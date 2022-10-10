German expert panel proposes two-stage gas price subsidy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

German expert panel proposes two-stage gas price subsidy

By Press Association
October 10 2022, 1.02pm
An expert panel appointed by the German government has proposed a two-stage system for distributing some of the up to 200bn euros in subsidies the country has announced to ease the strain of high energy prices (Kay Nietfeld/dpa/AP)
An expert panel appointed by the German government has proposed a two-stage system for distributing some of the up to 200bn euros in subsidies the country has announced to ease the strain of high energy prices (Kay Nietfeld/dpa/AP)

An expert panel appointed by the German government has proposed a two-stage system for distributing some of the up to 200 billion euros (£175.5 billion) in subsidies the country has announced to ease the strain of high energy prices.

The group said the plan will still encourage people to save gas.

The panel suggested that the state take on the cost of natural gas customers’ monthly bills in December, followed by a price subsidy for part of their consumption starting next spring.

That “gas and heating price brake” would kick in next March and apply until April 2024, panel co-chairwoman Veronika Grimm said.

Germany Energy
The panel suggested one-off payments to natural gas customers equivalent to a single monthly bill this year, followed by a price subsidy for part of people’s consumption next year (Kay Nietfeld/dpa/AP)

Private gas customers would pay 0.12 euros (11p) per kilowatt hour for the first 80% of the amount they used in 2021.

That “corresponds roughly to the price level that is expected in the future”, Ms Grimm said, telling reporters in Berlin that the plan aims to introduce a “new normal” but prevent price rises beyond that.

“It’s not going to be the case that the price goes back down to 7 cents in the future – we won’t receive Russian gas for a long time.”

Ms Grimm argued that the plan still incentivises people to save gas, because people who do so will avoid paying higher prices beyond the cap level.

She noted that Germany, which has Europe’s biggest economy, needs to reduce its previous gas consumption by about 20% to prevent a potential shortage this winter.

Co-chairman Siegfried Russwurm, head of the Federation of German Industries, said the proposal foresees businesses paying 0.07 euros (6p) per kilowatt hour for 70% of their 2021 gas use, starting at the beginning of January.

Mr Russwurm said gas price rises are posing an “existential” threat to an increasing number of companies.

“This is not just about the fate of individual companies and their jobs, it is about the strength and the export successes of German industry, because they are the backbone of the German economy,” he said.

Germany Energy
The panel presented its conclusions to Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Germany’s economy and finance ministers (Michael Probst/AP)

Earlier on Monday, the panel, which included representatives of industry and trade unions, scientists and politicians, presented its conclusions to Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the country’s economy and finance ministers. It put the cost of the proposed gas price subsidies at about 90 billion euros (£79 billion).

Many European countries have proposed similar subsidies on fossil fuels, prices for which have increased sharply worldwide in the wake of Russia’s attack on Ukraine. But some of Germany’s neighbours have criticized the huge sum Berlin is setting aside, arguing that it will price others out of the market.

Mr Scholz argues that the criticism is based on a misunderstanding of his government’s plans and says Germany’s subsidy will prevent a shortage of gas that might occur under a system of enforced price caps proposed by other countries. He also has noted that it applies to a relatively long period.

The government will “work very quickly on implementing the proposals” by the panel, government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said. He noted that a check on whether they comply with European Union law will be necessary, and said that Germany “will act in European solidarity”.

Russia started reducing gas supplies to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, the main supply route, in June and cut them off completely over a month ago. The pipeline has since been damaged by underwater explosions.

Germany got a bit over a third of its gas supplies from Russia before the supply disruptions started, and previously more than that.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

