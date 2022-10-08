We can’t succeed with 11 – Graham Potter intends to fully utilise Chelsea squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

We can’t succeed with 11 – Graham Potter intends to fully utilise Chelsea squad

By Press Association
October 8 2022, 7.10pm
Graham Potter intends to make full use of his squad (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Graham Potter intends to make full use of his squad (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Graham Potter wants to make full use of Chelsea’s squad depth and believes honesty in explaining his selections is key to keeping all his stars happy.

Chelsea cruised past managerless Wolves 3-0 at Stamford Bridge to move fourth in the Premier League having made seven changes from Wednesday’s 3-0 win over AC Milan.

Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and Armando Broja found the net as the Blues coped comfortably without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Raheem Sterling and Thiago Silva.

Reece James, Ben Chilwell and Mateo Kovacic were on the bench and the Blues were also without the recovering N’Golo Kante and the injured Wesley Fofana.

Chelsea's squad depth is key for Graham Potter
Chelsea’s squad depth is key for Graham Potter (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Asked how he can keep such a deep and talented squad happy, Potter replied: “My experience of pro footballers, whatever level, is they want to play football; so you have to respect that,” said Potter.

“But at the same time part of the deal coming to that club like this is there’s a lot of competition.

“You have to fight, but you have to help the team, be ready to play your role.

“All you can do is be honest, be clear and be ready to admit that you’re not always right but that we’re doing it with good intentions.

“It’s important that we have a strong group, a strong collective. It’s credit to the players because there’s a good group here, I can’t complain.

“I don’t think we can succeed with just 11 players, I don’t think it’s right just to play 11 players until they fall down and get injured.

“As long as there are reasons there, it’s about communicating them and somebody’s got to make the decisions. It’s worked out well today and credit to the players.

“When you’re playing three games a week, you’ve got to make decisions around fresh players, when players are determined and desperate to play.”

Albania striker Broja fired his maiden senior goal for Chelsea, latching onto fellow replacement Kovacic’s smart pass before blasting home.

Potter hailed the former Southampton loanee and Blues academy graduate for seizing his chance to shine.

“That was a big goal for him and he’s been having an impact off the bench,” said Potter.

“He’s having to be patient, but he’s working hard in training. The academy players are vital; they bring an understanding of the club, culture, demands, what’s required in terms of environment.

“They’ve had a fantastic education with the academy, they are good people and good footballers. Our job now is to help them maximise their potential.”

Former Chelsea star Diego Costa battled hard but could not force any breakthrough for Wolves on his Stamford Bridge return.

The 34-year-old received a rapturous reception from the Blues fans on his second-half substitution, even high fiving Chelsea supporters in the Matthew Harding Stand on his way off the pitch.

Diego Costa received a warm reception from the Chelsea fans
Diego Costa received a warm reception from the Chelsea fans (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Wolves’ interim coach Steve Davis insisted Costa remains fully committed to his new Premier League challenge however.

“His commitment’s unquestionable having spoken to him,” said Davis.

“We’ve spoken to him through an interpreter. You can see on the training ground, working with him every day that he’s committed, that he wants to do well.

“I didn’t see it (the high-fiving), so I don’t know anything about it. I wasn’t too sure what he was doing but I’m not too concerned.

