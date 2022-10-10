Pair jailed for trying to smuggle £1.75m of cocaine into Heathrow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pair jailed for trying to smuggle £1.75m of cocaine into Heathrow

By Press Association
October 10 2022, 2.16pm Updated: October 10 2022, 5.42pm
Jessica Waldron and Michael Williams (National Crime Agency/PA)
Jessica Waldron and Michael Williams (National Crime Agency/PA)

A man and woman have been jailed for trying to smuggle cocaine with a street value of £1.75 million in holdalls into the UK via Heathrow Airport.

Michael Williams, 37, and Jessica Waldron, 36, planned to hand over the 22kg haul during a rendezvous near Terminal 2 after flying in from Colombia on December 14 2019.

Unbeknown to them, Colombian authorities had intercepted the drugs, replaced them with wooden blocks before the plane took off and alerted the UK’s National Crime Agency.

The pair were arrested after being seen entering the airport toilets with two bags and leaving without them following their arrival from Bogota, Isleworth Crown Court heard.

Jessica Waldron
Jessica Waldron (c/PA)

Parts of the planned handover had been organised through the encrypted messaging platform EncroChat, on which they were instructed to dress in specific clothing and pose as a couple by holding hands on arrival for identification purposes.

Phones belonging to Waldron were seized after she was detained, with one containing a message from November 9 reading: “Hey Jess, it’s D, got something real nice for you and Mike.”

She replied: “OK.”

Waldron and Williams both pleaded guilty to being concerned in the fraudulent evasion of a prohibition on the importation of a class A drug two days after their arrest.

Prosecutor John Ojakovoh said: “The defendants were two couriers who were recruited into and played their part in a criminal enterprise to import 22 kilograms of cocaine into the United Kingdom from Colombia.

“That would have had a street value of about £1.75 million.”

Detailing the attempted handover, he said: “There was a rendezvous. They followed (a third person) to the toilet area, having deviated from what had been the natural route for arrivals, and then they were seen going in with holdalls containing the blocks.

Michael Williams
Michael Williams (National Crime Agency/PA)

“They came out without the holdalls.”

The prosecutor said Waldron acted as the “lead” courier, liaising with the Colombian side of the operation and others in the chain of command.

“Jessica Waldron and Michael Williams had arrived in a prepared way wearing clothes they had been photographed in for identification purposes and held hands as if they were a couple – as they were instructed to do via an EncroChat message they received as they arrived,” Mr Ojakovoh said.

Tom Blackburn, representing the defendants, said they had a smaller role in the wider enterprise and were “following orders” from more senior players.

“It is my submission that the defendants – both of them – were acting under the direction of others, who would only have told them as much as they needed to know to carry out their specific role, because to give them any further information would have effectively been redundant,” he said.

Mr Blackburn said Waldron and Williams were class A drug users at the time of the offence and motivated in part by a desire to fund their addictions.

They have since kicked their habits and made efforts to reform themselves while in prison, he said.

Waldron was supported in court by four family members, including her mother and brother, as she sat in the dock alongside Williams at a sentencing hearing on Monday.

“They all attend with their love and support for Ms Waldron,” Mr Blackburn said.

Waldron and Williams, both of Holly Hall, Dudley, were each sentenced to six years and eight months’ imprisonment.

Passing sentence, Recorder Christopher Stone said he had taken into account the “significant quantity of drugs” concerned but said both defendants appear to have “changed for the better” while behind bars.

“You must have had some awareness and understanding of the scale of the operation you were involved in,” he said.

“You did this with the expectation of financial advantage.”

NCA Heathrow operations manager Darren Barr said: “Organised crime groups need couriers like Waldron and Williams for their business model to function.

“Their role is crucial in a chain that starts with the cartels that produce drugs in South America and ends with violent street gangs in UK towns and cities.

“I hope the sentences handed out to today make those who would consider getting involved in such an enterprise to think again. It simply isn’t worth it.”

Editor's Picks