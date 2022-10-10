Bogus travel agent faces long jail term for ‘too good to be true’ con

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Bogus travel agent faces long jail term for ‘too good to be true’ con

By Press Association
October 10 2022, 5.41pm
Durham Crown Court (Tom Wilkinson/PA)
Durham Crown Court (Tom Wilkinson/PA)

A travel agent has been warned she faces a “long prison sentence” after she admitted defrauding friends, family and hundreds of customers who bought holidays from her in a £2.6 million con.

Lyne Barlow, 39, who previously lived in Stanley, County Durham, was subject of a lengthy police investigation after victims came forward in 2020 to allege they had not received holidays they had paid for.

Appearing at Durham Crown Court, she admitted theft of £500,000 from one person, 10 counts of fraud and a money laundering charge totalling £1,688,220.

She also claimed to be suffering from a terminal illness while she was carrying out the con, the court heard.

A still taken from video footage of travel agent Lyne Barlow, left, leaving Durham Crown Court
Lyne Barlow, left, leaving Durham Crown Court (Tom Wilkinson/PA)

Durham Police said after the case that the frauds related to loans, investments and holiday sales.

Her first victims were family and friends and she used their savings before setting up an independent travel agency, in which she fraudulently sold holidays, reporting them to be ATOL and ABTA protected, the force said.

But many of her customers were to find that the holidays they booked through her business were never paid for by her.

A local travel industry source said Barlow would offer deals such as a five star all-inclusive week in Dubai for just £500.

The source said: “She did much untold damage to local travel agents who simply could not compete at the unrealistic prices.

“We tried to tell numerous people it wasn’t right but as some people were travelling and getting the holidays at these prices – she was clearly funding the shortfall with other people’s money – they wouldn’t believe it.

“We even contacted her ourselves and tried to call her out but she wasn’t fazed in the least and actually tried to recruit us to work for her.

“She lied about having the relevant licences to trade.

“We contacted police but were informed that as people were getting their holidays, at this point there was nothing they could do.

“People were literally throwing money at her.”

The industry source said: “Barlow told her customers the reason her holidays were so cheap was because travel agents – legitimate ones – were charging large mark-ups on holidays, when in fact it was her prices that were too good to be true.”

The court heard the prosecution claimed the total of offending reached £2.6 million, though the defence will challenge that figure.

Tony Davis, defending, said some customers did receive their holidays and suffered no loss.

He asked for the court to allow a psychiatric report to be prepared and referred to the fact Barlow had told some people she had a terminal illness.

Judge James Adkin granted her bail but said she will be jailed when he passes sentence on December 12.

He said: “It’s prison, and a long prison sentence.”

The court was told that some of the victims may wish to read statements during the sentencing hearing, and half a day was allocated for the case.

Durham Police previously stated that Barlow’s travel business was no longer operational, and its social media page was taken down shortly after her arrest in September 2020.

The force said “several hundred” people came forward to make allegations against her.

After the case Detective Sergeant Alan Meehan, of the force’s economic fraud unit, said: “Fraud is an horrendous crime with such far-reaching consequences for its victims.

“So many people have been affected by her actions, lives have been changed forever and some are still feeling the effects today.

“This is one of the biggest fraud cases Durham Constabulary has ever dealt with and I would like to thank everyone who came forward for their patience and understanding while we carried out a thorough investigation.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

W Series, which boasts six British drivers including triple-champion Chadwick (back left) will be halting its season pematurely (Photo: W Series)
Lack of funds mean an early end to the season for W Series
An electric flying taxi is tested in Dubai (Kamran Jebreili/AP)
Chinese firm tests electric flying taxi in Dubai
A welcome sign in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal (Liam McBurney/PA)
Groups huddle together as family and friends lay floral tributes in Creeslough
Jack Sepple (Essex Police/PA)
Man who killed girlfriend as she planned to return to Canada jailed for life
Fighters from the United Liberation Movement of Liberia in Monrovia in 1996 (Jean-Marc Bouju/AP)
Trial over crimes against humanity in Liberia opens in Paris
Michelle O’Neill (Mark Marlow/PA)
O’Neill cautions against winter election and calls for Stormont return
The planet Mars (Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre/UAE Space Agency/AP)
Underground microbes ‘may have swarmed over ancient Mars’
Duke of Sussex (Justin Tallis/PA)
Harry tells of busy Archie, Lili learning to talk and his emotional support dogs
Red Bull broke F1’s financial rules (PA Wire)
Red Bull found guilty of ‘minor’ breach of F1 financial regulations
Charles will be crowned monarch during a ceremony likely to be staged next summer (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Charles’ slimmed down coronation will still be ‘religious’ event, says academic

