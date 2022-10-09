Holidaymakers rediscovering ‘spirit of adventure’ after Covid grounded travel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Holidaymakers rediscovering ‘spirit of adventure’ after Covid grounded travel

By Press Association
October 10 2022, 12.02am
A travel company says UK holidaymakers are rediscovering their ‘spirit of adventure’ (Alamy/PA)
A travel company says UK holidaymakers are rediscovering their ‘spirit of adventure’ (Alamy/PA)

Travellers are rediscovering their “spirit of adventure” after putting “big holiday plans on hold” due to the pandemic, according to a luxury travel company.

Kuoni said it has seen a surge in interest for complex, long-haul holidays featuring multiple locations over the past four weeks.

The Surrey-based tour operator’s tailor-made division experienced a 36% increase in website visits during that period compared with the previous four weeks.

Bookings in the past four weeks for Thailand holidays late in the year were 87% higher than in 2019, while sales of group tours to India have recovered to 80% of pre-pandemic levels.

A temple in Tokyo, Japan
Kuoni has experienced an increase in bookings for trips to Japan (Adam Davy/PA)

Other locations with a recent rise in popularity among UK holidaymakers include Costa Rica, Japan and Kenya, Kuoni said.

The company released the figures on the eve of UK travel trade organisation Abta’s annual convention in Marrakesh, Morocco.

It is the first time the event will be held overseas since the start of the pandemic, indicating the sector’s renewed confidence.

Kuoni chief executive Francis Torrilla said: “The spirit of adventure is back.

“A thirst for exploration is definitely in play for British travellers and there’s been a notable shift even in recent weeks.

“Many people have put their big holiday plans on hold for three years, so they are coming to us for advice and expertise.”

Mr Torrilla explained that a year ago, most bookings were for single destinations as people wanted “straightforward trips” and were “happy to just be on holiday again after the upset and turmoil of the pandemic”.

Beach on Thailand
Bookings for Thailand are 87% higher than in 2019 (PA)

Customers are now “feeling more confident about the prospect of exploring the world again”, he said.

“We’re seeing demand growing for multi-destination itineraries, and more complex travel arrangements for longer durations for up to three weeks as countries like Thailand and Japan finally drop their Covid entry restrictions.”

Kuoni said couples are typically spending between £15,000 and £20,0000 on bookings involving customised itineraries.

One recent booking by a pair of food and wine enthusiasts going to South America will see them starting in Chilean capital Santiago, visiting Argentina’s Mendoza wine region and travelling through Chile’s Atacama Desert.

Small group adventure travel company Intrepid added 10 new tours to its premium range last month to meet demand from “discerning travellers” who want “hand-picked accommodation, private transport, first class train journeys and an array of signature stays and exclusive experiences”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Reece James faces an anxious wait after suffering an injury against AC Milan (Fabrizio Carabelli/PA)
Chelsea and England await news on Reece James injury
Wales head coach Gemma Grainger saw her side’s World Cup qualification hopes end in Switzerland (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Wales’ World Cup exit is ‘incredibly tough to take’ – boss Gemma Grainger
Sir Jim Ratcliffe is a life-long United fan (Martin Rickett/PA)
Glazers not ready to sell Manchester United – Sir Jim Ratcliffe
Antonio Rudiger (top right) broke Shakhtar’s hearts in Warsaw (Michal Dyjuk/AP)
Shakhtar Donetsk denied late on by Antonio Rudiger goal for Real Madrid
Reece James was forced off in Chelsea’s win (Luca Bruno/AP)
Reece James injury blow mars Chelsea’s Champions League win over AC Milan
Pep Guardiola says Erling Haaland needed a break (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pep Guardiola says Erling Haaland was not wonderful ahead of Copenhagen clash
Chief Secretary to the Treasury Chris Philp (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
‘Not a single penny less’ to NHS despite tax hike reversal, says minister
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (PA)
Harry and Meghan honoured for work on race, mental health and social impact
Police speak to Just Stop Oil protestors blocking the Mall in London (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Braverman says ‘fire engine blocking’ Just Stop Oil demo ‘indefensible’
The Queen Consort (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Camilla’s remarkable journey from royal mistress to Queen Consort

Most Read

1
Lynn Anderson is back in Dundee after three weeks in hospital in Turkey.
Dundee mum Lynn Anderson flown from Turkish hospital to Ninewells by air ambulance
2
Niki Caira in her back garden, next to the new build.
Fife mum being sued for £75k over Facebook comments in property row to return…
3
Princess Anne Fife
Princess Anne ‘very impressed’ by Fife fire charity during visit
4
Marc McMahon.
Dozy Dundee driver dodges ban despite nearly falling asleep on Queensferry Crossing
5
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
3
6
Further work is to be carried out to repair the burst water main.
Dundee householders asked to store water ahead of burst pipe repairs
7
Burger Island owner Raina Miller. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Burntisland burger joint’s hunt for two boys whose mouth-watering order helped transform their business
8
A travel company says UK holidaymakers are rediscovering their ‘spirit of adventure’ (Alamy/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Football and bad barbers
9
Children play boules outside a thatched cottage in 'vanished' Muirton of Ardblair.
Ghost Town: The Perthshire village that disappeared off the map
10
Illustration of the Rosyth waterfront as a green freeport. Image: Forth Green Freeport
Potential for 7,000 new jobs in Fife say firms behind freeport bid

More from The Courier

Kelty Hearts took on Queen of the South at New Central Park.
Kelty Hearts v Queen of the South verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star…
An ATM machine.
Police disperse crowds as faulty Dundee cash machine spits out extra money
The A92 is blocked in both directions. Image: Fife Jammer Locations
A92 blocked after two-vehicle crash
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla wave to the crowd in Dunfermline. Image Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
King’s coronation on May 6 – with Camilla to be crowned alongside Charles
James McPake has been without Paul Allan since the start of August.
James McPake having to 'rein in' Paul Allan with Dunfermline midfielder 'itching' to return
A travel company says UK holidaymakers are rediscovering their ‘spirit of adventure’ (Alamy/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Football and bad barbers
Tele News. Unknown story. Pic shows; a pothole on South Road, Dundee. Tuesday, 16th January, 2018.
Number of potholes in Dundee expected to rise as roads funding cuts loom
Volunteers setting down cakes at Cake Fest 2018. Image: Steve MacDougall.
Cake Fest Perth and Kinross returns with plans to make a giant, fully edible…
To go with story by Julia Bryce. Fireaway Pizza opens in Dunfermline Picture shows; Fireaway Pizza opens in Dunfermline. Fireaway Pizza, Dunfermline. Supplied by Fireaway Pizza Date; Unknown
UK pizza brand Fireaway to open first store in Dunfermline this month
The Fife Whisky Festival team with Luvians and Daftmill distillery representatives and individuals from the charity Age Concern Cupar. Image: Fife Whisky Festival.
Fife Whisky Festival raises more than £4k for local charity - and sells out…

Editor's Picks