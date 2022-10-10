Praise for volunteers who dug through Creeslough blast debris in ‘flip-flops’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Praise for volunteers who dug through Creeslough blast debris in ‘flip-flops’

By Press Association
October 10 2022, 6.56am
Police are continuing to examine a devastating explosion in a Co Donegal village (Brian Lawless/PA)
Police are continuing to examine a devastating explosion in a Co Donegal village (Brian Lawless/PA)

Emergency services have praised members of the community who helped at the scene of a devastating explosion in Co Donegal which left 10 people dead.

HSE Western Region chief ambulance officer JJ McGowan paid tribute to the many volunteers who had come to the assistance of first responders in Creeslough.

Mr McGowan told RTE News: “They were doing momentous work. People in flip-flops, shorts, t-shirts removing rubble and debris.

“This (recovery operation) lasted up to 22, 24 hours, and that was very difficult for the crews on scene.

“(For) the community here in Creeslough, it really is a momentous task what they have to deal with in the next few days ahead to get over this and try and bring back any sense of normality to the lives of the people here.”

It comes as hundreds of people gathered at vigils in memory of the 10 people lost in Friday’s blast.

A five-year-old girl and her father were among those killed at a complex that includes residential apartments and a petrol station.

An Garda Siochana continues to investigate the cause, though at this stage it is being treated as a “tragic accident”.

Explosion at Donegal service station
The 10 victims (An Garda Siochana/PA)

Those who died were 50-year-old Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe; 48-year-old James O’Flaherty; 24-year-old Jessica Gallagher; 49-year-old Martin McGill; 39-year-old Catherine O’Donnell and her 13-year-old son James Monaghan; 59-year-old Hugh Kelly; 49-year-old Martina Martin; and 14-year-old Leona Harper.

One of the first funerals confirmed will take place on Wednesday – for James O’Flaherty in St Mary’s Church in Derrybeg.

Garda said a man in his 20s remains in a critical condition at St James’s Hospital in Dublin.

Explosion at Donegal service station
People at a vigil in Milford (Brian Lawless/PA)

Seven other surviving casualties continue to receive treatment in Letterkenny University Hospital and remain in a stable condition.

Almost 20 vigils were organised across Co Donegal on Sunday.

One of the first took place in the town of Milford, half an hour’s drive from the scene of the tragedy.

Parents hugged their children, people carried candles, prayers were said and music was played, including a song called Creeslough, written and played by a local musician.

Explosion at Donegal service station
Louise Devine with her daughter Lilly Hegarty, eight, at a vigil in Milford (Brian Lawless/PA)

The vigil ended with the crowd singing Irish language hymn A Mhuire Mhathair.

Parish priest Father Stephen Gorman read a statement sent on behalf of Pope Francis, expressing his sadness at the loss of life and sending his condolences to the people of Ireland.

A statement sent by his representative to Bishop of Raphoe Alan McGuckian read: “His Holiness Pope Francis was saddened to learn of the loss of life and destruction caused by the explosion in Creeslough and he expresses his spiritual closeness to all those suffering in the aftermath of this tragedy.

Explosion at Donegal service station
A Garda crime scene investigator at the scene of the explosion (Brian Lawless/PA)

“While entrusting the deceased to the merciful love of almighty god, His Holiness implores the divine blessings of consolation and healing upon the injured, the displaced and the families coping with pain of loss.

“As a pledge of strength and peace in the lord, the Holy Father sends his blessing to all the people of Ireland.”

Later, there were similar scenes in the town of Castlefinn.

Local cleric Ciaran Hegarty led a moment of prayer before those gathered held a two-minute silence.

Musician Marian Harper-Coleman played the song Cutting The Corn In Creeslough on the button accordion.

Earlier on Sunday, Irish premier Micheal Martin met those who were admitted to hospital, the medical team which was on duty on the day of the explosion and members of Letterkenny fire station.

Joining Mr Martin were Ireland’s deputy premier Leo Varadkar and Agriculture Minister and Donegal TD Charlie McConalogue.

The remains of the victims are at the hospital in Letterkenny, where post-mortem examinations will continue over the next few days.

Police said results will not be released for operational reasons.

The Garda Technical Bureau, with assistance from other agencies, will continue to examine the scene, which remains cordoned off.

Garda Superintendent Liam Geraghty told reporters that what has happened will have a significant impact on the small rural community.

Explosion at Donegal service station
Taoiseach Micheal Martin meets firefighter Kevin Boylan at Letterkenny fire station (Brian Lawless/PA)

“They are all local people. They are all very much involved in the community. They were all people who were shopping in their local shop,” he said.

