Russell Brand and Jeremy Corbyn join human chain to support Julian Assange

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Russell Brand and Jeremy Corbyn join human chain to support Julian Assange

By Press Association
October 8 2022, 7.08pm
An image of Julian Assange (Victoria Jones/PA)
An image of Julian Assange (Victoria Jones/PA)

Comedian and actor Russell Brand and former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn joined hundreds of protesters outside the Palace of Westminster to demonstrate against the extradition of Julian Assange.

The Australian activist and founder of Wikileaks is awaiting deportation to the US from HMP Belmarsh, where he fears he could face a prison sentence of 175 years.

Mr Assange’s wife Stella, accompanied by their two young sons, was applauded by protesters forming a human chain that snaked along Westminster Bridge, along the front of Parliament and into Victoria Tower Gardens.

One of the boys grinned at the reception from the crowd, some of whom carried life-size cardboard cutouts of their father.

Mr Corbyn, who linked arms with Leicester East MP Claudia Webbe and former trade union boss Len McCluskey, urged other politicians to back Mr Assange’s cause.

“I would say to MPs – actually of any party – you’re there to represent democracy and rights,” the independent MP told the PA news agency.

“That’s what you sign up for… if Julian Assange is extradited, it will set forth fear among other journalists of doing anything to expose truth.

“It becomes a self-censorship of journalists all around the world. They’ll say, ‘hang on, I’m not touching that, look what happened to Julian Assange’.”

While most demonstrators lined up outside Parliament, others marched along the streets singing “Free Julian Assange” to the tune of Nelson Mandela by The Specials.

Brand made a brief appearance, holding hands with Mrs Assange while the pair were surrounded by reporters.

Mr McCluskey, having tied a yellow #FreeAssange ribbon into a makeshift neckerchief, claimed the US government was making an example of the imprisoned journalist.

The former Unite boss, who ran Britain’s second-largest union until last year, said: “This is a global elite who are making it clear that nobody will put them under scrutiny.

“They want to rule the world without anybody challenging what they do, and this is all Julian did.

“He told the truth, and the truth was too difficult for them to swallow.”

An argument broke out later in the day as stewards attempted to move protesters in Victoria Tower Gardens after the human chain had broken up.

“They’re not real stewards, they’re not real stewards,” a man in an orange jumpsuit insisted, while other activists refused to leave their position.

“I’m not doing this for fun,” protested one steward, before leaving.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Taoiseach Micheal Martin (centre) speaks with members of the fire service at the scene of an explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal, where ten people have now been confirmed dead. Picture date: Saturday October 8, 2022.
Irish premier says ‘entire nation is mourning’ as tributes paid to blast victims
Among the causes of stress and anxiety are work worries, lack of sleep and looming to do lists (PA)
Seven in 10 people feel fed up on Sundays, poll suggests
Taoiseach Micheal Martin (Brian Lawless/PA)
Tributes paid to 10 killed in petrol station explosion as victims’ names emerge
Eder Militao celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid (Bernat Armangue/AP)
Real Madrid bounce back with win at Getafe
Emma, the monarch’s fell pony, standing besides floral tributes as the Ceremonial Procession of the coffin carrying the Queen arrived at Windsor Castle for her Committal Service at St George’s Chapel (PA)
New picture of Queen’s Fell Pony Emma released
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he has lost none of his energy despite a seventh-year drop in form (Peter Byrne/PA)
Jurgen Klopp dismisses idea seven-year glitch is behind Liverpool’s troubles
Haji Choudhary Rab Nawaz (Family/PA)
Three men facing murder charge after fatal stabbing of father outside mosque
An Israeli border police officer walks at the scene of a shooting attack near the Shuafat refugee camp in Jerusalem, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Israeli police say armed assailants have opened fire at an Israeli military checkpoint in east Jerusalem, seriously wounding at least two people (Mahmoud Illean/AP/PA)
Palestinian gunman wounds two Israelis in Jerusalem shooting
Antonio Conte (left) celebrated with Ben Davies after Tottenham’s victory at Brighton (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Antonio Conte hails ‘top men’ as Tottenham end tough week with win at Brighton
Flame and smoke rise fron Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait, in Kerch, Crimea, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Russian authorities say a truck bomb has caused a fire and the partial collapse of a bridge linking Russia-annexed Crimea with Russia. Three people have been killed. The bridge is a key supply artery for Moscow’s faltering war effort in southern Ukraine (AP/PA)
Putin tightens infrastructure security after blast on bridge

Most Read

1
Adam Asghar has taken a new role in England. Image: SNS
Adam Asghar joins English Championship outfit following Dundee United exit
2
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
2
3
Harrison became aggressive after waking up in A&E at Ninewells Hospital.
Watchdog rules patient in Dundee wrongly diagnosed with ‘mallet finger’
4
Vandals have covered play equipment in paint.
‘Mindless vandals’ wreak havoc on Dundee park just four months after opening
5
Dundee airport.
‘Catastrophic’ consequences warning as lights shone into Dundee planes four times
6
Mariah Johnstone was reported missing from Aberdeen but is known to visit Dundee and Arbroath.
Missing girl, 14, known to visit Dundee and Arbroath
7
Mohammed Aslam.
Eight-times limit drink-driving Dunfermline shopkeeper could have caused ‘death and lifelong misery’ to others
8
Police are continuing to appeal for information following the Dronley Woods assault. Picture: Shutterstock
Missing Kirkcaldy man ‘not suitably dressed for weather’ found safe and well
9
The beach polluted during the Lower Largo sewage leak
Scottish Water apology after ‘appalling’ response to Fife sewage leak
10
The Courier, CR0037940, News, Jake Keith story, Tim Hortons has begun advertising for front of house/cooking staff for its new Dundee drive-thru in Craigie, Dundee. Picture shows; general views of the new store on New Craigie Road. Thursday 8th September, 2022. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Legal training of Dundee councillors questioned as Tim Hortons compensation sum revealed
14

More from The Courier

Liam Fox celebrates Dundee United's first win of the season. Image: SNS
Liam Fox celebrates first Dundee United win but reveals 'backwards steps' warning to Tangerines'…
Dundee's John Duncan (left) goes for goal against Greenock Morton at Dens Park.
Dundee League Cup winner and Hall of Fame striker John Duncan dies at 73…
Jamie McGrath makes it 3-0 United. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, key moments and star man as the Tangerines thump…
Arbroath manager Dick Campbell (Image: SNS).
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell hails Bobby Linn 'beauty' as he takes aim at 'stupid'…
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake: Dunfermline fans deserved a performance and they got it
Leo Sayer live.
Leo Sayer, still going strong and loving it
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer at Gayfield (Image: SNS).
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer rues missed chances at Arbroath as he addresses boos from…
The Courier/Evening Tele, CR0038835, News, Matteo Bell story, Dundee Contemporary Arts (DCA) is thrilled to welcome actor Brian Cox to its Cinema for a very special weekend of discussion and films, as part of its Homecoming: Brian Cox on Screen season. Picture shows; Brian Cox at the DCA. Saturday 8th October, 2022. Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Brian Cox: Dundee star hints at possible return to Tayside during DCA visit
Brothers Lewis Monaghan (aged 12, front) and Logan Monaghan (aged 11, back) from Comrie, are spotted having a fun time at the festival.
All the best pictures from new cycling festival at Lochore Meadows in Fife
Alex Mitchell is dejected after his side concede in the last minute. Image: SNS.
Drey Wright would have been in 'excruciating pain', says St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson,…

Editor's Picks