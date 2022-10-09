Saquon Barkley and New York Giants stun Green Bay Packers in London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Saquon Barkley and New York Giants stun Green Bay Packers in London

By Press Association
October 9 2022, 8.50pm
Saquon Barkley shone in London (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Saquon Barkley shone in London (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Saquon Barkley sparked a stunning New York Giants comeback as the Green Bay Packers’ first trip to London ended in a galling defeat.

The Packers were the 32nd and final team to cross the Atlantic for a regular season game as a sold-out Tottenham Hotspur Stadium hosted the UK’s first ever meeting between two sides holding winning records.

Green Bay were favourites on Sunday as a little bit of Lambeau Field came to north London, but Barkley shook off injury to help steer the absentee-hit Giants to a stirring 27-22 triumph.

This eagerly-anticipated tussle between two of the most successful sides in NFL history lived up to the billing, with Aaron Rodgers finding Allen Lazard and Marcedes Lewis for early touchdowns.

A superb trick play saw tight end Daniel Bellinger run one in for the Giants, but Matt LaFleur’s side went into half-time leading 20-10 and on course for a victory that would slip out of their grasp.

New York’s defence stood firm when the teams returned, providing the platform for a rousing comeback.

Quarterback Daniel Jones stepped up and Gary Brightwell bundled in with Barkley in the locker room receiving treatment for a shoulder complaint that threatened to prematurely end his afternoon.

But the star running back returned in style, running in what proved to be the winning touchdown as Green Bay failed in their attempts to claw back.

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll celebrates victory
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll celebrates victory (Bradley Collyer/PA)

It was a result that stunned the 61,204 crowd, who had roared Packers quarterback Rodgers onto the field before kick-off.

The reigning MVP attempted to march straight down the field with the opening possession but had to settle for a 46-yard field goal from Mason Crosby, who is part owner of League Two side Walsall.

The Giants were looking overly reliant on Barkley when they got the ball early.

The Packers were hardly purring offensively but a pass interference call against Xavier McKinney on Robert Tonyan in the end zone gave them a gilt-edged chance to score their first touchdown on foreign soil.

Rodgers’ first throw was off but his next was a laser that found Lazard, with Crosby making no mistake with the extra point.

Graham Gano struck a 48-yard field goal at the end of the first quarter but it was beginning to look like an uphill battle, which Rodgers emphasised on a slow and steady march down the field.

That 13-play drive ended with the reigning MVP aiming a nonchalant, looping throw over the bamboozled Giants defence to wide open tight end Lewis.

Crosby added a point before Barkley gave life to New York, taking the snap and busting up the gut with an electrifying 40-yard run.

That wildcat play gave life to a solid drive that ended with a spectacular touchdown as Jones and the running back were involved in a double hand-off that resulted in rookie Bellinger powering in.

Gano converted but Crosby would nail a 48-yard field goal to give the Packers a 10-point advantage at half-time.

The Giants kicker chipped away at that lead with a field goal of his own at the start of the third quarter, with Dexter Lawrence sacking Rodgers as Brian Daboll’s team refused to go away.

All those connected to Big Blue winced when star Barkley took a big hit and went to the blue tent for medical assessment and then into the locker room.

The Giants continued the drive without their star but Green Bay struggled to find an answer for Jones’ quarterback play, ending with Brightwell smashing through from two yards. Gano made the kick to level.

Green Bay were beginning to look nervy and were forced to punt, giving New York the chance to take the lead for the first time.

Barkley returned to the game for a drive that he lit up. Having collected a pass and run 41 yards, he would eventually take it in from two. Gano’s extra point was good, as was the mood of Giants fans.

