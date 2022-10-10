Books of condolence opening across Ireland for Creeslough victims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Books of condolence opening across Ireland for Creeslough victims

By Press Association
October 10 2022, 2.22pm Updated: October 10 2022, 3.42pm
The Lord Mayor of Belfast Tina Black is the first to sign a book on condolence for the victims of the Creeslough tragedy at Belfast City Hall (Belfast City Council/PA)
The Lord Mayor of Belfast Tina Black is the first to sign a book on condolence for the victims of the Creeslough tragedy at Belfast City Hall (Belfast City Council/PA)

Books of condolence are being opened across the island of Ireland for the victims of the Creeslough tragedy.

People will be able to pay tribute to the 10 people who lost their lives in an explosion in the small village at locations across Donegal, including at St Michael’s Church and Creeslough Day Centre.

Books have also been opened at Donegal county council offices from 9am-4.30pm at Lifford, Letterkenny, Carndonagh, Donegal town, Dungloe and Milford.

Explosion at Donegal service station
Ten red candles at St Michael’s Church in Creeslough – one for each victim of the Applegreen service station explosion (Brian Lawless/PA)

In Dublin, Lord Mayor Caroline Conroy has opened an online book of condolence, as has the Mayor of Limerick Francis Foley.

A book was also opened at Cork City Hall by Lord Mayor Deirdre Forde.

A number of books of condolence will also be opened to the public across Northern Ireland, including at Belfast City Hall, Stormont and the Guildhall in Londonderry.

Stormont speaker Alex Maskey was the first to sign the book of condolence at Parliament Buildings, followed by Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill and DUP Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots.

Explosion at Donegal service station
Sinn Fein deputy leader Michelle O’Neill with Sinn Fein TD for Donegal South West, Pearse Doherty, at the scene of the explosion (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ms O’Neill said: “My thoughts are very much with the families who lost loved ones in Creeslough.

“The country is certainly in mourning at this time at what has been such a tragic and random event.

“I visited on Saturday evening, I had a chance to speak to some of the local residents.

“Someone as young as young Shauna (Flanagan Garwe), five years of age, it is just beyond belief and heart-breaking and just devastating for all those families in that wider circle.

“So our thoughts are very much with the community in the days ahead, because they certainly have a long journey ahead of them in terms of coming to terms with what’s happened as they lay their loved ones to rest.”

The Lord Mayor of Belfast Tina Black signs a book of condolence watched by Laurence Sims, Joint Secretary to the Irish Secretariat in Belfast (Belfast City Council/PA)

Opening the book in Belfast City Hall, Lord Mayor Tina Black said: “I want to say we are devastated here in Belfast for the people of Creeslough.

“We obviously have deep historical connections to Donegal. It was always viewed as a place of sanctuary.

“I cannot imagine the immeasurable grief the families and the wider community are feeling.

“I know that the community will be strong and will be united.

“I want the Creeslough community to know that Belfast is thinking of them all. We are praying for you all and we are so, so sorry that this devastation has befallen you.”

She added: “I wanted to open this book of condolence in the City Hall today.

“I would encourage all people to come in and send a message to those in Creeslough.

“Send a message of support, send a message of solidarity and also to showcase how much the citizens of Belfast truly sympathise with the Creeslough community.

“I also want to thank all the emergency services from Donegal and here who worked under such traumatic circumstances in the search and recovery operation.”

A book will open at the Guildhall in Derry at 3pm and there will be a candlelit vigil in the city at 8pm.

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Sandra Duffy, said it had been a “sad weekend” for the north west.

She added: “It has been a deeply sad weekend for the people of Donegal, Derry and Tyrone as we watched in disbelief details of the tragedy unfold in Creeslough.

“There are no words for the sadness and grief we all feel.

“Our hearts are sore for the victims’ families and the wider community in Creeslough for their terrible loss.