“We have very, very young children. The schools are going to be impacted, the GAA clubs are going to be impacted, the local church, in general the community is going to be severely impacted by this incident.

“But it is a very strong community, as was seen here on Friday afternoon with the response of families, friends and neighbours who came to people’s rescue.

“So, I am sure the community will come together and will support each other.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Reece James faces an anxious wait after suffering an injury against AC Milan (Fabrizio Carabelli/PA)
Chelsea and England await news on Reece James injury
Wales head coach Gemma Grainger saw her side’s World Cup qualification hopes end in Switzerland (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Wales’ World Cup exit is ‘incredibly tough to take’ – boss Gemma Grainger
Sir Jim Ratcliffe is a life-long United fan (Martin Rickett/PA)
Glazers not ready to sell Manchester United – Sir Jim Ratcliffe
Antonio Rudiger (top right) broke Shakhtar’s hearts in Warsaw (Michal Dyjuk/AP)
Shakhtar Donetsk denied late on by Antonio Rudiger goal for Real Madrid
Reece James was forced off in Chelsea’s win (Luca Bruno/AP)
Reece James injury blow mars Chelsea’s Champions League win over AC Milan
Pep Guardiola says Erling Haaland needed a break (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pep Guardiola says Erling Haaland was not wonderful ahead of Copenhagen clash
Chief Secretary to the Treasury Chris Philp (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
‘Not a single penny less’ to NHS despite tax hike reversal, says minister
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (PA)
Harry and Meghan honoured for work on race, mental health and social impact
Police speak to Just Stop Oil protestors blocking the Mall in London (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Braverman says ‘fire engine blocking’ Just Stop Oil demo ‘indefensible’
The Queen Consort (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Camilla’s remarkable journey from royal mistress to Queen Consort

Most Read

1
Lynn Anderson is back in Dundee after three weeks in hospital in Turkey.
Dundee mum Lynn Anderson flown from Turkish hospital to Ninewells by air ambulance
2
Niki Caira in her back garden, next to the new build.
Fife mum being sued for £75k over Facebook comments in property row to return…
3
Princess Anne Fife
Princess Anne ‘very impressed’ by Fife fire charity during visit
4
Marc McMahon.
Dozy Dundee driver dodges ban despite nearly falling asleep on Queensferry Crossing
5
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
3
6
Further work is to be carried out to repair the burst water main.
Dundee householders asked to store water ahead of burst pipe repairs
7
Burger Island owner Raina Miller. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Burntisland burger joint’s hunt for two boys whose mouth-watering order helped transform their business
8
Police are continuing to examine a devastating explosion in a Co Donegal village (Brian Lawless/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Football and bad barbers
9
Children play boules outside a thatched cottage in 'vanished' Muirton of Ardblair.
Ghost Town: The Perthshire village that disappeared off the map
10
Illustration of the Rosyth waterfront as a green freeport. Image: Forth Green Freeport
Potential for 7,000 new jobs in Fife say firms behind freeport bid

More from The Courier

Kelty Hearts took on Queen of the South at New Central Park.
Kelty Hearts v Queen of the South verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star…
An ATM machine.
Police disperse crowds as faulty Dundee cash machine spits out extra money
The A92 is blocked in both directions. Image: Fife Jammer Locations
A92 blocked after two-vehicle crash
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla wave to the crowd in Dunfermline. Image Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
King’s coronation on May 6 – with Camilla to be crowned alongside Charles
James McPake has been without Paul Allan since the start of August.
James McPake having to 'rein in' Paul Allan with Dunfermline midfielder 'itching' to return
Police are continuing to examine a devastating explosion in a Co Donegal village (Brian Lawless/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Football and bad barbers
Tele News. Unknown story. Pic shows; a pothole on South Road, Dundee. Tuesday, 16th January, 2018.
Number of potholes in Dundee expected to rise as roads funding cuts loom
Volunteers setting down cakes at Cake Fest 2018. Image: Steve MacDougall.
Cake Fest Perth and Kinross returns with plans to make a giant, fully edible…
To go with story by Julia Bryce. Fireaway Pizza opens in Dunfermline Picture shows; Fireaway Pizza opens in Dunfermline. Fireaway Pizza, Dunfermline. Supplied by Fireaway Pizza Date; Unknown
UK pizza brand Fireaway to open first store in Dunfermline this month
The Fife Whisky Festival team with Luvians and Daftmill distillery representatives and individuals from the charity Age Concern Cupar. Image: Fife Whisky Festival.
Fife Whisky Festival raises more than £4k for local charity - and sells out…

Editor's Picks