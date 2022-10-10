Creeslough: The 10 lives cut short in Co Donegal village tragedy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Creeslough: The 10 lives cut short in Co Donegal village tragedy

By Press Association
October 10 2022, 10.54am Updated: October 10 2022, 4.06pm
The 10 victims of the Creeslough tragedy (An Garda Siochana/PA)
The 10 victims of the Creeslough tragedy (An Garda Siochana/PA)

The victims of the Creeslough disaster ranged in age from five to 59.

Gardai said they were all locals who lived in the tiny village or surrounding areas.

Explosion at Donegal service station
James O’Flaherty, 48, was originally from Sydney (An Garda Siochana/PA)

– James O’Flaherty, 48

Originally from Sydney in Australia, Mr O’Flaherty lived in Dunfanaghy, just miles from Creeslough.

He worked as an engineer managing large projects around the world and had worked in Australia, France, the UK and the US.

A death notice for Mr O’Flaherty said he was survived by his wife Tracey, his son Hamish, brother John and other extended family. The notice said he was predeceased by his parents Brendan and Stella O’Flaherty.

His funeral Mass will take place at St Mary’s Church in Derrybeg on Wednesday morning.

Explosion at Donegal service station
Five-year-old Shauna Flanagan Garwe had recently started school (An Garda Siochana/PA)

– Robert Garwe, 50 and Shauna Flanagan Garwe, five

Mr Garwe and his daughter Shauna, the youngest victim of the tragedy, were in the Applegreen shop buying a birthday cake for her mother.

Mr Garwe was originally from Zimbabwe, worked in construction and previously lived in Dublin.

Shauna started school at Scoil Mhuir just weeks ago.

Locals said Mr Garwe could often be seen travelling around the village on his scooter.

“Shauna was a playful, energetic little girl. She always asked for a lollipop,” Creeslough pharmacist Fergus Brennan told the BBC.

Explosion at Donegal service station
Fourteen-year-old Leona Harper was a Liverpool fan (An Garda Siochana/PA)

– Leona Harper, 14

The teenager lived in nearby Ramelton and studied at Mulroy College. She was in Creeslough for a sleepover at a friend’s house and is believed to have gone to the Applegreen shop to buy an ice cream.

She played for Letterkenny Rugby Club. The club said in a statement: “To Leona’s parents, Hugh and Donna, her brothers Anthony and Jamie, and all of her team mates, we offer you our deepest condolences and support.

“There are no words that feel strong enough at a moment of deep sorrow such as this. Rest in peace, Leona.”

Leona was a Liverpool fan. Ahead of their match on Sunday with Arsenal, the club wrote a message accompanied by a picture of Leona with her father Hugh, an Arsenal fan.

It said: “Leona was a massive LFC fan and today should have been a day to enjoy with her family and dad Hugh with LFC taking on Arsenal.

“Our thoughts are with all in this very difficult time.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Leona. Our thoughts are with her family and friends, as well as all those affected by Friday’s tragedy.”

Explosion at Donegal service station
Jessica Gallagher, 24, had been due to start a new job on Monday (An Garda Siochana/PA)

– Jessica Gallagher, 24

Ms Gallagher, a fashion designer, had been due to start a new job in Belfast on Monday.

She was a fashion and marketing graduate from the International Fashion Academy in Paris and had also studied in Shanghai.

She was visiting her boyfriend’s apartment above the Applegreen service station. He was also injured.

Local councillor John Sheamais O Fearraigh said his daughter was a friend of Ms Gallagher.

He told RTE: “Jessica was a lovely girl, very bubbly.

“It is very sad that a young person of 24 years of age be taken away from this world at such a young age – with all her life in front of her.”

Ms Gallagher’s funeral will take place at St Michael’s Church in Creeslough at 11am on Tuesday.

Explosion at Donegal service station
Hugh Kelly, 59, was the oldest victim of the tragedy (An Garda Siochana/PA)

– Hugh Kelly, 59

Mr Kelly was the oldest victim of the explosion in Creeslough.

Known in the village as Hughie, he worked as a farmer.

Explosion at Donegal service station
Martina Martin, 49, was a mother of four (An Garda Siochana/PA)

– Martina Martin, 49

The mother of four was working in the shop at the Applegreen service when she was killed.

She had children at the nearby Mulroy College.

Her sons Sean and Neil were in attendance at a vigil in the Co Donegal village of Downings on Sunday night.

Explosion at Donegal service station
Martin McGill, 49, was a Celtic fan (An Garda Siochana/PA)

– Martin McGill, 49

Originally from Scotland, Mr McGill had lived in Creeslough for years and cared for his elderly mother.

He was an avid fan of Celtic Football Club. He grew up in Kirkintilloch, north of Glasgow in East Dunbartonshire.

It is understood he had gone to the service station to withdraw cash when the blast happened.

Mr Brennan told the BBC: “He was such a special, lovable and friendly young man, very well known and liked around Creeslough,”

Mr McGill’s mother went to Mr Brennan’s pharmacy to try and find her son, the chemist said.

He said one of his workers went to the service station and Mr McGill’s car was on the forecourt.

Mr Magill’s funeral will take place at St Michael’s Church in Creeslough at 2pm on Tuesday.

Explosion at Donegal service station
Catherine O’Donnell, 39, and her 13-year-old son James Monaghan (An Garda Siochana/PA)

– Catherine O’Donnell, 39 and James Monaghan, 13

The mother and son were in the queue at the post office inside the shop at the Applegreen service station.

James had just finished school for the week at nearby Mulroy College in Milford. Leona Harper was also a pupil at the school.

A school statement said: “It is with deepest regret that we advise that two of our students, James Monaghan and Leona Harper, and two mothers of students enrolled in our school, Catherine O Donnell and Martina Martin, were among the fatalities.

“There were also a number of our students who incurred injuries at the scene.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