Rodgers continued to be frustrated by Daboll’s side and the Giants gave up a safety to run down the clock, smartly seeing out their third London win.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Fin Smith is joining Northampton from Worcester (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Fin Smith leaves Worcester to join Northampton on multi-year deal
Azeem Rafiq is among five players who have neem reprimanded by the Cricket Discipline Commission (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Azeem Rafiq and Andrew Gale among five reprimanded for social media posts
Jota came off at half-time at the weekend (Steve Welsh/PA)
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou to make late call on Jota for Leipzig clash
England host the Czech Republic at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Talking points as England host Czech Republic in Brighton
Leam Richardson’s side lost to Cardiff on Saturday (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Wigan boss Leam Richardson trying to find strongest side ahead of Blackburn game
Red Bull broke F1’s financial rules (PA Wire)
Red Bull found guilty of ‘minor’ breach of F1 financial regulations
Azeem Rafiq and Andrew Gale (PA)
Azeem Rafiq and Andrew Gale among five reprimanded for social media posts
Charlton forward Chuks Aneke is awaiting his first appearance of the season (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Chuks Aneke in line for first appearance of season when Charlton face Exeter
TEE TO GREEN: Without world rankings, LIV Golf will always be just an exhibition
Crystal Palace’s Odsonne Edouard is making a difference for Palace both on and off the pitch (Steven Paston/PA)
Eagles striker Odsonne Edouard takes team-mate Cheick Doucoure under his wing

Most Read

1
Lynn Anderson is back in Dundee after three weeks in hospital in Turkey.
Dundee mum Lynn Anderson flown from Turkish hospital to Ninewells by air ambulance
2
HMS Prince of Wales goes under the Forth Bridge in Fife
Stricken HMS Prince of Wales arrives at Rosyth dockyard
3
M&S are taking over the former DW sports in Gallagher Retail Park for their new superstore in Dundee.
New £1.4m M&S to open in former DW sports gym in Dundee by end…
4
The child police are searching forwas last seen in the Fairmuir Park area of Dundee
Mystery as police find no trace of young girl in Dundee after welfare concern
5
Aydya Group founder Yusuf Okhai. Image: Aydya Group
Dundee entrepreneur devastated by £5m legal battle says he is spurred by failure
6
The jet-propelled Shannon-class is the RNLI's most modern lifeboat. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
EXCLUSIVE: Arbroath or Broughty Ferry could miss out on £2.5m state-of-the-art lifeboat in RNLI…
7
The gifted 'Stas' Drabych. Image: DUFC
Ukrainian youngster joins Dundee United academy after family fled war-torn Lviv for Scotland
8
PERTH, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 19: A General Stadium View during a cinch Premiership match between St Johnstone and Hearts at McDiarmid Park, on February 19, 2022, in Perth, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
St Johnstone probe claims Celtic fans aimed abuse at teenage staff
9
File photo dated 28/05/19 of actor Brian Cox who has said he went into "survival mode" following the death of his father from pancreatic cancer. PA Photo. Issue date: Sunday March 29, 2020. The star of HBO's Succession, 73, was eight when his mill worker father died, three weeks after being diagnosed with the disease. Speaking on Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, the Scottish actor told how his mother suffered a breakdown and the family were left in debt. See PA story SHOWBIZ Cox. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire
Dundee’s Hollywood star Brian Cox aims TV tirade at Liz Truss
5
10
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
3

More from The Courier

Tony Watt celebrates against Aberdeen (Image: SNS)
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United's superb win over Aberdeen couldn't be better timed - but…
Nicola Sturgeon plans £20bn oil fund for independence
PERTH, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 19: A General Stadium View during a cinch Premiership match between St Johnstone and Hearts at McDiarmid Park, on February 19, 2022, in Perth, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
St Johnstone probe claims Celtic fans aimed abuse at teenage staff
To go with story by Morag Lindsay. Rebecca Baird column Picture shows; World mental health day. dundee. Supplied by Shutterstock Date; 10/10/2022
REBECCA BAIRD: Mental health 'awareness' isn't enough and wearing yellow won't keep the kids…
photo shows Dundonian actor Brian Cox outside the DCA.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee should cherish the DCA as other cities lose their independent arts…
The gifted 'Stas' Drabych. Image: DUFC
Ukrainian youngster joins Dundee United academy after family fled war-torn Lviv for Scotland
Strathallan School has installed four competitive gaming rigs. Image: Strathallan School.
Strathallan School launches its own e-sports hub
Only one jet-propelled Shannon-class lifeboat will be coming to Arbroath or Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
Comparing tech spec of lifeboats coming to Arbroath and Broughty Ferry under radical RNLI…
The jet-propelled Shannon-class is the RNLI's most modern lifeboat. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
EXCLUSIVE: Arbroath or Broughty Ferry could miss out on £2.5m state-of-the-art lifeboat in RNLI…
Michael Marra, Labour MSP for North East Scotland and a former member of Dundee City Council.
Council told to 'come clean' as £6m Olympia repair costs fall to Dundee taxpayers

Editor's Picks