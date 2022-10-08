Mourners pray at Thai temple filled with keepsakes from nursery shooting victims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mourners pray at Thai temple filled with keepsakes from nursery shooting victims

By Press Association
October 8 2022, 9.38am
Relatives of the victims of a mass killing attack pray during a Buddhist ceremony at Wat Rat Samakee temple in the rural town of Uthai Sawan, north eastern Thailand, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. A former police officer burst into a day care center in northeastern Thailand on Thursday, killing dozens of preschoolers and teachers before shooting more people as he fled. (AP Photo/Wason Wanichakorn)
Relatives of the victims of a mass killing attack pray during a Buddhist ceremony at Wat Rat Samakee temple in the rural town of Uthai Sawan, north eastern Thailand, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. A former police officer burst into a day care center in northeastern Thailand on Thursday, killing dozens of preschoolers and teachers before shooting more people as he fled. (AP Photo/Wason Wanichakorn)

Grief-stricken families have prayed at a Buddhist temple filled with children’s keepsakes, flowers and photos of the smiling toddlers who were killed as they napped on blankets at a nursery in north-eastern Thailand.

Coffins containing the 36 killed – 24 of them children and most of them pre-schoolers – were released on Friday and placed inside Wat Rat Samakee and two other temples in the town nestled among rice paddies in one of Thailand’s poorest regions.

Several mourners stayed at Wat Rat Samakee overnight in the tradition of keeping company for those who died young.

Thailand Childcare Center Shooting
The victims’ coffins were released on Friday (Wason Wanichakorn/AP)

“All the relatives are here to make merit on behalf of those who died,” said Pensiri Thana, an aunt of one of the victims, referring to an important Buddhist practice.

She was among those staying the night at the temple. “It is a tradition that we keep company with our young ones. It is our belief that we should be with them so they are not lonely.”

The massacre left no one untouched in the small town, but community officials found helping others was helping assuage their own grief, at least momentarily.

“At first, all of us felt so terrible and couldn’t accept this. All the officials feel sad with the people here,” said Somneuk Thongthalai, a local district official.

“But we have to look after everyone, all these 30 victims. We are running around and taking care of the people, giving them moral support.”

Thailand Childcare Center Shooting
A bereaved mother speaks to her child (Wason Wanichakorn/AP)

A mourning ceremony will continue for three days before the royal-sponsored funerals, which will culminate in the cremation of the bodies according to Buddhist tradition.

No clear motive may ever be known for Thailand’s deadliest mass killing after the perpetrator left the nursery on Thursday and killed his wife and son at home before killing himself.

Late on Friday, King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida visited hospitals where seven people wounded in the attack are being treated. The monarch also met family members of the victims in what he said was a bid to boost morale.

“It is a tragedy that this evil thing has happened,” the king told reporters in a rare public appearance. “But right now, we have to think of what we can do to improve things to the best of our ability.”

Outside the Young Children’s Development Centre in Uthai Sawan, bouquets of white roses and carnations lined an outside wall, along with five tiny juice boxes, bags of corn chips and a stuffed animal.

Thailand Childcare Center Shooting
Buddhist monks pray in front of the nursery (Sakchai Lalit/AP)

At Wat Rat Samakee, mourners and those trying to lend them support crowded the grounds.

“It was just too much. I can’t accept this,” said Oy Yodkhao, 51, sitting on a bamboo mat as relatives gave her water and mopped her brow.

Her four-year-old grandson Tawatchai Sriphu was killed, and she said she worried for the boy’s siblings. The family of rice farmers is close, with three generations living under one roof.

Police identified the attacker as Panya Kamrap, 34, a former police sergeant fired earlier this year because of a drug charge involving methamphetamine.

An employee at the day care told Thai media that Panya’s son had attended but had not been there for about a month.

