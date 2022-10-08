‘Cheeky’ and ‘affectionate’ long-term RSPCA residents looking for new homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Cheeky’ and ‘affectionate’ long-term RSPCA residents looking for new homes

By Press Association
October 8 2022, 11.55am
Yoko, left, and Chloe are two of the dogs hoping to find a forever home (RSPCA/PA)
A group of RSPCA rescue dogs are hoping to find new homes as part of an Adoptober campaign being run this month by the animal welfare charity.

October has been renamed by staff seeking new owners for 11 of its “cheeky” and “affectionate” furry residents who have been with the RSPCA for a combined 15-and-a-half years.

“Loving and affectionate” lurcher Clover is one of the dogs hoping to find her “forever home” after living at the RSPCA Bristol Animal Rescue Centre for around 18 months.

Dog looking at the camera with her tongue sticking out
Lurcher Chloe is looking for a “forever home” (RSPCA/PA)

“She’s an active and clever girl who loves spending time with people and playing with bouncy balls,” the charity said.

“She’s got a high chase instinct so will need to be kept on the lead when out walking but loves to run free in a secure garden or paddock.

“This loving and affectionate girl is looking for her perfect match and would ideally like an adult-only home without other pets.”

Four-year-old terrier Yoko, who has been described as a “cheeky chap with a big personality” hopes to find an owner who shares his “strong hunting drive”.

Dog looking at the camera with tongue sticking out
Yoko hopes to find an owner who can deal with his “strong hunting drive” (RSPCA/PA)

Having been at Cotswolds Dogs & Cats Home in Gloucestershire since May 2021, the charity hopes his next home is with someone who is able to keep up with Yoko’s playful and active nature.

Meanwhile, six-year-old Joe and eight-year-old Zac are Alaskan malamutes who have been looked after by the RSPCA Birmingham Animal Centre for 18 months and would preferably live with owners without other pets or children, and who understand their breed.

Dogs standing next to each other
Joe and Zac are looking for new owners (RSPCA/PA)

The RSPCA said its network of 14 national rehoming centres and branches, which includes a further 45 animal shelters, rehomed 26,945 animals in 2021, an 8% drop from the previous year, while abandonments are on the rise.

More information about how to rehome a pet can be found at www.rspca.org.uk/findapet.