Most Read

1
Lynn Anderson is back in Dundee after three weeks in hospital in Turkey.
Dundee mum Lynn Anderson flown from Turkish hospital to Ninewells by air ambulance
2
HMS Prince of Wales goes under the Forth Bridge in Fife
Stricken HMS Prince of Wales arrives at Rosyth dockyard
3
M&S are taking over the former DW sports in Gallagher Retail Park for their new superstore in Dundee.
New M&S to open in former DW sports gym in Dundee by end of…
4
The child police are searching forwas last seen in the Fairmuir Park area of Dundee
Mystery as police find no trace of young girl in Dundee after welfare concern
5
Aydya Group founder Yusuf Okhai. Image: Aydya Group
Dundee entrepreneur devastated by £5m legal battle says he is spurred by failure
6
The jet-propelled Shannon-class is the RNLI's most modern lifeboat. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
EXCLUSIVE: Arbroath or Broughty Ferry could miss out on £2.5m state-of-the-art lifeboat in RNLI…
7
The gifted 'Stas' Drabych. Image: DUFC
Ukrainian youngster joins Dundee United academy after family fled war-torn Lviv for Scotland
8
PERTH, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 19: A General Stadium View during a cinch Premiership match between St Johnstone and Hearts at McDiarmid Park, on February 19, 2022, in Perth, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
St Johnstone probe claims Celtic fans aimed abuse at teenage staff
9
File photo dated 28/05/19 of actor Brian Cox who has said he went into "survival mode" following the death of his father from pancreatic cancer. PA Photo. Issue date: Sunday March 29, 2020. The star of HBO's Succession, 73, was eight when his mill worker father died, three weeks after being diagnosed with the disease. Speaking on Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, the Scottish actor told how his mother suffered a breakdown and the family were left in debt. See PA story SHOWBIZ Cox. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire
Dundee’s Hollywood star Brian Cox aims TV tirade at Liz Truss
5
10
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
3

More from The Courier

5 talking points from SNP conference on everything except independence
Durham Crown Court (Tom Wilkinson/PA)
Monday court round-up — Speeding firefighter and paramedic punch
Tony Watt celebrates against Aberdeen (Image: SNS)
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United's superb win over Aberdeen couldn't be better timed - but…
Nicola Sturgeon plans £20bn oil fund for independence
PERTH, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 19: A General Stadium View during a cinch Premiership match between St Johnstone and Hearts at McDiarmid Park, on February 19, 2022, in Perth, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
St Johnstone probe claims Celtic fans aimed abuse at teenage staff
To go with story by Morag Lindsay. Rebecca Baird column Picture shows; World mental health day. dundee. Supplied by Shutterstock Date; 10/10/2022
REBECCA BAIRD: Mental health 'awareness' isn't enough and wearing yellow won't keep the kids…
photo shows Dundonian actor Brian Cox outside the DCA.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee should cherish the DCA as other cities lose their independent arts…
The gifted 'Stas' Drabych. Image: DUFC
Ukrainian youngster joins Dundee United academy after family fled war-torn Lviv for Scotland
Strathallan School has installed four competitive gaming rigs. Image: Strathallan School.
Strathallan School launches its own e-sports hub
Only one jet-propelled Shannon-class lifeboat will be coming to Arbroath or Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
Comparing tech spec of lifeboats coming to Arbroath and Broughty Ferry under radical RNLI…

Editor's Picks