(Abigail’s Footsteps/PA)
Charity supporting parents grieving for lost babies debuts new film
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Lucy Letby appearing in the dock at Manchester Crown Court where she is charged with the murder of seven babies and the attempted murder of another ten, between June 2015 and June 2016 while working on the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital. Picture date: Monday October 10, 2022 (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Hospital nurse accused of murdering seven babies ‘constant malevolent presence’
Creeslough in Co Donegal (Liam McBurney/PA)
Enormity of Creeslough tragedy ‘dawning’ as people prepare for first funerals
W Series, which boasts six British drivers including triple-champion Chadwick (back left) will be halting its season pematurely (Photo: W Series)
Lack of funds mean an early end to the season for W Series
An electric flying taxi is tested in Dubai (Kamran Jebreili/AP)
Chinese firm tests electric flying taxi in Dubai
Flowers laid in Creeslough in Co Donegal (Liam McBurney/PA)
Groups huddle together as family and friends lay floral tributes in Creeslough
Jack Sepple (Essex Police/PA)
Man who killed girlfriend as she planned to return to Canada jailed for life
Fighters from the United Liberation Movement of Liberia in Monrovia in 1996 (Jean-Marc Bouju/AP)
Trial over crimes against humanity in Liberia opens in Paris
Michelle O’Neill (Mark Marlow/PA)
O’Neill cautions against winter election and calls for Stormont return
The planet Mars (Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre/UAE Space Agency/AP)
Underground microbes ‘may have swarmed over ancient Mars’

Most Read

1
Lynn Anderson is back in Dundee after three weeks in hospital in Turkey.
Dundee mum Lynn Anderson flown from Turkish hospital to Ninewells by air ambulance
2
HMS Prince of Wales goes under the Forth Bridge in Fife
Stricken HMS Prince of Wales arrives at Rosyth dockyard
3
M&S are taking over the former DW sports in Gallagher Retail Park for their new superstore in Dundee.
New M&S to open in former DW sports gym in Dundee by end of…
4
The child police are searching forwas last seen in the Fairmuir Park area of Dundee
Mystery as police find no trace of young girl in Dundee after welfare concern
5
Aydya Group founder Yusuf Okhai. Image: Aydya Group
Dundee entrepreneur devastated by £5m legal battle says he is spurred by failure
6
The jet-propelled Shannon-class is the RNLI's most modern lifeboat. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
EXCLUSIVE: Arbroath or Broughty Ferry could miss out on £2.5m state-of-the-art lifeboat in RNLI…
7
The gifted 'Stas' Drabych. Image: DUFC
Ukrainian youngster joins Dundee United academy after family fled war-torn Lviv for Scotland
8
PERTH, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 19: A General Stadium View during a cinch Premiership match between St Johnstone and Hearts at McDiarmid Park, on February 19, 2022, in Perth, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
St Johnstone probe claims Celtic fans aimed abuse at teenage staff
9
File photo dated 28/05/19 of actor Brian Cox who has said he went into "survival mode" following the death of his father from pancreatic cancer. PA Photo. Issue date: Sunday March 29, 2020. The star of HBO's Succession, 73, was eight when his mill worker father died, three weeks after being diagnosed with the disease. Speaking on Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, the Scottish actor told how his mother suffered a breakdown and the family were left in debt. See PA story SHOWBIZ Cox. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire
Dundee’s Hollywood star Brian Cox aims TV tirade at Liz Truss
5
10
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
3

More from The Courier

Nathan Coley's text sculpture pays tribute to Perth visionary Sir Patrick Geddes. Image, left: Ian Georgeson/Shutterstock
New artwork illuminates medieval Perth street in tribute to pioneering biologist
5 talking points from SNP conference on everything except independence
An expert panel appointed by the German government has proposed a two-stage system for distributing some of the up to 200bn euros in subsidies the country has announced to ease the strain of high energy prices (Kay Nietfeld/dpa/AP)
Monday court round-up — Speeding firefighter and paramedic punch
Tony Watt celebrates against Aberdeen (Image: SNS)
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United's superb win over Aberdeen couldn't be better timed - but…
Nicola Sturgeon plans £20bn oil fund for independence
PERTH, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 19: A General Stadium View during a cinch Premiership match between St Johnstone and Hearts at McDiarmid Park, on February 19, 2022, in Perth, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
St Johnstone probe claims Celtic fans aimed abuse at teenage staff
To go with story by Morag Lindsay. Rebecca Baird column Picture shows; World mental health day. dundee. Supplied by Shutterstock Date; 10/10/2022
REBECCA BAIRD: Mental health 'awareness' isn't enough and wearing yellow won't keep the kids…
photo shows Dundonian actor Brian Cox outside the DCA.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee should cherish the DCA as other cities lose their independent arts…
Strathallan School has installed four competitive gaming rigs. Image: Strathallan School.
Strathallan School launches its own e-sports hub
Only one jet-propelled Shannon-class lifeboat will be coming to Arbroath or Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
Comparing tech spec of lifeboats coming to Arbroath and Broughty Ferry under radical RNLI…

Editor's Picks