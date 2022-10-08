Irish premier visits site of petrol station explosion that killed 10 people

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Irish premier visits site of petrol station explosion that killed 10 people

By Press Association
October 8 2022, 7.25pm Updated: October 8 2022, 9.24pm
Taoiseach Micheal Martin visits the scene of the explosion (Brian Lawless/PA)
Taoiseach Micheal Martin visits the scene of the explosion (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ireland’s premier has visited the site of a petrol station explosion that killed 10 people, including two teenagers and a young child.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin spoke to members of the emergency services who worked for 24 hours to locate victims following Friday’s devastating blast in Creeslough, Co Donegal.

Irish police believe the explosion that ripped through the Applegreen service station and convenience store and adjoining buildings was a “tragic accident”.

Earlier on Saturday, the police force – An Garda Siochana – said four men, three women, a teenage girl, a teenage boy and a girl of primary school age had been killed.

A further eight people injured in the explosion remained in hospital.

One of the victims killed in the explosion has been named locally as Leona Harper.

She was a member of Letterkenny Rugby Club.

In a post on Facebook, the club said: “We are heartbroken to say our worst fears have been confirmed. Leona Harper tragically lost her life yesterday in Creeslough.

“Leona was a talented rugby player and an important part of our U14 girls team.

“To Leona’s parents, Hugh and Donna, her brothers Anthony and Jamie, and all of her team mates, we offer you our deepest condolences and support.

“There are no words that feel strong enough at a moment of deep sorrow such as this.”

The search and recovery operation concluded on Saturday afternoon without any further victims being found.

Speaking at the cordon of the blast site, Mr Martin said there was “deep sadness” in the village and a “terrible silence” reflecting the enormity of what has happened.

“The entire nation is mourning and deeply saddened,” he said.

“A young child in the shop and two teens as well as men and women who were going about their lives as well.

“It is a very close-knit community and our heart goes out to them.”

Explosion at Donegal service station
Taoiseach Micheal Martin (centre) visits the scene of the explosion (Brian Lawless/PA)

The Taoiseach added: “Talking to those on the front line and everyone involved, they were very moved by the extraordinary support they got from the community here almost immediately.

“Many volunteers rushed to the scene to try and do everything they could to help because it was an horrific scene they came upon and we must always remember our emergency services.

“I want to thank them for helping those who were trapped and injured. We must do everything we can to support the community.

“Words on their own will not console someone who has lost a loved one and we have to be with them. We will be with them for quite some time.”

Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald, the leader of Ireland’s main opposition party, also visited Creeslough on Saturday evening, as did the country’s deputy premier Tanaiste Leo Varadkar.

The political leaders later joined emergency service members and local residents for a service for the victims at a nearby church.

The major rescue and recovery operation involving first responders from both sides of the Irish border, and many volunteers from within the local community, extended through the night on Friday and into Saturday.

Emergency services continue their work at the scene of an explosion at the Applegreen service station
Emergency services continue their work at the scene of an explosion at the Applegreen service station (Brian Lawless/PA)

At a media conference in Milford, Co Donegal on Saturday afternoon, Garda Superintendent David Kelly said: “At this point in time we have to keep an open mind in how we investigate this but our information at this point in time is pointing towards a tragic accident.”

All 10 victims were from the Creeslough area.

Applegreen founder and chief executive Joe Barrett said the company was “utterly shocked and saddened” by the “tragic” incident in Creeslough.

Mr Barrett said: “Yesterday was a very dark day for Creeslough, for Donegal, for Ireland, and for all of us in the wider Applegreen family.

“This is a hugely tragic event, and I would like to offer our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of the deceased, and to the entire community in Creeslough.”

Explosion at Donegal service station
Emergency services at the scene of the explosion (Brian Lawless/PA)

The President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins, expressed his shock at the “terrible tragedy”.

“All of our thoughts must go out to all of those who have been affected,” he said.

“Those who have received news of the loss of a loved one, those injured and, most of all, those who are waiting with anxiety for news of their loved ones.

“This tragedy is a terrible blow to a community that is closely knit and where every loss and injury will be felt by every member of the community and far beyond.”

Prayers were said in the local church in Creeslough on Saturday morning for all those suffering.

The congregation at St Michael’s Church heard there was a “tsunami” of grief in the community.

Fr John Joe Duffy said: “From our hearts, with all our hearts and with all our souls, we pray for those who have died, we pray for those who were injured, we pray for all who were involved … we pray for those who are there continuing to help and have helped since yesterday.

“We pray also for those family members who are bereaved and we pray for those who still are waiting news.

