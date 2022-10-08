America’s Got Talent going global with all-stars version By Press Association October 8 2022, 9.34am Simon Cowell (Dominic Lipinski/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A global version of America’s Got Talent that will bring together past contestants from the US show and other countries has been announced. America’s Got Talent: All-Stars will feature “winners, finalists, fan favourites and viral sensations”, the NBC network said. The judges will be familiar: Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel, who are on America’s Got Talent. The all-stars are aligning. #AGT: All-Stars is coming soon to @NBC and @Peacock. pic.twitter.com/ugTRDyo7vl— America’s Got Talent (@AGT) October 7, 2022 Terry Crews will pull double-duty as well, remaining host of the original series and the spin-off, which is beginning production this month and will debut in 2023, NBC said. The talent contest, created by Cowell, launched in 2006 in the US and has been replicated in 70-plus local versions produced in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas. Competitors range widely and have included singers, magicians, comedians and stunt acts. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Lifestyle TV cosmetic doctor under investigation by watchdog after allegations Ghost Town: The Perthshire village which disappeared off the map Florence Pugh praises director who left ‘no leaf unturned’ on set of The Wonder Now the hard work begins: Liverpool swings into action ahead of Eurovision 2023 Trevor Noah ‘looks forward to the world being my home again’ post-Daily Show Fearne Cotton: I quite happily don’t have an opinion on a lot of things Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin released from US immigration custody Mel C says current UK economic situation is ‘a flipping disgrace’ Actor tells jury Kevin Spacey abused him when he was 14 Preparations for ‘best party ever’ to begin in Liverpool Most Read 1 ‘Catastrophic’ consequences warning as lights shone into Dundee planes four times 2 Concern for welfare of woman last seen in Perthshire 3 ‘Mindless vandals’ wreak havoc on Dundee park just four months after opening 4 17th Century Chinese brush pot found on windowsill sells for £51,000 at Perth auction 5 Dundee City Council ordered to compensate Tim Hortons after holding up city drive-thru 7 6 Missing Kirkcaldy man ‘not suitably dressed for weather’ found safe and well 7 Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week 8 Taxpayers may foot £470k bill to demolish former Perth pub after council’s planning refusal 9 The 6 best places to visit for a top-quality lunch in Perth 10 Opposition Angus councillors’ criticism of dyslexic colleague sees her step down as licensing board… More from The Courier Man taken to hospital after crash in Dunfermline Ghost Town: The Perthshire village which disappeared off the map Paul Whitelaw: Daisy May Cooper is on fine form in Am I Being Unreasonable? Missing girl, 14, known to visit Dundee and Arbroath Adam Asghar joins English Championship outfit following Dundee United exit WALK THIS WAY: Geal-charn Mor near Aviemore Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week Concern for welfare of woman last seen in Perthshire MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Time for a cheese board, isn't it? Kieran Freeman reveals talks with disgruntled Dundee United fans: 'They have been watching below-par… Editor's Picks ‘Catastrophic’ consequences warning as lights shone into Dundee planes four times Comrie workers forced to live in caravans due to lack of affordable housing Could teacher strikes cause school closures in Tayside and Fife in the winter term? Friday court round-up — Angus biter and iPad anger 17th Century Chinese brush pot found on windowsill sells for £51,000 at Perth auction Man and woman killed in A9 crash near Dunkeld Legal training of Dundee councillors questioned as Tim Hortons compensation sum revealed Girl, 10, too scared to walk to school after flasher exposed himself in Kirkcaldy park Listen: Stooshie podcast – John Swinney on SNP conference, A9 improvements and Tory woes VIDEO: Behind the scenes as top chefs reveal how to make dishes served at The Menu Food & Drink Awards