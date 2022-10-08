Rise in frontline workers seeking help for suicidal thoughts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rise in frontline workers seeking help for suicidal thoughts

By Press Association
October 8 2022, 9.35am
PICTURE POSED BY MODEL A man showing signs of depression (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
There has been a rise in the number of NHS and emergency workers seeking help for suicidal thoughts, a charity has said.

Data from the Laura Hyde Foundation shows that 946 workers contacted the charity in the first six months of 2022 for support over suicidal thoughts, up on the 556 who did so in the same period the year before.

The charity, which was set up by the family of nurse Laura Hyde who took her own life in 2016, offers help to medical and emergency service workers including nurses, doctors, paramedics, midwives, police officers and firefighters.

It has launched a new “Feelings” video to raise awareness of mental health issues among frontline workers, as the charity warned that people could face even more severe issues due to the cost of living crisis.

Liam Barnes, chairman of the charity, said: “These deeply alarming figures expose what we have been growing increasingly concerned about at the Laura Hyde Foundation over recent months.

“And that’s the fact that our healthcare and emergency services are still facing a pandemic. This time however it isn’t Covid-19, it is the state of mental health and wellbeing of the workforce.

“We are yet to see the true effects of burnout, PTSD and many more conditions as a result of this testing time.

“Plus we now have a cost-of-living crisis which will only add to the burden many of our frontline workers will face.

“That’s why it is critically important that the new Prime Minister and her new Health Secretary put providing mental health support to emergency workers at the very top of their agenda.

“Sadly, the topic of mental health specifically for healthcare workers remains riddled with stigma. This simply has to end.”

The most common groups contacting the charity for help so far in 2022 are nurses, midwives, medical students and hospital doctors.

Most of these (77%) are aged 40 or under.

Gemma Clay, 38, nurse and clinical doctorate fellow at the University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust, said: “These findings underline why all organisations across the emergency services must step up and do more to ensure they are supporting frontline workers.

“When I talk to staff, many of them tell me that the cost-of-living crisis is having a big impact on their mental health.

“Large numbers are also suffering from PTSD linked to the pandemic and burnout due to the current pressures that exist within the service.

“People experiencing suicidal thoughts often struggle to be heard. This could be due to myths surrounding suicide, such as the idea that talking to a suicidal person can make them even more suicidal.

“Another myth is that people who talk about suicide are attention seeking and difficult to manage, when in fact even though bringing up suicide can be very difficult, it suggests that the person wants and needs help.

“My main advice to anyone feeling suicidal is to talk to someone. Don’t stay silent, as it is hard going through this alone.”

