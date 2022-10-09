Eberechi Eze hits winner as Crystal Palace come from behind to beat Leeds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News UK & World

Eberechi Eze hits winner as Crystal Palace come from behind to beat Leeds

By Press Association
October 9 2022, 6.04pm
Eberechi Eze fired home in the second half to lift Palace to a 2-1 victory over Leeds (Steven Paston/PA)
Eberechi Eze fired home in the second half to lift Palace to a 2-1 victory over Leeds (Steven Paston/PA)

Eberechi Eze fired in a second-half winner to lift Crystal Palace to a 2-1 victory over Leeds at Selhurst Park.

Pascal Struijk opened the scoring early on for the visitors, who dominated the opening exchanges.

But Odsonne Edouard nodded in a fine Michael Olise delivery to send the sides into the break level.

The equaliser fired up the hosts, who returned a transformed side after the restart to snap a four-match winless run and walk away with all three points.

Leeds had the better of the early chances when Brenden Aaronson’s attempt rolled just wide of the right post.

Moments later Aaronson drove into the area and pinged an effort off the left post, his rebound falling into the path of Struijk, who pounced and fired past Vicente Guaita into the left corner.

The Palace keeper was called into action again when Patrick Bamford latched onto Tyler Adams’ long pass and was through on goal but his effort was blocked and, this time, the hosts were able to clear the rebound.

The Eagles responded on the 24-minute mark when Olise sent a fine free-kick into the box from the right for Edouard to nod in the equaliser. The goal was checked for a potential offside and stood after the review.

Olise, looking for a goal of his own, fired at Leeds keeper Illan Meslier, who held on at the near post to deny the hosts an advantage before the break.

Patrick Vieira was dealt a scare late in the first half when Jordan Ayew and Robin Koch bumped heads in a collision. Koch quickly stood up but Ayew lay on the pitch.

A lengthy delay saw him attended to by staff, who determined he was able to carry on but wrapped a bandage around the attacker’s head.

Soon after the restart, Palace worked the ball to Wilfried Zaha, who forced a low diving stop from Meslier at the near post.

The hosts got another chance when a neat pass from Olise slipped in Eze, who found Ayew in the box, but he was brought down by Rasmus Kristensen before he could get a shot in.

Palace piled on the pressure, Edouard sending a header over the crossbar before Zaha saw another effort stopped.

Ayew was brought down again, this time in midfield, and was pulled off the pitch, Tyrick Mitchell coming on in a double substitution that also saw Luka Milivojevic come on in place of Cheick Doucoure.

Palace, who looked a transformed team in the second half, found their breakthrough on 76 minutes when Zaha picked out Eze in the centre of the area.

Eze wasted no time and wove through two white shirts before giving Meslier no chance as he fired a rocket into the bottom-left corner, and Guaita saved a last-gasp attempt in stoppage time to seal the three points.

