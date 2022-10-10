Study highlights concern over ‘missed’ pancreatic cancer in scans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Study highlights concern over ‘missed’ pancreatic cancer in scans

By Press Association
October 10 2022, 11.02pm
Pancreatic cancer is often being missed on scans, a study found (Alamy/PA)
Pancreatic cancer is often being “missed” on scans, denying patients a chance for curative surgery, a new study has suggested.

UK researchers examined 600 scans of people diagnosed with pancreatic cancer at two NHS trusts in England between 2019 and 2021.

They analysed post-imaging pancreatic cancer (PIPC) cases – which occurs when a patient undergoes imaging that fails to diagnose pancreatic cancer, but they are later diagnosed with the disease.

Some 47 cases (7.8%) were categorised as PIPC whereby patients failed to have their cancer diagnosed through their first scan, but then received a pancreatic cancer diagnosis between three and 18 months later.

After independent analysis of the MRI and CT scans, researchers concluded more than a third (36%) of PIPC cases were potentially avoidable, according to the study which has been presented at United European Gastroenterology (UEG) Week 2022.

Experts said more needs to be done to spot tumours at an earlier stage before the cancer has spread.

Dr Nosheen Umar, lead author of the study, from the University of Birmingham, said: “There is often only a very short period for curative surgery in pancreatic cancer, meaning it is vital that patients are diagnosed with the disease as early as possible to give them the best chance of survival.

“The study found that evidence of pancreatic cancer was initially missed in over a third of patients with post-imaging pancreatic cancers, which is a huge window of lost opportunity.

“We hope this study will raise awareness of the issue of post-imaging pancreatic cancer and common reasons why pancreatic cancer can be initially missed.

“This will help to standardise future studies of this issue and guide quality improvements efforts, so we can increase the likelihood of an early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer, increase the chances of patient survival and, ultimately, save lives.”

Chris Macdonald, head of research at Pancreatic Cancer UK, said: “Pancreatic cancer is hard to diagnose, however detecting this devastating disease at an earlier stage, where treatment is most like to be effective, is crucial.

“It is worrying to see the results of this study, which has shown that 36% of pancreatic cancer tumours in the study group could have been diagnosed earlier.

“We know that because of cancer location, imaging pancreatic cancer, especially at its earliest stages when small, is very challenging.

“This study clearly illustrates that challenge and highlights the need for improvements in imaging techniques.

“It also demonstrates that radiologists need more tools and support to ensure that we increase the likelihood of tumours being identified at the earliest possible stage.”

Pancreatic cancer is one of the harder-to-spot cancers. As such, many people are not diagnosed until their cancer reaches a late stage.

In England only a quarter of people live for a year after being diagnosed, but a person’s outlook is better if they have been diagnosed with the disease at an earlier stage.

Pancreatic cancer does not usually cause symptoms at the early stages of disease but as the cancer grows it can lead to some symptoms including: pain in the stomach area or back; yellowing of the skin or whites of your eyes known as jaundice or unexplained weight loss.

Some 10,500 people are diagnosed every year in the UK and the disease leads to around 9,600 deaths every year.

