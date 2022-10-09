Thai police investigating CNN crew’s coverage of attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Thai police investigating CNN crew's coverage of attack

By Press Association
October 9 2022, 12.04pm
People pray for the victims of a mass killing attack outside the gate of the Young Children’s Development Centre in the rural town of Uthai Sawan, north-eastern Thailand (Sakchai Lalit/AP)
People pray for the victims of a mass killing attack outside the gate of the Young Children’s Development Centre in the rural town of Uthai Sawan, north-eastern Thailand (Sakchai Lalit/AP)

Thai police are investigating a report that a CNN crew inappropriately entered the day care centre where more than 20 pre-schoolers were killed as they were reporting on the attack, authorities said.

Danaichok Boonsom, head of the local township administration, told reporters as he left the Na Klang district police station that he had submitted his report on the incident alleging unauthorised entry on to the government property, and that police were investigating.

“Let the legal process run its course, I don’t want to disclose all the details,” he said.

“Let the police do their work investigating.”

Chief executive of Uthai Sawan sub-district administrative organization Danaichok Boonsom talks to reporters at a police station in Uthai Sawan, north-eastern Thailand
Chief executive of Uthai Sawan sub-district administrative organisation Danaichok Boonsom talks to reporters at a police station in Uthai Sawan, north-eastern Thailand (Sakchai Lalit/AP)

Authorities began looking into the incident after a Thai reporter posted an image on social media of two members of the crew leaving the scene, with one climbing over the low wall and fence around the compound, over police tape, and the other already outside.

CNN tweeted that the crew had entered the premises when the police cordon had been removed from the centre, and were told by three public health officials exiting the building that they could film inside.

“The team gathered footage inside the centre for around 15 minutes, then left,” CNN said in its tweet.

“During this time, the cordon had been set back in place, so the team needed to climb over the fence at the centre to leave.”

The tweet came in response to criticism from the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Thailand (FCCT), which said it was “dismayed” by CNN’s coverage and the decision to film the crime scene inside.

“This was unprofessional and a serious breach of journalistic ethics in crime reporting,” the FCCT said.

The Thai Journalists’ Association criticised CNN’s actions as “unethical” and “insensitive”, and called for an internal company investigation of the incident in addition to the official Thai probe.

In a later statement, CNN International’s executive vice president and general manager Mike McCarthy reiterated that his reporters sought permission to enter the building but the team “now understands that these officials were not authorised to grant this permission”, adding that it was “never their intention to contravene any rules”.

Buddhists pray with relatives of the victims of a mass killing attack in front of the Young Children’s Development Centre in the rural town of Uthai Sawan, north-eastern Thailand
A Buddhist ceremony in front of the Young Children’s Development Centre in the rural town of Uthai Sawan (Sakchai Lalit/AP)

He said CNN had ceased broadcasting the report and had removed the video from its website.

“We deeply regret any distress or offence our report may have caused, and for any inconvenience to the police at such a distressing time for the country,” he said in the statement tweeted by CNN.

Deputy national police chief Surachate Hakparn said the two journalists entered Thailand on tourist visas, which had now been revoked.

He said they had been detained pending their expulsion from the country, but refused to provide further details.

In the attack on Thursday, police said 36 people, 24 of them children, were killed by a former police officer who was sacked earlier this year on drug charges and had been due in court on Friday.

As Thailand’s worst such massacre ever, the attack drew widespread international media attention to the small town of Uthai Sawan in the country’s rural north-east.

By Sunday few remained, but large numbers of Thai media continued to report from the scene.

