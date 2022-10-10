Shakira becomes latest celebrity to voice support for women of Iran

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shakira becomes latest celebrity to voice support for women of Iran

By Press Association
October 11 2022, 12.10am
Shakira becomes latest celebrity to voice support for women of Iran
Shakira becomes latest celebrity to voice support for women of Iran

Shakira has become the latest celebrity to voice her support for the women of Iran, amid widespread protests in the country and accusations of human rights violations.

Angelina Jolie, Jessica Chastain, Bella Hadid and Justin Bieber have all expressed concern online following the civil unrest in response to the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

Thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets, after Ms Amini died while detained by police in the capital, Tehran, for allegedly not adhering to Iran’s strict Islamic dress code.

Iran’s government insists Ms Amini was not mistreated, but her family says her body showed bruises and other signs of beating.

“My heart is with Mahsa Amini’s family and with the women and schoolgirls of Iran and all those fighting for freedom of expression,” Shakira wrote on Instagram.

Demonstrations have taken place since September 16, with other famous faces paying tribute to the “defiant, fearless” women of Iran.

“All those who have survived and resisted for decades, those taking to the streets today, and Masha Amini and all young Iranians like her,” Jolie wrote.

“Women don’t need their morals policed, their minds re-educated, or their bodies controlled. They need freedom to live and breathe without violence or threats.”

In solidarity with the women of Iran, Chastain vowed to “amplify their voices from afar”.

“When one woman is attacked, it is an attack on as all,” she said.

In her own social media re-post, Hadid said “patriarchy is violence”.

“Our sisters are being murdered for the right to be. The right to exist in all their freedom. The freedom of choosing their sovereignty over their own bodies.”

It comes as the UK imposed sanctions on the so-called morality police and other senior security officials on Monday.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) announced that it has sanctioned the Iranian regime’s so-called morality police “in its entirety”, as well as five leading political and security officials in Iran for “committing serious human rights violations”.

