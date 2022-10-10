Hospital nurse accused of murdering seven babies ‘constant malevolent presence’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hospital nurse accused of murdering seven babies ‘constant malevolent presence’

By Press Association
October 10 2022, 6.18pm
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Lucy Letby appearing in the dock at Manchester Crown Court where she is charged with the murder of seven babies and the attempted murder of another ten, between June 2015 and June 2016 while working on the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital. Picture date: Monday October 10, 2022 (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Lucy Letby appearing in the dock at Manchester Crown Court where she is charged with the murder of seven babies and the attempted murder of another ten, between June 2015 and June 2016 while working on the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital. Picture date: Monday October 10, 2022 (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

A hospital nurse accused of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder 10 others was a “constant malevolent presence” in their care, a jury has heard.

Lucy Letby, 32, allegedly used various means to attack the youngsters, including insulin poisoning and injecting air into the bloodstream, while working at the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neo-natal unit.

On Monday, she went on trial at Manchester Count charged with the murders of five boys and two girls, and the attempted murders of another five boys and five girls between June 2015 and June 2016.

Jurors heard that Letby was said to have tried to kill some of the babies more than once before she succeeded.

The Countess of Chester Hospital in Chester
The Countess of Chester Hospital in Chester (Peter Byrne/PA)

Opening the prosecution case, Nick Johnson KC said prior to January 2015 the statistics for the mortality of babies in the neo-natal unit were comparable with similar units but over the next 18 months there was a “significant rise” in the number of deaths and serious catastrophic collapses.

A probe was launched by medics who were unable to find a cause but did notice one common denominator in all the cases – the presence on duty of nurse Letby.

Mr Johnson said: “Many of the events in this case occurred on the night shifts. When upon Lucy Letby was moved on to day shifts, the collapses and deaths moved to the day shifts.”

Mr Johnson said as medics could not account for the collapses and deaths, police were called in and conducted a “painstaking review”.

He said: “That review suggests that, in the period between mid-2015 and the middle of 2016, somebody in the neo-natal unit poisoned two children with insulin.

“The prosecution say that the only reasonable conclusion to be drawn from the evidence you will hear, is that somebody poisoned these babies deliberately with insulin. This was no accident.

“If we are right about that, the fact that there were two deliberate poisonings will help you when you are assessing whether the collapses and deaths of other children on the neo-natal unit were because someone was sabotaging them or whether these were just a tragic coincidence.

“We say the collapses and deaths of the 17 children were not naturally occurring tragedies. They were all the work, we say, of the woman in the dock, who we say was the constant malevolent presence when things took a turn for the worse.”

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Lucy Letby appearing in the dock at Manchester Crown Court
A court artist sketch of Lucy Letby appearing in the dock at Manchester Crown Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

The prosecutor went on: “It is a complicated case by any measures. It concerns seven allegations of murder and allegations of attempted murder of 10 other children.

“We allege that sometimes Lucy Letby tried to kill the same baby more than once.

“Sometimes a baby that she succeeded in killing she did not manage to kill the first time she tried, or even the second time. And in one case even the third time.”

He said the defendant was born on January 4 1990 and was originally from Hereford.

Letby studied for her nursing degree at the University of Chester, he said, and at the time of the alleged events was a nurse at the Countess of Chester Hospital and had been so since she had qualified a few years earlier.

She worked throughout the period in consideration at the neo-natal unit and prior to her arrest was living at an address in Chester, the court heard.

Mr Johnson told the jury: “As you know we have 22 charges, 17 children. In all the cases Lucy Letby was either responsible for them as their designated nurse or she got involved with them despite not being their designated nurse.”

Letby, wearing a blue jacket over a black shirt, earlier pleaded not guilty to seven counts of murder and 15 counts of attempted murder on various dates.
Family members of some of her alleged child victims sat in the public gallery listening as the names of the children were read out during her pleas.

On the other side of the public gallery sat the defendant’s parents, John, 76, and Susan, 62.

A court order prohibits reporting of the identities of surviving and deceased children allegedly attacked by Letby, and prohibits identifying parents or witnesses connected with the children.

The prosecution opening will continue on Tuesday.

