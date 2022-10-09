Scots cancer charity commits £5.3m for global projects searching for a cure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scots cancer charity commits £5.3m for global projects searching for a cure

By Press Association
October 10 2022, 12.04am
Dr Helen Rippon and Dr Olivia Rossanese said they are delighted to offer the increased funding (Worldwide Cancer Research/PA)
Dr Helen Rippon and Dr Olivia Rossanese said they are delighted to offer the increased funding (Worldwide Cancer Research/PA)

A Scottish-based cancer charity has committed £5.3 million to fund global cancer research projects in 2022 – half a million more than in 2021.

The Worldwide Cancer Research charity’s scientific advisory committee held their Big Ideas Gathering on Thursday which brought some of the brightest minds in cancer research together to review new proposals from scientists across the world.

Around 400 applications were received, with 51 chosen for discussion by the expert panel.

Committee chairwoman Olivia Rossanese highlighted the importance of continued funding as the charity ramps up efforts to find cancer cures.

It will be offered to 25 research projects in 12 different countries, including Australia, Israel and the US, and seven in the UK.

The work will cover 13 different types of cancer, including breast, head and neck and neuroblastoma.

Dr Rossanese said: “I am honoured to be celebrating this Bold Ideas Gathering with Worldwide Cancer Research, and to be chair of the charity’s scientific advisory committee.

“The 25 exciting discovery projects we’ve committed to fund this year are of the highest calibre, demonstrating innovation and creativity that will start new cures for cancer.

“It can’t be stressed enough how important the funding provided by the charity is to the future of cancer research.

“With cancer predicted to be the leading cause of death by 2030, it is crucial we start new cures and discoveries around the world and try to understand the disease better, and one day help bring an end to cancer.”

An estimated 1,000 people in the UK, including more than 80 in Scotland, are diagnosed with cancer each day, the charity said.

Forbes Gunn, a supporter and fundraiser for the charity from West Linton in the Scottish Borders, lost his father to the disease in mid-2021 and in September began a 792km cycling challenge in France.

He said: “I’m over the moon to hear that Worldwide Cancer Research is investing even more money into starting new cancer cures this year.”

“The research it funds is brave, entrepreneurial, and seeks to find the answers to the biggest questions around cancer,” he said.

Charity chief executive Helen Rippon said: “Given the uncertain times and cost-of-living crisis we are currently living in, we are incredibly grateful to our Curestarters – supporters, fundraisers and donors – for their continuous support to our cause.

“It is because of this dedication and support that we are thrilled to be able to commit an additional £0.5m.

“With the average cancer research project taking around 20 years to be realised, we’re resolute in our aim of making discoveries that will boost the research pipeline and provide hope for the millions affect by cancer – both now and in the future.”

