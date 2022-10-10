Society artist Stephen Ward felt he was ‘being assassinated’ in Profumo scandal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Society artist Stephen Ward felt he was ‘being assassinated’ in Profumo scandal

By Press Association
October 11 2022, 12.03am
Osteopath and artist Stephen Ward had pleaded his innocence over the Profumo affair which scandalised Britain in the 1960s (PA Archive)
Osteopath and artist Stephen Ward had pleaded his innocence over the Profumo affair which scandalised Britain in the 1960s (PA Archive)

The society osteopath and artist involved in the Profumo affair told how he felt he was “being assassinated” in the midst of the sex and spies scandal which engrossed 1960s Britain.

Stephen Ward was convicted of living off the immoral earnings of prostitutes, but died before he could be sentenced, having taken a drug overdose during his trial.

The scandal had centred on John Profumo, Secretary of State for War, who lied in the House of Commons about having an affair with former showgirl Christine Keeler.

Dr Stephen Ward/Profumo
A newly-released batch of MI5 files give an insight into the state of mind of Stephen Ward, who is seen here driving (PA Archive)

The revelation ended the minister’s political career and was seen as the catalyst which would bring about the downfall of the Conservative Government soon after.

Ward had introduced Keeler to the politician, who resigned after claims she had also slept with Russian intelligence officer Eugene Ivanov, at the height of the Cold War.

A newly-released batch of MI5 files give an insight into Ward’s state of mind around that time, in a situation where some have claimed he was made a scapegoat for his role in the scandal.

He wrote to then-Opposition leader Harold Wilson from prison to plead innocence two months before killing himself, documents show.

The handwritten letter, on Brixton Prison notepaper and dated June 1963 to then-Labour leader and future Prime Minister Mr Wilson complained of untrue claims against him that “gravely affect my present position”.

In the letter – among a release of documents newly-digitised by the National Archives – Ward rejected the suggestion he had been a “Soviet intermediary” in his dealings with Ivanov, or that he had asked for a police inquiry into the matter to be called off.

He said comments about him in Parliament had been “most unfair and prejudicial to my legal position”.

Ward wrote: “May I appeal to you earnestly to look into these matters which gravely affect my present position.”

He added: “There can be no hope of the truth ever coming out if these and comparable errors are allowed to stand uncorrected.”

An MI5 report dated May 1963, noted that a source who visited Ward thought him to be “ill-at-ease” and possibly “not far from a nervous collapse”.

In a conversation with the Prime Minister’s Principal Private Secretary, the documents show, Ward told him “if you were in my position you would feel as if you were being assassinated at this moment”, adding that the situation was “bad” and that the stories in the newspapers were “not quite the truth”.

In 2017, the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) said it had found no evidence the prosecution was politically motivated, but that had Ward lived, he could have sought to challenge his conviction at the Court of Appeal on other grounds.

It said there was “considerable force” in the argument that prosecution witness Keeler’s subsequent conviction for perjury and possibly prejudicial media coverage at the time of Ward’s trial could have affected the safety of the conviction.

The documents, released by the National Archives, are available to view in digitised form at www.nationalarchives.gov.uk.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Police officers at the scene of the incident in Bishopsgate in the City of London (James Manning/PA).
Man charged after three people stabbed in bungled phone robbery
Ukrainian junior golfers’ visit to Scotland ‘has changed their lives’
Liz Truss has been the main star of the news since becoming Prime Minister – but will also make her mark in the gaming world as part of a new video game (Construct/PA)
Liz Truss becomes star of virtual world in new video game
An elderly man walks past a car shop that was destroyed after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine (Leo Correa/AP)
Missiles hit Zaporizhzhia as sirens elsewhere in Ukraine keep up fear
The recent fall in the number of Covid-19 deaths in England and Wales may have levelled off, new figures suggest (PA)
Fall in Covid-19 death registrations may have levelled off
Donegal singer Daniel O’Donnell has said the lives of people affected by the Creeslough tragedy will never be the same again (Liam McBurney/PA)
Lives in Creeslough will never be the same again, says Daniel O’Donnell
The Royal College of Nursing has pledged to leave ‘no stone unturned’ after a damning report into its culture (PA)
Royal College of Nursing issues apology after damning report into its culture
John Vassall was one of the KGB’s most notorious British spies (PA)
Cocktails and tennis part of notorious British spy’s lavish Moscow lifestyle
Men carry clothes and a barrel with water after a landslide and flood ripped through Las Tejerias in Venezuela (Matias Delacroix/AP)
Tales of survival emerge as Venezuela landslide death toll hits 34
A medical worker runs past a burning car after a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine (Roman Hrytsyna/AP)
Russian war hawks demand more devastating strikes on Ukraine

