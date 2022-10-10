California governor’s wife among accusers at Weinstein trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

California governor’s wife among accusers at Weinstein trial

By Press Association
October 10 2022, 9.50pm Updated: October 10 2022, 10.28pm
Harvey Weinstein appears in court in Los Angeles (Etienne Laurent/Pool/AP)
Harvey Weinstein appears in court in Los Angeles (Etienne Laurent/Pool/AP)

Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and actress who is married to the governor of California Gavin Newsom, is among the accusers of Harvey Weinstein who will give evidence at his rape and sexual assault trial which began on Monday, her lawyer said.

“Like many other women, my client was sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein at a purported business meeting that turned out to be a trap,” Newsom’s lawyer Elizabeth Fegan said in a statement.

“She intends to testify at his trial in order to seek some measure of justice for survivors, and as part of her life’s work to improve the lives of women.”

Weinstein, the 70-year-old former movie mogul who is serving a 23-year prison sentence after a conviction in New York, has pleaded not guilty to 11 counts of rape and sexual assault involving Newsom and four other women.

Harvey Weinstein
Harvey Weinstein arrives at the Oscars in Los Angeles in 2015 (Vince Bucci/Invision/AP)

All of them will give evidence as Jane Doe during the eight-week trial in a Los Angeles court, where jury selection began on Monday.

Newsom has agreed to be named through her lawyer.

Newsom, 48, appeared in small roles in dozens of films and television shows between 2002 and 2011.

Recently she has directed documentaries including The Great American Lie in 2020 and Fair Play from this year. Both deal with gender in society.

She wrote about her experience with Weinstein in a 2017 essay in the Huffington Post after the New York Times and New Yorker stories made him a magnet of the MeToo movement, but gave few details.

Weinstein, who is being held in a Los Angeles jail, was brought into court in a wheelchair through a side door, and climbed from it carefully into a seat next to one of his lawyers at the defence table.

He was wearing a blue suit, which he is allowed to change into from his prison clothes during the trial.

He stood with the rest of the room as the first panel of 67 prospective jurors were brought in, but sat down about halfway through the process. He waved at them from his seat when his lawyers introduced them.

Harvey Weinstein trial
Jennifer Siebel Newsom, who is married to governor Gavin Newsom (Rich Pedroncelli/AP)

The jurors were given a lengthy questionnaire intended to screen out those who need to be dismissed.

Both the questions and answers on the forms are private, but previous hearings on its contents revealed that it contains questions on how much media coverage of Weinstein they have seen, and whether they have formed opinions from it, though the judge rejected questions on specific stories and media outlets.

The prosecution will be allowed to introduce as evidence parts of Weinstein’s New York conviction for rape and sexual assault.

The questionnaire also includes a question about a California law that says the testimony alone of a sexual assault victim can be sufficient evidence to convict if a juror believes them.

The jurors were also given a long list of names of witnesses in the coming trial, including those of the accusers, to determine whether they have any connection to them.

The initial witness list in the case had more than 270 names, though fewer than half that are expected. Most of the prospective witness list has not been made public.

One witness, Barbara Schneeweiss, a producer on Project Runway and other television shows, was present in court and was told by a judge she was on call to come in at any time.

Two more panels of up to 75 jurors will be brought in on Tuesday and Wednesday. Questioning of individual jurors is not expected to begin until next week, and opening statements may not begin for two weeks.

The trial comes five years after women’s stories about Weinstein made the MeToo movement explode.

Weinstein is charged with four counts of rape and seven other sexual assault counts.

Most of the alleged incidents, like Newsom’s, happened under the guise of business meetings at luxury hotels in Beverly Hills and Los Angeles, which Weinstein used as his California headquarters and where he could be seen during awards season and throughout the year.

