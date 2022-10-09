Step up and stop me or I’ll win every tournament – Michael van Gerwen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Step up and stop me or I’ll win every tournament – Michael van Gerwen

By Press Association
October 9 2022, 10.38pm
Michael van Gerwen won the World Grand Prix for a sixth time (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Michael van Gerwen is targeting a clean sweep of major titles this year after adding the World Grand Prix to his collection.

The Dutchman held off a storming fightback from Nathan Aspinall to claim a 5-3 victory in the Leicester final and continue his 2022 domination, having already won the Premier League and World Matchplay.

With the European Championship, Grand Slam of Darts and Players Championship to come before the World Championship in December, Van Gerwen has set his sights on filling his trophy cabinet up even further.

And he has warned rivals Gerwyn Price and Peter Wright to up their games if they want to break his domination.

“If they want to win the tournaments of course they are going to have to pick up their game,” he said.

“If I keep playing like this I am going to win every tournament, that is the only thing that matters for me.

“Gerwyn Price played phenomenally to the semi-finals, he didn’t do enough against Nathan. Peter Wright has such a big mouth for the whole tournament, he never turned up against me.