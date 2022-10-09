Pep Guardiola: Manchester City made an incredible decision with Manuel Akanji

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pep Guardiola: Manchester City made an incredible decision with Manuel Akanji

By Press Association
October 9 2022, 10.32pm
Manuel Akanji has made a strong impression at Manchester City (Nick Potts/PA)
Manuel Akanji has made a strong impression at Manchester City (Nick Potts/PA)

Erling Haaland may be commanding the headlines but Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City have also struck gold with their other summer signing from Borussia Dortmund, Manuel Akanji.

The Switzerland international has settled quickly since his deadline-day move to the Etihad Stadium, firstly slotting seamlessly into central defence.

He then showed his versatility with an accomplished performance filling in for the injured Kyle Walker at right-back in Saturday’s 4-0 Premier League stroll against Southampton.

Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola is pleased with his defensive signing (Martin Rickett/PA)

“The club made an incredible decision with him,” said City boss Guardiola.

“There are players you have to explain to 10 times what you are thinking, what you want him to do.

“This guy, we did it in just one training session. Just tell him, and he got it.

“The movement you have to do as a full-back, the high pressing, it was a little bit scary as he hadn’t proved he could do it before.

“But he did it perfectly. Defending the crosses he didn’t miss once, absolutely perfect, and with the ball he’s a magnificent player.

“It proves again, intelligent people always pay off. Manu has made a huge impact since he arrived. It’s a gift for a manager, a gift. We were lucky to get him.”

Akanji’s intelligence is certainly not in doubt with the 27-year-old having recently demonstrated his brilliance at mental arithmetic in a TV feature.

“I’m not that great a mathematician, I’m just good at calculating,” said Akanji.

“When I was in the fourth or sixth class, we had a teacher who always made a competition and I won most of them. Since then, I’m pretty good.”

It seems Haaland, as well as scoring goals at a prolific rate, may have done City a favour in helping them recruit his former Dortmund colleague.

City moved for Akanji late in the summer window amid fitness concerns over other defenders.

Erling Haaland and Manuel Akanji
Akanji (right) followed Haaland (left) from Dortmund to City (Martin Rickett/PA)

“Erling texted me,” said Akanji, reflecting on how he became aware of City’s interest. “I think they had already made their plans but just wanted some more information so asked Erling.

“I don’t know what he said – hopefully just good words!”

Akanji is pleased with how the move has gone so far and is taking the plaudits in his stride, even early comparisons with former City captain Vincent Kompany.

Akanji said: “Vincent was the best defender in the Premier League and being compared to him is a big honour, but I do my own thing. I’m not trying to copy Vincent Kompany. I’m trying to do my thing.

“My best position is still at centre-back but when the team needs me on the right I am there.

John Stones
John Stones is currently on the sidelines (Barrington Coombs/PA)

“My goal is to play in every game and I want to make the coach’s decision as hard as possible.”

Centre-back John Stones is still out with the hamstring injury suffered on England duty last month.

Guardiola said: “He’s getting better but not training. Hopefully he’ll come back (soon) and feel better”

