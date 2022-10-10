Cristiano Ronaldo’s club scoring record as superstar forward nets 700th goal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s club scoring record as superstar forward nets 700th goal

By Press Association
October 10 2022, 12.31pm Updated: October 10 2022, 12.42pm
Cristiano Ronaldo has been a prolific scorer for Juventus, Manchester United and Real Madrid (Martin Rickett/Nick Potts/Joe Giddens/PA)
Cristiano Ronaldo has been a prolific scorer for Juventus, Manchester United and Real Madrid (Martin Rickett/Nick Potts/Joe Giddens/PA)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s winner for Manchester United against Everton on Sunday was his 700th goal in club football.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the 37-year-old’s scoring record for United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Sporting Lisbon.

Sporting Lisbon

Cristiano Ronaldo: career goals in club football

Appearances: 31
Goals: 5

The future Portugal star played just one senior season in his homeland, demonstrating his potential with a handful of goals while only turning 18 late in the campaign.

Manchester United

Appearances: 340
Goals: 144

Those early flashes of promise earned him a move to Old Trafford, where he flourished first as a flying winger before adding regular goals to his game.

He hit double figures for the first time in 2005-06 before three successive seasons of 20-plus goals, peaking with 31 in the Premier League and 42 in all competitions in 2007-08.

His first spell brought a total of 118 goals in 293 games to persuade Real Madrid to part with a then-world record 94million euros (£80m).

After returning to Manchester last season, Ronaldo hit 18 league goals and six in the Champions League. A Europa League strike against Sheriff Tiraspol got him up and running for this season before he opened his league account with Sunday’s milestone strike at Goodison Park.

Real Madrid

Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates winning the Champions League in 2018
Ronaldo’s spell at Real Madrid brought goals and trophies at a staggering rate (Mike Egerton/PA)

Appearances: 438
Goals: 450

It was as Real’s latest – and perhaps greatest – ‘galactico’ from 2009 to 2018 that Ronaldo grew into the feared central striker he has become, as his rivalry with then-Barcelona star Lionel Messi saw both men achieve scarcely believable scoring rates.

Ronaldo had six straight seasons of scoring over 50 goals in all competitions from 2010-11, scoring a goal a game or better in all but the first of those and astonishingly maintaining such a record over his nine-year spell as a whole.

His best season brought him 61 goals in 54 games in 2014-15, surpassing his 60 in 55 in 2011-12 and setting him up for a host of records the following year.

He beat Raul’s club records of 228 league goals and 323 in all competitions, became the Champions League’s record scorer – having previously set the single season record with 17 in 2013-14 – and reached 500 career goals for club and country.

By the time he left Spain in 2018, his 311 LaLiga goals ranked second only to Messi. Along the way he won two league titles and three Pichichi trophies as LaLiga’s top scorer, with four Champions Leagues and four Ballons d’Or to take his personal total to five of each.

Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Juventus against Manchester United
Ronaldo scored a century of goals in Italy (Martin Rickett/PA)

Appearances: 134
Goals: 101

While not matching the extraordinary heights of his time in Spain, Ronaldo largely remained a 30-goal-a-season striker in his three years with Juve and helped them to two league titles and a Coppa Italia.

He scored 28 goals in his debut season then 37 and 36, bringing up his century in a 3-1 win at Sassuolo in his penultimate Serie A appearance.

He was named Serie A footballer of the year for 2019 and 2020 and won an Outstanding Career Achievement honour at FIFA’s 2021 The Best awards – with his latest landmark adding to that impressive list of achievements.

