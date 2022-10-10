Antoine Griezmann completes permanent return to Atletico Madrid from Barcelona

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Antoine Griezmann completes permanent return to Atletico Madrid from Barcelona

By Press Association
October 10 2022, 2.35pm
Antoine Griezmann has completed his permanent return to Atletico Madrid (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Atletico Madrid have reached an agreement with LaLiga rivals Barcelona for the permanent transfer of Antoine Griezmann.

France forward Griezmann had been on loan at Atletico since August 2021 but was recently limited to 30-minute cameos due to financial clauses in the deal.

According to reports, the two-year loan agreement stipulated Atletico would have to pay Barcelona 40million euros (£35m) to make the move permanent if the 31-year-old World Cup winner played more than 45 minutes in more than 50 per cent of games.

Griezmann, who joined Barca from Atletico for £108m in 2019, has agreed a contract until June 2026 to complete his return to Civitas Metropolitano.

“Atletico de Madrid and FC Barcelona have reached an agreement over the transfer of Antoine Griezmann, who since the summer of 2021 and until now had played for our club on loan from FC Barcelona,” read a statement on Atletico’s website.

“In addition, the French striker has signed a contract that will link him to our club until 30 June 2026.”

Griezmann, who has scored 42 times in 110 international caps and lifted the World Cup in 2018, has registered three goals and two assists in 11 club outings this term.

