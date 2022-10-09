In Pictures: Trafalgar Square awash with colour in Diwali celebration By Press Association October 9 2022, 6.03pm A dancer performs at Diwali on the Square (Yui Mok/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Music and dance brightened up central London on Sunday as Diwali on the Square was staged. The annual event featured 200 colourfully dressed dancers, with performances by the Hindu, Sikh and Jain communities. (Yui Mok/PA) (Yui Mok/PA) (Yui Mok/PA) It is a free family event organised by the mayor of London, with visitors able to try their hand at activities including dance workshops, meditation, and sari and turban tying. (Yui Mok/PA) (Yui Mok/PA) (Yui Mok/PA) The dance workshops were open to everyone – even local police officers providing security at the event. (Yui Mok/PA) (Yui Mok/PA) (Yui Mok/PA) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from UK & World Harry tells of busy Archie, Lili learning to talk and his emotional support dogs Red Bull found guilty of ‘minor’ breach of F1 financial regulations Charles’ slimmed down coronation will still be ‘religious’ event, says academic Man accused of dumping milk in protests pleads not guilty to criminal damage ‘Bogus travel agent stole customers’ holiday money and claimed she was dying’ King’s ‘immense sadness’ at ‘appallingly tragic’ Creeslough disaster Hospital nurse accused of murdering seven babies ‘constant malevolent presence’ Antoine Griezmann completes permanent return to Atletico Madrid from Barcelona Donegal locals speak of frantic efforts to rescue people trapped after explosion Archbishop: Empty shell of Donegal blast site echoes emptiness in community Most Read 1 Dundee mum Lynn Anderson flown from Turkish hospital to Ninewells by air ambulance 2 Stricken HMS Prince of Wales arrives at Rosyth dockyard 3 New £1.4m M&S to open in former DW sports gym in Dundee by end… 4 Mystery as police find no trace of young girl in Dundee after welfare concern 5 Dundee entrepreneur devastated by £5m legal battle says he is spurred by failure 6 EXCLUSIVE: Arbroath or Broughty Ferry could miss out on £2.5m state-of-the-art lifeboat in RNLI… 7 Ukrainian youngster joins Dundee United academy after family fled war-torn Lviv for Scotland 8 St Johnstone probe claims Celtic fans aimed abuse at teenage staff 9 Dundee’s Hollywood star Brian Cox aims TV tirade at Liz Truss 5 10 Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week 3 More from The Courier LEE WILKIE: Dundee United's superb win over Aberdeen couldn't be better timed - but… Nicola Sturgeon plans £20bn oil fund for independence St Johnstone probe claims Celtic fans aimed abuse at teenage staff REBECCA BAIRD: Mental health 'awareness' isn't enough and wearing yellow won't keep the kids… ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee should cherish the DCA as other cities lose their independent arts… Ukrainian youngster joins Dundee United academy after family fled war-torn Lviv for Scotland Strathallan School launches its own e-sports hub Comparing tech spec of lifeboats coming to Arbroath and Broughty Ferry under radical RNLI… EXCLUSIVE: Arbroath or Broughty Ferry could miss out on £2.5m state-of-the-art lifeboat in RNLI… Council told to 'come clean' as £6m Olympia repair costs fall to Dundee taxpayers Editor's Picks Still Game’s Sanjeev Kohli says Navid would be ‘just as sarcastic’ if he was Dundonian Mystery as police find no trace of young girl in Dundee after welfare concern Stricken HMS Prince of Wales arrives at Rosyth dockyard Potential for 7,000 new jobs in Fife say firms behind freeport bid Dundee firebug who torched Ninewells toilet said he smelled of smoke because he didn’t wash ‘Pure and utter hell’: Perth woman speaks for first time about abuse at Fornethy House New KFC branch set to open at Asda Milton in Dundee All you need to know as Supreme Court prepares to hear SNP’s independence referendum case How Peter Tobin’s murderous reign ended at High Court of Dundee Dundee hero Ian Ure recalls ‘trembling’ with European Cup excitement in San Siro toilet