“It is a small rural community and for a tragedy of this magnitude to happen is just unthinkable.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

(Abigail’s Footsteps/PA)
Charity supporting parents grieving for lost babies debuts new film
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Lucy Letby appearing in the dock at Manchester Crown Court where she is charged with the murder of seven babies and the attempted murder of another ten, between June 2015 and June 2016 while working on the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital. Picture date: Monday October 10, 2022 (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Hospital nurse accused of murdering seven babies ‘constant malevolent presence’
Creeslough in Co Donegal (Liam McBurney/PA)
Enormity of Creeslough tragedy ‘dawning’ as people prepare for first funerals
W Series, which boasts six British drivers including triple-champion Chadwick (back left) will be halting its season pematurely (Photo: W Series)
Lack of funds mean an early end to the season for W Series
An electric flying taxi is tested in Dubai (Kamran Jebreili/AP)
Chinese firm tests electric flying taxi in Dubai
Flowers laid in Creeslough in Co Donegal (Liam McBurney/PA)
Groups huddle together as family and friends lay floral tributes in Creeslough
Jack Sepple (Essex Police/PA)
Man who killed girlfriend as she planned to return to Canada jailed for life
Fighters from the United Liberation Movement of Liberia in Monrovia in 1996 (Jean-Marc Bouju/AP)
Trial over crimes against humanity in Liberia opens in Paris
Michelle O’Neill (Mark Marlow/PA)
O’Neill cautions against winter election and calls for Stormont return
The planet Mars (Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre/UAE Space Agency/AP)
Underground microbes ‘may have swarmed over ancient Mars’

Most Read

1
Lynn Anderson is back in Dundee after three weeks in hospital in Turkey.
Dundee mum Lynn Anderson flown from Turkish hospital to Ninewells by air ambulance
2
HMS Prince of Wales goes under the Forth Bridge in Fife
Stricken HMS Prince of Wales arrives at Rosyth dockyard
3
M&S are taking over the former DW sports in Gallagher Retail Park for their new superstore in Dundee.
New M&S to open in former DW sports gym in Dundee by end of…
4
The child police are searching forwas last seen in the Fairmuir Park area of Dundee
Mystery as police find no trace of young girl in Dundee after welfare concern
5
Aydya Group founder Yusuf Okhai. Image: Aydya Group
Dundee entrepreneur devastated by £5m legal battle says he is spurred by failure
6
The jet-propelled Shannon-class is the RNLI's most modern lifeboat. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
EXCLUSIVE: Arbroath or Broughty Ferry could miss out on £2.5m state-of-the-art lifeboat in RNLI…
7
The gifted 'Stas' Drabych. Image: DUFC
Ukrainian youngster joins Dundee United academy after family fled war-torn Lviv for Scotland
8
PERTH, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 19: A General Stadium View during a cinch Premiership match between St Johnstone and Hearts at McDiarmid Park, on February 19, 2022, in Perth, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
St Johnstone probe claims Celtic fans aimed abuse at teenage staff
9
File photo dated 28/05/19 of actor Brian Cox who has said he went into "survival mode" following the death of his father from pancreatic cancer. PA Photo. Issue date: Sunday March 29, 2020. The star of HBO's Succession, 73, was eight when his mill worker father died, three weeks after being diagnosed with the disease. Speaking on Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, the Scottish actor told how his mother suffered a breakdown and the family were left in debt. See PA story SHOWBIZ Cox. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire
Dundee’s Hollywood star Brian Cox aims TV tirade at Liz Truss
5
10
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
3

More from The Courier

Nathan Coley's text sculpture pays tribute to Perth visionary Sir Patrick Geddes. Image, left: Ian Georgeson/Shutterstock
New artwork illuminates medieval Perth street in tribute to pioneering biologist
5 talking points from SNP conference on everything except independence
The Lord Mayor of Belfast Tina Black is the first to sign a book on condolence for the victims of the Creeslough tragedy at Belfast City Hall (Belfast City Council/PA)
Monday court round-up — Speeding firefighter and paramedic punch
Tony Watt celebrates against Aberdeen (Image: SNS)
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United's superb win over Aberdeen couldn't be better timed - but…
Nicola Sturgeon plans £20bn oil fund for independence
PERTH, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 19: A General Stadium View during a cinch Premiership match between St Johnstone and Hearts at McDiarmid Park, on February 19, 2022, in Perth, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
St Johnstone probe claims Celtic fans aimed abuse at teenage staff
To go with story by Morag Lindsay. Rebecca Baird column Picture shows; World mental health day. dundee. Supplied by Shutterstock Date; 10/10/2022
REBECCA BAIRD: Mental health 'awareness' isn't enough and wearing yellow won't keep the kids…
photo shows Dundonian actor Brian Cox outside the DCA.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee should cherish the DCA as other cities lose their independent arts…
Strathallan School has installed four competitive gaming rigs. Image: Strathallan School.
Strathallan School launches its own e-sports hub
Only one jet-propelled Shannon-class lifeboat will be coming to Arbroath or Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
Comparing tech spec of lifeboats coming to Arbroath and Broughty Ferry under radical RNLI…

Editor's Picks