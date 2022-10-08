Seven in 10 people feel fed up on Sundays, poll suggests

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Almost seven in 10 people regularly experience “Sunday scaries” where they dread the upcoming week, according to a poll for a Government campaign.

Some 67% of people experience feelings of unease on a Sunday, rising to 74% for those aged 18 to 24, the poll of more than 4,000 people suggests.

Among the causes of stress and anxiety are work worries, lack of sleep and looming to do lists.

The Office for Health Improvement and Disparities (OHID) has launched a Better Health – Every Mind Matters campaign urging people to do small things to make a big difference to their mental wellbeing.

However, NHS trusts said they were facing growing demand for mental health services and said there was a severe shortage of staff.

Health Secretary Therese Coffey said: “My focus is on making sure people can get the care they need, when they need it – and that includes for their mental wellbeing.

“The Every Mind Matters tool is a great way to build your mental resilience and help ward off the anxiety many of us feel on a Sunday.”

The Every Mind Matters website enables people to create a free “mind plan” of tips and has sections on dealing with anxiety, money worries and child mental health.

NHS Providers’ interim chief executive Saffron Cordery said: “The launch of Every Mind Matters is timely as we continue to see more people seeking help from the NHS for their mental health.

“While a campaign supporting people’s personal wellbeing is welcome, trusts are concerned about the effect of rising inequality on people’s mental health.

“We must address deep-rooted and complex factors influencing poor mental health too.

“Mental health services are doing everything they can to expand and provide the best possible care with the staff and resources available in the face of growing demand.

“There are almost 1.8 million people on mental health waiting lists.

“Overstretched services face severe workforce shortages while people’s needs are becoming more serious and more complex, partly as a result of the pandemic.

“Now we are contending too with the rising cost of living, which is harming people’s physical and mental health as financial pressures take their toll.

“Government support for and recognition of the importance of early intervention is also welcome.

“But we need to know that the cross-government mental health plan remains a priority for ministers – and will be backed up by the support and funding mental health services and their partners require to deliver the level of care that people with mental health problems need, when they need it.”