Three men facing murder charge after fatal stabbing of father outside mosque

Three men have been charged with murdering a father who was found stabbed in the street outside a mosque.

Haji Choudhary Rab Nawaz, 52, was left with serious injuries near the Jamiah Masjid & Institute in Coventry on October 2.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries but later died, despite the best efforts of medics.

His family later paid tribute to their “dependable, shining light of good” and “an innocent, humble, loving family man”.

Officers had been called to reports of a mass brawl involving a large group of men, some of whom were armed with knives.

West Midlands Police said on Saturday they had charged Adam Razaaq, 20, and Hasnian Razaaq, 23, both of Halesowen, West Midlands, together with Mohammed Faisal, 29, of Handsworth, Birmingham, with murder.

The three were also charged with attempted murder, after another man was found with a stab wound near the junction of Durbar Avenue and Queen Mary’s Road on the same night.

Three other men have been bailed.