seven
Emergency services continue their work at the scene of an explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal (Brian Lawless/PA)
Search efforts continue at petrol station blast site as three deaths confirmed
A helicopter drops water to stop fire on Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait, in Kerch, Crimea, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Russian authorities say a truck bomb has caused a fire and the collapse of a section of a bridge linking Russia-annexed Crimea with Russia. The bridge is a key supply artery for Moscow’s faltering war effort in southern Ukraine. (AP Photo)
Three killed as truck bombing damages Russian bridge to Crimea
Emergency services continue their work at the scene of an explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal (Brian Lawless/PA)
Death toll from petrol station blast rises to seven as search continues

Most Read

1
Dundee airport.
‘Catastrophic’ consequences warning as lights shone into Dundee planes four times
2
Karen Smith was last seen wearing this blue anorak.
Concern for welfare of woman last seen in Perthshire
3
Vandals have covered play equipment in paint.
‘Mindless vandals’ wreak havoc on Dundee park just four months after opening
4
Nick Burns with the Chinese brush pot he auctioned for £51,000. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson
17th Century Chinese brush pot found on windowsill sells for £51,000 at Perth auction
5
Tim Hortons Dundee is under construction.
Dundee City Council ordered to compensate Tim Hortons after holding up city drive-thru
7
6
Police are continuing to appeal for information following the Dronley Woods assault. Picture: Shutterstock
Missing Kirkcaldy man ‘not suitably dressed for weather’ found safe and well
7
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
8
The former Clachan Bar and Quality Cafe on Methven Street, Perth. Image: Urban Plan Consultants.
Taxpayers may foot £470k bill to demolish former Perth pub after council’s planning refusal
9
lunch in perth
The 6 best places to visit for a top-quality lunch in Perth
10
Councillor Brenda Durno (right) has stepped down as Angus licensing board convener after coming under fire from colleagues including former chairman Craig Fotheringham. Image: Kris Miller/Kim Cessford/DCThomson
Opposition Angus councillors’ criticism of dyslexic colleague sees her step down as licensing board…

More from The Courier

The crash took place on Grange Drive in Dunfermline. Image: Google Street View.
Man taken to hospital after crash in Dunfermline
Children play boules outside a thatched cottage in 'vanished' Muirton of Ardblair.
Ghost Town: The Perthshire village which disappeared off the map
Am I Being Unreasonable?
Paul Whitelaw: Daisy May Cooper is on fine form in Am I Being Unreasonable?
Mariah Johnstone was reported missing from Aberdeen but is known to visit Dundee and Arbroath.
Missing girl, 14, known to visit Dundee and Arbroath
Adam Asghar has taken a new role in England. Image: SNS
Adam Asghar joins English Championship outfit following Dundee United exit
Accused serial killer Billy Chemirmir (Shafkat Anowar/The Dallas Morning News via AP/PA)
WALK THIS WAY: Geal-charn Mor near Aviemore
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
Karen Smith was last seen wearing this blue anorak.
Concern for welfare of woman last seen in Perthshire
Accused serial killer Billy Chemirmir (Shafkat Anowar/The Dallas Morning News via AP/PA)
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Time for a cheese board, isn't it?
Freeman is determined to give United fans something to smile about. Image: SNS
Kieran Freeman reveals talks with disgruntled Dundee United fans: 'They have been watching below-par…

Editor's Picks