Twenty goals and counting for Erling Haaland as Manchester City win big again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Twenty goals and counting for Erling Haaland as Manchester City win big again

By Press Association
October 8 2022, 7.08pm
Erling Haaland celebrates (Martin Rickett/PA)
Erling Haaland celebrates (Martin Rickett/PA)

Erling Haaland scored yet again as Manchester City piled on the pressure for Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl with a 4-0 win at the Etihad Stadium.

Haaland claimed his 20th goal in just 13 City appearances as the champions moved top of the Premier League with a routine victory on Saturday.

Joao Cancelo, Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez had already scored by the time the Norwegian, who had earlier hit the woodwork and spurned a handful of other chances, finally found the net in the second half.

It put the seal on another fine performance and took City’s goal tally from the three games they have played in the past week to 15.

Yet while Pep Guardiola’s formidable side could once again look down on the rest of the competition – at least until Arsenal’s clash with Liverpool on Sunday – it was another dismal afternoon for Saints.

Hasenhuttl’s side have now lost four games in succession and the Austrian may do well to survive in his job much longer. Saints fans were reduced to celebrating winning corners by the end, such was the nature of their surrender.

Yet they will not be the last side to be outplayed by City, who set the tone in the first minute when Mahrez forced a good save from Gavin Bazunu.

Mahrez, who had retained his place ahead of the in-form Jack Grealish, then volleyed over when well placed.

City fans may have been wishing those chances had fallen to Haaland but the Norwegian also proved that he is fallible.

Haaland looked certain to score as he raced through from a Foden pass but his shot struck the inside of the post.

That was a let-off for Southampton but their luck did not last much longer as Cancelo charged through their defence to open the scoring with a thunderous shot.

Haaland’s next attempt was blocked by Che Adams and Foden was thwarted by former City keeper Bazunu but the England international was not to be denied for long.

Phil Foden is in fine form
Phil Foden is in fine form (Martin Rickett/PA)

De Bruyne was the provider, registering a new club record 94th Premier League assist as he slipped the ball into the box for Foden to finish with an exquisite lob.

Stuart Armstrong lashed a shot over as Southampton threatened for the first time but normal service was resumed after the break.

In another high-quality City move, Mahrez claimed the third on 50 minutes with a left-footed volley from a tight angle on the right after Rodri lofted the ball into the box.

Haaland, still looking to get in on the action, then shot just wide before unexpectedly failing to make contact with a De Bruyne ball across the six-yard line. It began to look like it would not be his day as, with Julian Alvarez warming up, Haaland was played in by De Bruyne again only for Bazunu to get to the ball first.

Yet the 22-year-old battled on and was typically in the right place to turn home a square Cancelo pass from close range after the Portuguese had linked with De Bruyne.

The job was done and City eased to the final whistle, even allowing Southampton some belated possession.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Nathan Aspinall will play in his first World Grand Prix final after beating world number one Gerwyn Price in the final four (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Nathan Aspinall beats Gerwyn Price to set up final clash with Michael van Gerwen
Eder Militao celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid (Bernat Armangue/AP)
Real Madrid bounce back with win at Getafe
Patrick Vieira’s side face Leeds on Sunday (Adam Davy/PA)
Patrick Vieira believes Crystal Palace have deserved more this season
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he has lost none of his energy despite a seventh-year drop in form (Peter Byrne/PA)
Jurgen Klopp dismisses idea seven-year glitch is behind Liverpool’s troubles
Steve Cooper accepts he might have to change his philosophy to stop Nottingham Forest’s rot (Mike Egerton/PA)
Steve Cooper accepts change may be necessary as he bids to keep Forest up
Millie Bright, right, captained England in Friday’s victory over the United States (Nick Potts/PA).
The future’s Bright: Millie says Lionesses can reach ‘another level’
Ben White has been backed to force his way into England’s World Cup squad (Nick Potts/PA)
Mikel Arteta backs Arsenal’s Ben White to make England’s World Cup squad
Antonio Conte (left) celebrated with Ben Davies after Tottenham’s victory at Brighton (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Antonio Conte hails ‘top men’ as Tottenham end tough week with win at Brighton
Dundee United manager Liam Fox saw his side claim their first league win of the season (Steve Welsh/PA)
Liam Fox delighted to end winless run but urges Dundee Utd to ‘keep pushing’
Tony Watt (centre) helped Dundee United to victory over Aberdeen (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Dundee United end wait for Premiership win in style with 4-0 mauling of Aberdeen

Most Read

1
Adam Asghar has taken a new role in England. Image: SNS
Adam Asghar joins English Championship outfit following Dundee United exit
2
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
2
3
Harrison became aggressive after waking up in A&E at Ninewells Hospital.
Watchdog rules patient in Dundee wrongly diagnosed with ‘mallet finger’
4
Vandals have covered play equipment in paint.
‘Mindless vandals’ wreak havoc on Dundee park just four months after opening
5
Dundee airport.
‘Catastrophic’ consequences warning as lights shone into Dundee planes four times
6
Mariah Johnstone was reported missing from Aberdeen but is known to visit Dundee and Arbroath.
Missing girl, 14, known to visit Dundee and Arbroath
7
Mohammed Aslam.
Eight-times limit drink-driving Dunfermline shopkeeper could have caused ‘death and lifelong misery’ to others
8
Police are continuing to appeal for information following the Dronley Woods assault. Picture: Shutterstock
Missing Kirkcaldy man ‘not suitably dressed for weather’ found safe and well
9
The beach polluted during the Lower Largo sewage leak
Scottish Water apology after ‘appalling’ response to Fife sewage leak
10
The Courier, CR0037940, News, Jake Keith story, Tim Hortons has begun advertising for front of house/cooking staff for its new Dundee drive-thru in Craigie, Dundee. Picture shows; general views of the new store on New Craigie Road. Thursday 8th September, 2022. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Legal training of Dundee councillors questioned as Tim Hortons compensation sum revealed
14

More from The Courier

Liam Fox celebrates Dundee United's first win of the season. Image: SNS
Liam Fox celebrates first Dundee United win but reveals 'backwards steps' warning to Tangerines'…
Dundee's John Duncan (left) goes for goal against Greenock Morton at Dens Park.
Dundee League Cup winner and Hall of Fame striker John Duncan dies at 73…
Jamie McGrath makes it 3-0 United. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, key moments and star man as the Tangerines thump…
Arbroath manager Dick Campbell (Image: SNS).
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell hails Bobby Linn 'beauty' as he takes aim at 'stupid'…
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake: Dunfermline fans deserved a performance and they got it
Leo Sayer live.
Leo Sayer, still going strong and loving it
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer at Gayfield (Image: SNS).
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer rues missed chances at Arbroath as he addresses boos from…
The Courier/Evening Tele, CR0038835, News, Matteo Bell story, Dundee Contemporary Arts (DCA) is thrilled to welcome actor Brian Cox to its Cinema for a very special weekend of discussion and films, as part of its Homecoming: Brian Cox on Screen season. Picture shows; Brian Cox at the DCA. Saturday 8th October, 2022. Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Brian Cox: Dundee star hints at possible return to Tayside during DCA visit
Brothers Lewis Monaghan (aged 12, front) and Logan Monaghan (aged 11, back) from Comrie, are spotted having a fun time at the festival.
All the best pictures from new cycling festival at Lochore Meadows in Fife
Alex Mitchell is dejected after his side concede in the last minute. Image: SNS.
Drey Wright would have been in 'excruciating pain', says St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson,…

Editor's Picks