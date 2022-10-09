Man who died after being shot by armed officers at police station is named By Press Association October 9 2022, 8.52pm The fatal shooting took place Ascot Drive police station in Derby (Simon Marper/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man who died after being shot by armed officers in the car park of a police station in Derby has been named as Marius Ciolac. Mr Ciolac, 35, of Osmaston Road, Derby, was shot after officers reported seeing a man armed with a knife in the secure car park of Ascot Drive police station at 9.55am on Friday. Armed officers were called and a police firearm was discharged at 10.03am. A knife was recovered from the scene (Simon Marper/PA) Mr Ciolac was treated by officers until paramedics arrived but died later in hospital. Derbyshire Constabulary said his next of kin has been informed. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has begun an independent investigation into the shooting and confirmed that a knife had been recovered from the scene. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from UK & World Harry tells of busy Archie, Lili learning to talk and his emotional support dogs Red Bull found guilty of ‘minor’ breach of F1 financial regulations Charles’ slimmed down coronation will still be ‘religious’ event, says academic Man accused of dumping milk in protests pleads not guilty to criminal damage ‘Bogus travel agent stole customers’ holiday money and claimed she was dying’ King’s ‘immense sadness’ at ‘appallingly tragic’ Creeslough disaster Hospital nurse accused of murdering seven babies ‘constant malevolent presence’ Antoine Griezmann completes permanent return to Atletico Madrid from Barcelona Donegal locals speak of frantic efforts to rescue people trapped after explosion Archbishop: Empty shell of Donegal blast site echoes emptiness in community Most Read 1 Dundee mum Lynn Anderson flown from Turkish hospital to Ninewells by air ambulance 2 Stricken HMS Prince of Wales arrives at Rosyth dockyard 3 New £1.4m M&S to open in former DW sports gym in Dundee by end… 4 Mystery as police find no trace of young girl in Dundee after welfare concern 5 Dundee entrepreneur devastated by £5m legal battle says he is spurred by failure 6 EXCLUSIVE: Arbroath or Broughty Ferry could miss out on £2.5m state-of-the-art lifeboat in RNLI… 7 Ukrainian youngster joins Dundee United academy after family fled war-torn Lviv for Scotland 8 St Johnstone probe claims Celtic fans aimed abuse at teenage staff 9 Dundee’s Hollywood star Brian Cox aims TV tirade at Liz Truss 5 10 Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week 3 More from The Courier LEE WILKIE: Dundee United's superb win over Aberdeen couldn't be better timed - but… Nicola Sturgeon plans £20bn oil fund for independence St Johnstone probe claims Celtic fans aimed abuse at teenage staff REBECCA BAIRD: Mental health 'awareness' isn't enough and wearing yellow won't keep the kids… ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee should cherish the DCA as other cities lose their independent arts… Ukrainian youngster joins Dundee United academy after family fled war-torn Lviv for Scotland Strathallan School launches its own e-sports hub Comparing tech spec of lifeboats coming to Arbroath and Broughty Ferry under radical RNLI… EXCLUSIVE: Arbroath or Broughty Ferry could miss out on £2.5m state-of-the-art lifeboat in RNLI… Council told to 'come clean' as £6m Olympia repair costs fall to Dundee taxpayers Editor's Picks Nicola Sturgeon plans £20bn oil fund for independence EXCLUSIVE: Arbroath or Broughty Ferry could miss out on £2.5m state-of-the-art lifeboat in RNLI all-weather craft cut ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee should cherish the DCA as other cities lose their independent arts venues Council told to ‘come clean’ as £6m Olympia repair costs fall to Dundee taxpayers Still Game’s Sanjeev Kohli says Navid would be ‘just as sarcastic’ if he was Dundonian Mystery as police find no trace of young girl in Dundee after welfare concern St Johnstone probe claims Celtic fans aimed abuse at teenage staff Potential for 7,000 new jobs in Fife say firms behind freeport bid ‘Pure and utter hell’: Perth woman speaks for first time about abuse at Fornethy House How Peter Tobin’s murderous reign ended at High Court of Dundee