Four of them allegedly occurred during Oscars week 2013, when Weinstein releases Silver Linings Playbook and Django Unchained would win Academy Awards.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Mike Tindall during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant (PA)
Mike Tindall tipped to join cast of I’m A Celebrity
A fifth contestant has been eliminated from The Great British Bake Off (Channel 4/PA)
Fifth baker eliminated during The Great British Bake Off dessert week
Dame Angela Lansbury (PA)
Dame Angela Lansbury hailed as ‘one of the last Golden Age of Hollywood stars’
Dame Angela Lansbury in 2014 (PA)
Angela Lansbury: Celebrated star of stage and screen who put her family first
Charlbi Dean, Ruben Ostlund and Harris Dickinson (Doug Peters/PA)
Director Ruben Ostlund on Charlbi Dean death: There’s always a seat that is empty
A variety of EastEnders characters are set to return to Albert Square later this year for the funeral of Dot Branning (BBC/PA)
Lauren Branning and Lofty Holloway to return to EastEnders for Dot’s funeral
Former chairman of ITV Sir Peter Bazalgette (Peter Byrne/PA)
Public service broadcasting is facing an existential threat – former ITV chairman
Dame Angela Lansbury (Ian West/PA)
Murder, She Wrote star Dame Angela Lansbury dies aged 96
Bill Nighy (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Watching my films robs me of any sense of achievement, says Bill Nighy
Brendan Fraser (Vianney Le Caer/AP/PA)
Brendan Fraser wants to change ‘hearts and minds’ with new film The Whale

Most Read

1
Lynn Anderson is back in Dundee after three weeks in hospital in Turkey.
Dundee mum Lynn Anderson flown from Turkish hospital to Ninewells by air ambulance
2
Niki Caira in her back garden, next to the new build.
Fife mum being sued for £75k over Facebook comments in property row to return…
3
Princess Anne Fife
Princess Anne ‘very impressed’ by Fife fire charity during visit
4
Marc McMahon.
Dozy Dundee driver dodges ban despite nearly falling asleep on Queensferry Crossing
5
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
3
6
Further work is to be carried out to repair the burst water main.
Dundee householders asked to store water ahead of burst pipe repairs
7
Burger Island owner Raina Miller. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Burntisland burger joint’s hunt for two boys whose mouth-watering order helped transform their business
8
Harvey Weinstein appears in court in Los Angeles (Etienne Laurent/Pool/AP)
Tuesday court round-up — Football and bad barbers
9
Children play boules outside a thatched cottage in 'vanished' Muirton of Ardblair.
Ghost Town: The Perthshire village that disappeared off the map
10
Illustration of the Rosyth waterfront as a green freeport. Image: Forth Green Freeport
Potential for 7,000 new jobs in Fife say firms behind freeport bid

More from The Courier

Kelty Hearts took on Queen of the South at New Central Park.
Kelty Hearts v Queen of the South verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star…
An ATM machine.
Police disperse crowds as faulty Dundee cash machine spits out extra money
The A92 is blocked in both directions. Image: Fife Jammer Locations
A92 blocked after two-vehicle crash
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla wave to the crowd in Dunfermline. Image Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
King’s coronation on May 6 – with Camilla to be crowned alongside Charles
James McPake has been without Paul Allan since the start of August.
James McPake having to 'rein in' Paul Allan with Dunfermline midfielder 'itching' to return
Harvey Weinstein appears in court in Los Angeles (Etienne Laurent/Pool/AP)
Tuesday court round-up — Football and bad barbers
Tele News. Unknown story. Pic shows; a pothole on South Road, Dundee. Tuesday, 16th January, 2018.
Number of potholes in Dundee expected to rise as roads funding cuts loom
Volunteers setting down cakes at Cake Fest 2018. Image: Steve MacDougall.
Cake Fest Perth and Kinross returns with plans to make a giant, fully edible…
To go with story by Julia Bryce. Fireaway Pizza opens in Dunfermline Picture shows; Fireaway Pizza opens in Dunfermline. Fireaway Pizza, Dunfermline. Supplied by Fireaway Pizza Date; Unknown
UK pizza brand Fireaway to open first store in Dunfermline this month
The Fife Whisky Festival team with Luvians and Daftmill distillery representatives and individuals from the charity Age Concern Cupar. Image: Fife Whisky Festival.
Fife Whisky Festival raises more than £4k for local charity - and sells out…

Editor's Picks