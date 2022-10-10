Teenager charged with murdering 14-year-old boy in Gateshead faces crown court By Press Association October 10 2022, 2.15pm A youth, also aged 14, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court (Alamy/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A teenager charged with murdering a 14-year-old boy has made his first appearance before a crown court. Tomasz Oleszak was found with a stab wound in the Aycliffe Crescent area of the Springwell Estate in Gateshead just after 8pm on October 3. A youth, also aged 14, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on Monday charged with murder, attempted wounding with intent and having a bladed article in a public place. The Recorder of Newcastle, Judge Paul Sloan KC, set a plea and trial preparation hearing for the teenager on November 3. Fourteen-year-old Tomasz Oleszak (Family Handout/PA) A provisional trial date was set for March 21. The judge made an order preventing the media from identifying the defendant due to his age. He remanded the teenager into youth detention accommodation until his next appearance at the same court. Prosecutor Mark McKone KC told the court that the majority of the witnesses were young people, and said “nine or 10” had either given, or were in the process of giving, pre-recorded video interviews. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from UK & World Charity supporting parents grieving for lost babies debuts new film Hospital nurse accused of murdering seven babies ‘constant malevolent presence’ Enormity of Creeslough tragedy ‘dawning’ as people prepare for first funerals Lack of funds mean an early end to the season for W Series Chinese firm tests electric flying taxi in Dubai Groups huddle together as family and friends lay floral tributes in Creeslough Man who killed girlfriend as she planned to return to Canada jailed for life Trial over crimes against humanity in Liberia opens in Paris O’Neill cautions against winter election and calls for Stormont return Underground microbes ‘may have swarmed over ancient Mars’ Most Read 1 Dundee mum Lynn Anderson flown from Turkish hospital to Ninewells by air ambulance 2 Stricken HMS Prince of Wales arrives at Rosyth dockyard 3 New M&S to open in former DW sports gym in Dundee by end of… 4 Mystery as police find no trace of young girl in Dundee after welfare concern 5 Dundee entrepreneur devastated by £5m legal battle says he is spurred by failure 6 EXCLUSIVE: Arbroath or Broughty Ferry could miss out on £2.5m state-of-the-art lifeboat in RNLI… 7 Ukrainian youngster joins Dundee United academy after family fled war-torn Lviv for Scotland 8 St Johnstone probe claims Celtic fans aimed abuse at teenage staff 9 Dundee’s Hollywood star Brian Cox aims TV tirade at Liz Truss 5 10 Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week 3 More from The Courier New artwork illuminates medieval Perth street in tribute to pioneering biologist 5 talking points from SNP conference on everything except independence Monday court round-up — Speeding firefighter and paramedic punch LEE WILKIE: Dundee United's superb win over Aberdeen couldn't be better timed - but… Nicola Sturgeon plans £20bn oil fund for independence St Johnstone probe claims Celtic fans aimed abuse at teenage staff REBECCA BAIRD: Mental health 'awareness' isn't enough and wearing yellow won't keep the kids… ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee should cherish the DCA as other cities lose their independent arts… Strathallan School launches its own e-sports hub Comparing tech spec of lifeboats coming to Arbroath and Broughty Ferry under radical RNLI… Editor's Picks Nicola Sturgeon plans £20bn oil fund for independence EXCLUSIVE: Arbroath or Broughty Ferry could miss out on £2.5m state-of-the-art lifeboat in RNLI all-weather craft cut ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee should cherish the DCA as other cities lose their independent arts venues Council told to ‘come clean’ as £6m Olympia repair costs fall to Dundee taxpayers Still Game’s Sanjeev Kohli says Navid would be ‘just as sarcastic’ if he was Dundonian Mystery as police find no trace of young girl in Dundee after welfare concern St Johnstone probe claims Celtic fans aimed abuse at teenage staff Potential for 7,000 new jobs in Fife say firms behind freeport bid ‘Pure and utter hell’: Perth woman speaks for first time about abuse at Fornethy House How Peter Tobin’s murderous reign ended at High Court of Dundee