“We keep them all very much in our hearts.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Taoiseach Micheal Martin (centre) speaks with members of the fire service at the scene of an explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal, where ten people have now been confirmed dead. Picture date: Saturday October 8, 2022.
Irish premier says ‘entire nation is mourning’ as tributes paid to blast victims
Among the causes of stress and anxiety are work worries, lack of sleep and looming to do lists (PA)
Seven in 10 people feel fed up on Sundays, poll suggests
Taoiseach Micheal Martin (Brian Lawless/PA)
Tributes paid to 10 killed in petrol station explosion as victims’ names emerge
Eder Militao celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid (Bernat Armangue/AP)
Real Madrid bounce back with win at Getafe
Emma, the monarch’s fell pony, standing besides floral tributes as the Ceremonial Procession of the coffin carrying the Queen arrived at Windsor Castle for her Committal Service at St George’s Chapel (PA)
New picture of Queen’s Fell Pony Emma released
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he has lost none of his energy despite a seventh-year drop in form (Peter Byrne/PA)
Jurgen Klopp dismisses idea seven-year glitch is behind Liverpool’s troubles
Haji Choudhary Rab Nawaz (Family/PA)
Three men facing murder charge after fatal stabbing of father outside mosque
An Israeli border police officer walks at the scene of a shooting attack near the Shuafat refugee camp in Jerusalem, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Israeli police say armed assailants have opened fire at an Israeli military checkpoint in east Jerusalem, seriously wounding at least two people (Mahmoud Illean/AP/PA)
Palestinian gunman wounds two Israelis in Jerusalem shooting
Antonio Conte (left) celebrated with Ben Davies after Tottenham’s victory at Brighton (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Antonio Conte hails ‘top men’ as Tottenham end tough week with win at Brighton
Flame and smoke rise fron Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait, in Kerch, Crimea, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Russian authorities say a truck bomb has caused a fire and the partial collapse of a bridge linking Russia-annexed Crimea with Russia. Three people have been killed. The bridge is a key supply artery for Moscow’s faltering war effort in southern Ukraine (AP/PA)
Putin tightens infrastructure security after blast on bridge

Most Read

1
Adam Asghar has taken a new role in England. Image: SNS
Adam Asghar joins English Championship outfit following Dundee United exit
2
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
2
3
Harrison became aggressive after waking up in A&E at Ninewells Hospital.
Watchdog rules patient in Dundee wrongly diagnosed with ‘mallet finger’
4
Vandals have covered play equipment in paint.
‘Mindless vandals’ wreak havoc on Dundee park just four months after opening
5
Dundee airport.
‘Catastrophic’ consequences warning as lights shone into Dundee planes four times
6
Mariah Johnstone was reported missing from Aberdeen but is known to visit Dundee and Arbroath.
Missing girl, 14, known to visit Dundee and Arbroath
7
Mohammed Aslam.
Eight-times limit drink-driving Dunfermline shopkeeper could have caused ‘death and lifelong misery’ to others
8
Police are continuing to appeal for information following the Dronley Woods assault. Picture: Shutterstock
Missing Kirkcaldy man ‘not suitably dressed for weather’ found safe and well
9
The beach polluted during the Lower Largo sewage leak
Scottish Water apology after ‘appalling’ response to Fife sewage leak
10
The Courier, CR0037940, News, Jake Keith story, Tim Hortons has begun advertising for front of house/cooking staff for its new Dundee drive-thru in Craigie, Dundee. Picture shows; general views of the new store on New Craigie Road. Thursday 8th September, 2022. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Legal training of Dundee councillors questioned as Tim Hortons compensation sum revealed
14

More from The Courier

Liam Fox celebrates Dundee United's first win of the season. Image: SNS
Liam Fox celebrates first Dundee United win but reveals 'backwards steps' warning to Tangerines'…
Dundee's John Duncan (left) goes for goal against Greenock Morton at Dens Park.
Dundee League Cup winner and Hall of Fame striker John Duncan dies at 73…
Jamie McGrath makes it 3-0 United. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, key moments and star man as the Tangerines thump…
Arbroath manager Dick Campbell (Image: SNS).
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell hails Bobby Linn 'beauty' as he takes aim at 'stupid'…
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake: Dunfermline fans deserved a performance and they got it
Leo Sayer live.
Leo Sayer, still going strong and loving it
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer at Gayfield (Image: SNS).
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer rues missed chances at Arbroath as he addresses boos from…
The Courier/Evening Tele, CR0038835, News, Matteo Bell story, Dundee Contemporary Arts (DCA) is thrilled to welcome actor Brian Cox to its Cinema for a very special weekend of discussion and films, as part of its Homecoming: Brian Cox on Screen season. Picture shows; Brian Cox at the DCA. Saturday 8th October, 2022. Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Brian Cox: Dundee star hints at possible return to Tayside during DCA visit
Brothers Lewis Monaghan (aged 12, front) and Logan Monaghan (aged 11, back) from Comrie, are spotted having a fun time at the festival.
All the best pictures from new cycling festival at Lochore Meadows in Fife
Alex Mitchell is dejected after his side concede in the last minute. Image: SNS.
Drey Wright would have been in 'excruciating pain', says St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson,…

Editor's Picks