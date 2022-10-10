Calls mount for Philippines ex-senator’s release after jail riot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Calls mount for Philippines ex-senator’s release after jail riot

By Press Association
October 10 2022, 12.40pm
Human rights activists have called for the immediate release of ex-senator Leila de Lima who was taken hostage in a rampage by three Muslim militants in a failed attempt to escape from a maximum-security jail (Aaron Favila/AP)
Human rights activists have called for the immediate release of a former Philippines opposition senator after she was taken hostage in a rampage by three Muslim militants in a failed attempt to escape from a maximum-security jail.

Police killed three Islamic State group-linked militants behind Sunday’s violence in which a police officer was stabbed and former senator Leila de Lima briefly taken hostage.

The militants tried to escape from the jail for high-profile inmates at the national police headquarters in metropolitan Manila, police said.

National police chief General Rodolfo Azurin Jr acknowledged there were security lapses at the detention centre and said its commander has been removed as part of an investigation.

Philippines Ex-Senator Hostage
Supporters of detained former opposition senator Leila de Lima hold slogans as they wait for her to pass on her way to court in Muntinlupa, Philippines (Aaron Favila/AP)

Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch separately expressed deep alarm over the violence and Ms de Lima’s ordeal, and called for her immediate release.

Amnesty International Philippine director Butch Olano said: “That she has had to endure this traumatising and frightening experience on top of being arbitrarily detained for over five years now is the height of outrage, negligence and injustice.”

About two dozen supporters held a protest for Ms de Lima, who was taken to a metropolitan Manila trial court on Monday for a hearing, which was then postponed.

“We condemned what happened yesterday,” said protester Charito del Carmen. “It’s painful for us because if she got killed what would happen to the fight for justice that we’ve been waging for her?”

Philippines Ex-Senator Hostage
Detained former opposition senator Leila de Lima waves under tight security as she arrives to attend a court hearing which was later postponed (Aaron Favila/AP)

One of the three inmates stabbed a police officer who was delivering breakfast after dawn in an open area, where inmates can exercise outdoors.

A guard in a sentry tower fired warning shots then shot and killed two of the prisoners when they refused to yield, police said.

The third inmate ran to Ms de Lima’s cell and briefly held her hostage, General Azurin said.

Ms De Lima told investigators the hostage-taker tied her hands and feet, blindfolded her and pressed a pointed weapon to her chest and demanded access to journalists and a military aircraft to take him to southern Sulu province, where the Muslim militant group Abu Sayyaf has long had a presence.

The man constantly threatened to kill her until he was gunned down by a police negotiator, the 63-year-old said.

Following the jail violence, Filibon Tacardon said he and other de Lima lawyers were hoping the court will now grant her appeal for bail. There have also been appeals to place her under house arrest.

Philippines Ex-Senator Hostage
Human rights activists have called for the immediate release of Leila de Lima after she was taken hostage in a jail rampage by three Muslim militants (Aaron Favila/AP)

Ms de Lima has been detained since 2017 on drug charges she says were fabricated by former president Rodrigo Duterte and his officials in an attempt to muzzle her criticism of his deadly crackdown on illegal drugs.

It left thousands of mostly petty suspects dead and sparked an International Criminal Court investigation as a possible crime against humanity.

She has been cleared in one of three cases, and at least two witnesses have retracted their allegations against her.

Mr Duterte, who has insisted on her guilt, stepped down from office on June 30 at the end of his turbulent six-year term.

Newly elected President Ferdinand Marcos Jr talked to Ms de Lima, who was confined in a hospital, by telephone and asked if she wanted to be transferred to another detention site but she rejected the offer, General Azurin said.

Even before the jail violence, the European Union Parliament, some American legislators and UN human rights watchdogs have demanded that Ms de Lima be freed immediately.

