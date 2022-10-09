Armando Broja declares Chelsea goal first of many after realising boyhood dream

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Armando Broja declares Chelsea goal first of many after realising boyhood dream

By Press Association
October 9 2022, 10.45am
Armando Broja has set his sights on a hatful of Chelsea goals after claiming his maiden Blues strike against Wolves (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Armando Broja has set his sights on a hatful of Chelsea goals after claiming his maiden Blues strike against Wolves (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Armando Broja declared his maiden Chelsea goal “the first of many” after realising his boyhood Blues dream.

The Albania striker delivered the perfect finish from Mateo Kovacic’s pass as Chelsea sunk managerless Wolves 3-0 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The 21-year-old capped a fine Blues display with his breakthrough Chelsea goal, then immediately targeted a hatful more at the club he has supported all his life.

Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic also found the net as Chelsea climbed to fourth in the Premier League, with the west Londoners warming to life under new coach Graham Potter.

Broja was born in Slough to Albanian parents and revealed Saturday’s maiden Blues goal as a timely birthday present to his dad.

“I saw Kova get on the ball and as soon as I saw that, I knew I could make a run in behind and it was a great pass from him,” Broja told Chelsea’s official club website.

“And then after that, as a striker, instinct kicks in, so I just cut inside and shot at goal. It was amazing.

“It was a surreal moment for me and my family, even better because it’s my dad’s birthday today, so I got a goal for him which was even better.

“So I’m just really happy all-round. And the performance from the boys was just amazing, so just a great day.

“This is my boyhood club, I love the club, I’ve been a fan of the club since I was a little boy.

“So it’s just amazing to do it at Stamford Bridge and in front of the fans, they were amazing.

“This is the first one but hopefully it’s the first of many.

“Every player has their own journey. It’s one you can look back on and think ‘wow, I really am playing for such an amazing football club with such amazing people around you, such amazing football players’.

“I’m thankful every day to have the opportunity to be at this football club.

“And hopefully I can score many more goals for the fans and my team-mates.”

The future of Chelsea’s attack prevailed in the shape of Broja on Saturday, in stark contrast to an old frontline favourite.

Diego Costa struggled to influence proceedings on his big Stamford Bridge return with Wolves.

Diego Costa (left) and Kalidou Koulibaly battle for the ball
Diego Costa (left) and Kalidou Koulibaly battled for the ball on Saturday (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The 34-year-old still managed to steal the limelight by milking every moment of a heartfelt ovation from the home fans on his second-half substitution.

Wolves slipped to a third-straight loss and are still on the hunt for a manager to replace the sacked Bruno Lage.

Interim coach Steve Davis still believes Costa can have a big Molineux impact however, especially given his high-spirited character still seems very much in place.

“He’s infectious really, an infectious character, he’s bubbly and the players need that,” said Davis, of Costa.

“They don’t want to be thinking about the results all the time.

“We need to get out of the situation that we’re in and he’s going to be key to that.

“You need bubbly characters, people who can lift other people and lift the people that these results affect more than others.

“As I say he’s experienced, he’s been through things like this before and that’s invaluable to a young squad that we’ve got.

“He understands a bit more English than he maybe lets on.

Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Diego Costa received a standing ovation from Chelsea fans on his return to Stamford Bridge with Wolves (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“I’ve heard a few swear words to be fair. But also, when we told him he was starting, his eyes lit up.

“Then the interpreter said he was starting and he said ‘yeah I know’.

“So there’s a bit of kidology in there – but that’s all part of the character.”

