Airbus and Air France face criminal trial over Rio-Paris crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Airbus and Air France face criminal trial over Rio-Paris crash

By Press Association
October 10 2022, 9.36am
The crash was the worst in Air France history, killing people of 33 nationalities and leading to changes in air safety regulations (Eraldo Peres/AP)
The crash was the worst in Air France history, killing people of 33 nationalities and leading to changes in air safety regulations (Eraldo Peres/AP)

Airbus and Air France are going on trial on manslaughter charges over the crash of a flight from Rio de Janeiro to Paris in 2009 that plunged into the Atlantic amid thunderstorms, killing all 228 people on board and leading to changes in air safety regulations.

The worst plane crash in Air France history killed people of 33 nationalities, and families from around the world are among the plaintiffs in the case. They have fought for more than a decade to see the case come to trial.

The investigation found that multiple factors contributed to the crash of Flight 447. The trial is expected to focus on pilot error, and the icing over of external sensors called pitot tubes.

Debris from Air France Flight 447 is put on display for the media after being recovered during search operations (Roberto Candia/AP)

An Associated Press investigation at the time found that Airbus had known since at least 2002 about problems with the type of pitots used on the jet that crashed, but failed to replace them until after the crash.

Air France is accused of not having provided sufficient training to deal with problematic pitots.

The companies say they are not criminally responsible. Air France has already compensated the families of those killed.

One of the two flight recorders of Air France Flight 447 on display at the French investigators’ headquarters in Le Bourget, near Paris (Michel Euler/AP)

The A330-200 plane disappeared from radars over the Atlantic Ocean between Brazil and Senegal with 216 passengers and 12 crew members on board.

It took two years to find the plane and its black box recorders on the ocean floor, at depths of more than 13,000ft (3,952m).

The accident later prompted changes in how pilots are trained and new regulations on airspeed sensors.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Reece James faces an anxious wait after suffering an injury against AC Milan (Fabrizio Carabelli/PA)
Chelsea and England await news on Reece James injury
Wales head coach Gemma Grainger saw her side’s World Cup qualification hopes end in Switzerland (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Wales’ World Cup exit is ‘incredibly tough to take’ – boss Gemma Grainger
Sir Jim Ratcliffe is a life-long United fan (Martin Rickett/PA)
Glazers not ready to sell Manchester United – Sir Jim Ratcliffe
Antonio Rudiger (top right) broke Shakhtar’s hearts in Warsaw (Michal Dyjuk/AP)
Shakhtar Donetsk denied late on by Antonio Rudiger goal for Real Madrid
Reece James was forced off in Chelsea’s win (Luca Bruno/AP)
Reece James injury blow mars Chelsea’s Champions League win over AC Milan
Pep Guardiola says Erling Haaland needed a break (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pep Guardiola says Erling Haaland was not wonderful ahead of Copenhagen clash
Chief Secretary to the Treasury Chris Philp (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
‘Not a single penny less’ to NHS despite tax hike reversal, says minister
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (PA)
Harry and Meghan honoured for work on race, mental health and social impact
Police speak to Just Stop Oil protestors blocking the Mall in London (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Braverman says ‘fire engine blocking’ Just Stop Oil demo ‘indefensible’
The Queen Consort (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Camilla’s remarkable journey from royal mistress to Queen Consort

Most Read

1
Lynn Anderson is back in Dundee after three weeks in hospital in Turkey.
Dundee mum Lynn Anderson flown from Turkish hospital to Ninewells by air ambulance
2
Niki Caira in her back garden, next to the new build.
Fife mum being sued for £75k over Facebook comments in property row to return…
3
Princess Anne Fife
Princess Anne ‘very impressed’ by Fife fire charity during visit
4
Marc McMahon.
Dozy Dundee driver dodges ban despite nearly falling asleep on Queensferry Crossing
5
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
3
6
Further work is to be carried out to repair the burst water main.
Dundee householders asked to store water ahead of burst pipe repairs
7
Burger Island owner Raina Miller. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Burntisland burger joint’s hunt for two boys whose mouth-watering order helped transform their business
8
The crash was the worst in Air France history, killing people of 33 nationalities and leading to changes in air safety regulations (Eraldo Peres/AP)
Tuesday court round-up — Football and bad barbers
9
Children play boules outside a thatched cottage in 'vanished' Muirton of Ardblair.
Ghost Town: The Perthshire village that disappeared off the map
10
Illustration of the Rosyth waterfront as a green freeport. Image: Forth Green Freeport
Potential for 7,000 new jobs in Fife say firms behind freeport bid

More from The Courier

Kelty Hearts took on Queen of the South at New Central Park.
Kelty Hearts v Queen of the South verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star…
An ATM machine.
Police disperse crowds as faulty Dundee cash machine spits out extra money
The A92 is blocked in both directions. Image: Fife Jammer Locations
A92 blocked after two-vehicle crash
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla wave to the crowd in Dunfermline. Image Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
King’s coronation on May 6 – with Camilla to be crowned alongside Charles
James McPake has been without Paul Allan since the start of August.
James McPake having to 'rein in' Paul Allan with Dunfermline midfielder 'itching' to return
The crash was the worst in Air France history, killing people of 33 nationalities and leading to changes in air safety regulations (Eraldo Peres/AP)
Tuesday court round-up — Football and bad barbers
Tele News. Unknown story. Pic shows; a pothole on South Road, Dundee. Tuesday, 16th January, 2018.
Number of potholes in Dundee expected to rise as roads funding cuts loom
Volunteers setting down cakes at Cake Fest 2018. Image: Steve MacDougall.
Cake Fest Perth and Kinross returns with plans to make a giant, fully edible…
To go with story by Julia Bryce. Fireaway Pizza opens in Dunfermline Picture shows; Fireaway Pizza opens in Dunfermline. Fireaway Pizza, Dunfermline. Supplied by Fireaway Pizza Date; Unknown
UK pizza brand Fireaway to open first store in Dunfermline this month
The Fife Whisky Festival team with Luvians and Daftmill distillery representatives and individuals from the charity Age Concern Cupar. Image: Fife Whisky Festival.
Fife Whisky Festival raises more than £4k for local charity - and sells out…

Editor's Picks