Japanese avant-garde composer Toshi Ichiyanagi dies at 89

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Japanese avant-garde composer Toshi Ichiyanagi dies at 89

By Press Association
October 8 2022, 3.21pm
Japanese pianist and composer Toshi Ichiyanagi has died aged 89 (Kyodo News via AP/PA)

Avant-garde pianist and composer Toshi Ichiyanagi, who studied with John Cage and went on to lead Japan’s advances in experimental modern music, has died. He was 89.

Ichiyanagi, who was married to Yoko Ono before she married John Lennon, died on Friday, according to the Kanagawa Arts Foundation, where Ichiyanagi had served as general artistic director. The cause of death was not given.

“We would like to express our sincerest gratitude to all those who loved him during his lifetime,” the foundation’s chairman, Kazumi Tamamura, said in a statement.

Ichiyanagi studied at The Juilliard School in New York and emerged a pioneer, using free-spirited compositional techniques that left much to chance, incorporating not only traditional Japanese elements and instruments but also electronic music.

He was known for collaborations that defied the boundaries of genres, working with Jasper Johns and Merce Cunningham, as well as innovative Japanese artists such as architect Kisho Kurokawa and poet-playwright Shuji Terayama, as well as with Ono, to whom he was married for several years from the mid-1950s.

“In my creation, I have been trying to let various elements, which have often been considered separately as contrast and opposite in music, coexist and penetrate each other,” Ichiyanagi once said in an artist statement.

Japanese traditional music inspired and emboldened him, he said, because it was not preoccupied with the usual definitions of music as “temporal art,” or what he called “divisions,” such as relative and absolute, or new and old.

Modern music was more about “substantial space, in order to restore the spiritual richness that music provides,” he said.

Among his well-known works for orchestra is his turbulently provocative Berlin Renshi. Renshi is a kind of Japanese collaborative poetry that is more open-ended free verse than older forms like renku.

The 54th BFI London Film Festival – LENNONYC Premiere
Yoko Ono was married to Toshi Ichiyanagi in the 1950s (Ian West/PA)

In 1989, Ichiyanagi formed the Tokyo International Music Ensemble — The New Tradition (TIME), an orchestral group focused on traditional instruments and “shomyo”, a style of Buddhist chanting.

His music travelled freely across influences and cultures, transitioning seamlessly from minimalist avant-garde to Western opera.

Ichiyanagi toured around the world, premiering his compositions at Carnegie Hall in New York and the Theatre des Champs-Elysees, Paris. The National Theatre of Japan also commissioned him for several works.

Ichiyanagi received numerous awards, including the Alexander Gretchaninov Prize from Juilliard, L’ordre des Arts et des Lettres of the French Republic and the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette and the Medal of Purple Ribbon from the Japanese government.

Born in Kobe to a musical family, Ichiyanagi showed promise as a composer at a young age. He won a major competition in Japan before moving to the US as a teenager, when such moves were still relatively rare in postwar Japan.

A private funeral is being held with family. A public ceremony in his honour will follow, Japanese media reports said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Actress Carley Stenson latest to take to the rink for Dancing On Ice 2023
GINGER GAIRDNER: Now is the time to plan
Adwoa Aboah says loneliness attached to sobriety is like a ‘grieving period’
Kiss radio host Tyler West scores first 10s of this Strictly Come Dancing series
Luca Guadagnino ‘immediately’ saw Timothee Chalamet as Bones And All lead
Norwich bookshop receives ‘insane’ £5,000 donation from Russell Crowe
Jennifer Lawrence says she ‘became a commodity’ after Oscar win
Eurovision expected to bring boost to Liverpool economy
Comedian Darren Harriott joins Dancing On Ice celebrity cast
A Eurovision ‘covered in sequins’ with a message of peace planned for Liverpool

Most Read

1
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
2
2
Missing girl, 14, known to visit Dundee and Arbroath
3
Watchdog rules patient in Dundee wrongly diagnosed with ‘mallet finger’
4
A90 southbound reopened at Tealing following police vehicle crash
5
Dundee shop owners fear another ‘hidden Christmas’ as scaffolding remains up after over a…
6
Dundee League Cup winner and Hall of Fame striker John Duncan dies at 73…
7
Comrie workers forced to live in caravans due to lack of affordable housing
8
Brian Cox: Dundee star hints at possible return to Tayside during DCA visit
9
Farmer found slumped unconscious after drink-drive smash in Perthshire
10
Developers fail to overturn refusal of £15 million 60-house bid on Carnoustie farmland

More from The Courier

5 talking points from Dundee's draw at Arbroath as Dark Blues give up early…
Are the Pars showing promotion form? 3 talking points from Alloa v Dunfermline
Tributes paid to former Dundee United youngster Gavin Stokes after death in car crash
3 St Johnstone v Celtic talking points as Max Kucheriavyi justifies Callum Davidson's faith…
Raith Rovers' Robbie Thomson opens up on 'eye-opening' mental health work with Chris Mitchell…
GINGER GAIRDNER: Now is the time to plan
Liam Fox shares Tony Watt praise after Dundee United striker 'responded well' to goal…
Wales 18 Scotland 15: All-too-familiar heartbreak for Scots in World Cup return
Dundee entrepreneur devastated by £5m legal battle says he is spurred by failure
Farmer found slumped unconscious after drink-drive smash in Perthshire

Editor's Picks