“The fact is he’s a legend here, so I get it after a result of that nature. So I haven’t seen it so I can’t really comment any more than that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Tony Watt (centre) helped Dundee United to victory over Aberdeen (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Dundee United end wait for Premiership win in style with 4-0 mauling of Aberdeen
Harry Kane’s first-half goal proved enough for Tottenham (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Harry Kane nets first-half header as Tottenham end tough week with Brighton win
Former England international Lianne Sanderson said she has felt “forgotten” by the FA (PA Archive)
‘Forgotten’ Lianne Sanderson criticises FA after Wembley omission and name error
Zian Flemming scored twice against Middlesbrough (Rhianna Chadwick/PA).
Zian Flemming impresses Millwall captain Shaun Hutchinson as brace sinks Boro
Ryan Lowe knew the goals would come after Preston stunned high-flying Norwich (Joe Giddens/PA)
Ryan Lowe knew goals would come after Preston stun high-flying Norwich
Steve Cotterill praised his goal scorers (Simon Marper/PA)
Car share pals can bore each other on way home – Shrewsbury boss Steve…
Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side beat Rotherham (Richard Sellers/PA)
It is a yo-yo – Jon Dahl Tomasson knows how tough the Championship is
Steven Schumacher praised his ‘clinical’ Plymouth side after beating Accrington (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Steven Schumacher praises ‘clinical’ Plymouth after beating Accrington
Ben Garner was furious with the officials (Steven Paston/PA)
Ben Garner hits out at officials after Charlton’s goalless draw with Lincoln
Stoke City manager Alex Neil gestures on the touchline during the Sky Bet Championship match at bet365 Stadium, Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Saturday October 8, 2022.
Alex Neil salutes ‘incredible’ Phil Jagielka after victory over Sheffield United

Most Read

1
Adam Asghar has taken a new role in England. Image: SNS
Adam Asghar joins English Championship outfit following Dundee United exit
2
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
3
Harrison became aggressive after waking up in A&E at Ninewells Hospital.
Watchdog rules patient in Dundee wrongly diagnosed with ‘mallet finger’
4
Vandals have covered play equipment in paint.
‘Mindless vandals’ wreak havoc on Dundee park just four months after opening
5
Dundee airport.
‘Catastrophic’ consequences warning as lights shone into Dundee planes four times
6
Mariah Johnstone was reported missing from Aberdeen but is known to visit Dundee and Arbroath.
Missing girl, 14, known to visit Dundee and Arbroath
7
Mohammed Aslam.
Eight-times limit drink-driving Dunfermline shopkeeper could have caused ‘death and lifelong misery’ to others
8
Police are continuing to appeal for information following the Dronley Woods assault. Picture: Shutterstock
Missing Kirkcaldy man ‘not suitably dressed for weather’ found safe and well
9
The beach polluted during the Lower Largo sewage leak
Scottish Water apology after ‘appalling’ response to Fife sewage leak
10
The Courier, CR0037940, News, Jake Keith story, Tim Hortons has begun advertising for front of house/cooking staff for its new Dundee drive-thru in Craigie, Dundee. Picture shows; general views of the new store on New Craigie Road. Thursday 8th September, 2022. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Legal training of Dundee councillors questioned as Tim Hortons compensation sum revealed
14

More from The Courier

Jamie McGrath makes it 3-0 United. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, key moments and star man as the Tangerines thump…
Arbroath manager Dick Campbell (Image: SNS).
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell hails Bobby Linn 'beauty' as he takes aim at 'stupid'…
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake: Dunfermline fans deserved a performance and they got it
Leo Sayer live.
Leo Sayer, still going strong and loving it
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer at Gayfield (Image: SNS).
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer rues missed chances at Arbroath as he addresses boos from…
The Courier/Evening Tele, CR0038835, News, Matteo Bell story, Dundee Contemporary Arts (DCA) is thrilled to welcome actor Brian Cox to its Cinema for a very special weekend of discussion and films, as part of its Homecoming: Brian Cox on Screen season. Picture shows; Brian Cox at the DCA. Saturday 8th October, 2022. Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Brian Cox: Dundee star hints at possible return to Tayside during DCA visit
Brothers Lewis Monaghan (aged 12, front) and Logan Monaghan (aged 11, back) from Comrie, are spotted having a fun time at the festival.
All the best pictures from new cycling festival at Lochore Meadows in Fife
Alex Mitchell is dejected after his side concede in the last minute. Image: SNS.
Drey Wright would have been in 'excruciating pain', says St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson,…
Arbroath celebrate Bobby Linn's equaliser.
Arbroath v Dundee verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Bobby Linn…
Dunfermline took on Alloa at the Indodrill.
Alloa v Dunfermline verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars dominate

Editor's Picks