Most Read

1
Children play boules outside a thatched cottage in 'vanished' Muirton of Ardblair.
Ghost Town: The Perthshire village that disappeared off the map
2
Osteopath and artist Stephen Ward had pleaded his innocence over the Profumo affair which scandalised Britain in the 1960s (PA Archive)
Monday court round-up — Speeding firefighter and paramedic punch
3
Lynn Anderson is back in Dundee after three weeks in hospital in Turkey.
Dundee mum Lynn Anderson flown from Turkish hospital to Ninewells by air ambulance
4
HMS Prince of Wales goes under the Forth Bridge in Fife
Stricken HMS Prince of Wales arrives at Rosyth dockyard
5
Aydya Group founder Yusuf Okhai. Image: Aydya Group
Dundee entrepreneur devastated by £5m legal battle says he is spurred by failure
6
File photo dated 28/05/19 of actor Brian Cox who has said he went into "survival mode" following the death of his father from pancreatic cancer. PA Photo. Issue date: Sunday March 29, 2020. The star of HBO's Succession, 73, was eight when his mill worker father died, three weeks after being diagnosed with the disease. Speaking on Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, the Scottish actor told how his mother suffered a breakdown and the family were left in debt. See PA story SHOWBIZ Cox. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire
Dundee’s Hollywood star Brian Cox aims TV tirade at Liz Truss
6
7
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
3
8
Illustration of the Rosyth waterfront as a green freeport. Image: Forth Green Freeport
Potential for 7,000 new jobs in Fife say firms behind freeport bid
9
HMS Prince of Wales, pictured sailing from Rosyth Dockyard for the very first time. Image: Ministry of Defence.
All you need to know as stricken £3bn warship heads back to Fife for…
10
Courier News - Cheryl Peebles story - CR0032756 - Senior pupils donating to Dundee and Angus Foodbank -- Picture shows general view / gv / locator / exterior -- Grove Academy, Claypotts Road, Broughty Ferry - Thursday 16th December 2021 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Could teacher strikes cause school closures in Tayside and Fife in the winter term?

More from The Courier

Molly Cunningham Pitlochry 100th birthday
Age is just a number for Pitlochry resident Molly as she turns 100 in…
Burger Island owner Rain Miller. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Burntisland burger joint's hunt for two boys whose mouth-watering order helped transform their business
Photo shows two RNLI crewman from behind walking on the gangway to the Broughty Ferry RNLI station with the River Tay in the background.
COURIER OPINION: Arbroath or Broughty Ferry lifeboat downgrade could cost lives
dundee council tax john alexander
Dundonians could face council tax hike of at least 3% amid £45m budget black…
2
Forfar's flooded West High Street in September. Image: Alison Russo Brown
Extra Forfar drainage being put in to avert repeat of town centre flooding
Nancy Dawson: An American who made her mark on Dundee and Fife
Stan Garland with the damaged water pipe. Image: Paul Reid
Waste pouring into Lochee garden after thieves burst pipe stealing bike
Peter Brown was found guilty of blocking the badger sett.
Badgers 'would have suffocated' after digger driver blocked sett entrance on Fife farmland
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
Gary Bowyer wants to see ruthless Dundee as he addresses Niall McGinn absence
Paul McMullan takes on his man against Arbroath
LEE WILKIE: Dundee should dominate after early goals but they are falling short

Editor's Picks