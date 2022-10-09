Mother whose three-year-old survived Thai shooting reflects on lost generation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mother whose three-year-old survived Thai shooting reflects on lost generation

By Press Association
October 9 2022, 9.24am Updated: October 9 2022, 1.00pm
Paweenuch Supolwong, three, the only child to emerge unscathed from the mass killing attack at her Thai day care centre, is held by her mother Anonpai Srithong (Sakchai Lalit/AP)
Paweenuch Supolwong, three, the only child to emerge unscathed from the mass killing attack at her Thai day care centre, is held by her mother Anonpai Srithong (Sakchai Lalit/AP)

Paweenuch Supholwong sits on her mother’s lap and fidgets with her pigtails as her mother tells the remarkable story of how the three-year-old girl survived Thailand’s worst mass killing.

She was the only child to emerge unscathed from a day care centre after a former police officer massacred pre-schoolers while they napped.

Two dozen children were among the 36 people shot and slashed to death in an attack that shattered the serenity of the rural township of Uthai Sawan, robbing the small farming community of much of its youngest generation in the blink of an eye.

Thailand Child Care Center Shooting A Towns Tragedy
Paweenuch Supolwong, three with her mother Anonpai Srithong, 35, view a victim’s portrait inside Wat Rat Samakee temple (Wason Wanichakorn/AP)

Paweenuch was deeply asleep and covered by a blanket on the floor when the attacker burst through the front door and killed 22 of her classmates who lay around her — apparently missing her because he thought she was already dead, her mother Panomplai Srithong said.

Another child survived with serious injuries and remains in hospital.

As the community in north-east Thailand unites to share its grief at the scene of the attack and in its Buddhist temples, people have also flocked to Paweenuch, tying dozens of white, yellow and red “soul strings” to her wrists in the hope it will help her also spiritually survive the horror, in the belief that when someone suffers such a tragedy, they lose part of their soul.

“It is to bring the spirit back into her body,” Mrs Srithong explained while holding her daughter.

“It’s like the spirit had left the body and it is being called back.”

Thailand Child Care Center Shooting A Town’s Tragedy
Relatives of the victims of the mass killing tie holy threads on Paweenuch’s wrists (Sakchai Lalit/AP)

Mrs Srithong and her husband were at work in a Bangkok electronics factory when they heard that their daughter’s nursery had been attacked and that no one had survived.

Like many from Uthai Sawan, they had moved to the capital for work and send home money to their family, leaving Paweenuch in her grandmother’s care.

After an initial panic, they learned their daughter had survived and drove home to Uthai Sawan as quickly as possible.

“Breathing was difficult, I can’t describe it, but when I found out my child survived I was relieved,” Mrs Srithong said.

“But I also wanted to know if she had any injuries, if there was any collateral damage.”

She said from what her daughter has told her, she had been asleep under her blanket turned toward a wall and does not seem to have seen or heard the attack.

Rescue workers carried her out of the building with her eyes covered so she did not see the grisly scene.

After the attack she asked her grandmother where her best friend was.

“That’s when she found out that her friend died,” Mrs Srithong said. “This was the person who was sleeping next to her.”

Thailand Childcare Center Shooting
Relatives of the victims of a mass killing attack gather inside Wat Rat Samakee temple in Uthai Sawan (Wason Wanichakorn/AP)

Mrs Srithong’s adult cousin was killed outside the day care, and she attended a temple service Saturday for him and other victims.

“There’s both good luck hidden in bad luck — I’m lucky that my child is OK but I lost my cousin,” she said.

“For other people, some lost an only child who was their hope,” she said.

Uthai Sawan’s 6,500 residents are spread across a dozen villages, living in homes scattered among the sugar cane fields and rice paddies that many of them farm.

There would usually be 92 young children at the public day car centre, but flooding from seasonal monsoon rains, a mechanical failure that kept the school bus from working and other factors kept many away on Thursday when the gunman attacked.

The township has about 100 more preschool-aged children who either go to private day care centres or stay at home, Nanticha Panchom, a teacher who runs the day care centre, said.

Thailand Child Care Center Shooting Media
Buddhist monks pray with relatives of the victims outside the nursery (Sakchai Lalit/AP)

Ms Panchom, 43, was in the centre’s kitchen cooking the children lunch when she heard the first shot from outside.

Police said that was the attacker shooting a man and a child in front of the building.

She then heard someone else yell to lock the front door and she ran to get help.

“I never thought he would go inside,” Ms Panchom said as she looked across the driveway to the single-storey building now adorned with flowers and other tributes to those killed.

She worried for the future of the town, adding: “I can’t even imagine what this lost generation will mean to this community.”

Police identified the shooter as Panya Kamrap, 34, a former police sergeant fired earlier this year because of a drug charge involving methamphetamine.

After leaving the day care centre, he killed others along the way, and then his wife, child and himself at their home, police said.

An exact motive has not been determined, but he was due in court the following day to answer for the drug charge.

