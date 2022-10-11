Tourists flock to Japan after Covid restrictions lifted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tourists flock to Japan after Covid restrictions lifted

By Press Association
October 11 2022, 8.51am
A foreign traveller arrives at Haneda Airport in Tokyo (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)
A foreign traveller arrives at Haneda Airport in Tokyo (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

Droves of tourists from abroad have started arriving in Japan on the first day of lifted border restrictions, which had been in place for more than two years to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

Travellers are expected to deliver a sorely needed five trillion yen (£31 billion) boost to the world’s third-largest economy.

And the flood of visitors is expected to keep growing, with the daily cap of 50,000 arrivals gone.

Airlines have added flights to respond to the full reopening of borders.

A traveller stands in front of a flight information board upon his arrival at the Haneda International Airport in Tokyo
A traveller stands in front of a flight information board upon his arrival at Haneda International Airport in Tokyo (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

Visa-free travel is back for short-term business and tourism from more than 60 nations.

David Beall, a photographer based in Los Angeles who has been to Japan 12 times, has already booked a flight and is planning to go to Fukui, Kyoto, Osaka and Tokyo.

The last time he was in Japan was in October 2019.

But it is everyday things he is most looking forward to, like eating Japan’s popular fried pork dish, tonkatsu.

“As cliche as it sounds, just being back in Japan after all this time is what I am most looking forward to. That of course includes hopefully meeting new people, eating the food that I’ve missed like good tonkatsu, being in nature that time of the year, riding the trains,” he said.

Tourists such as Mr Beall, numbering about 32 million people before Covid-19, are welcome for good reason.

Many will have more spending power because the Japanese yen has declined in recent months in value compared with the US dollar, the euro and other currencies.

The only protocols left for entry are that you must be fully vaccinated with one booster or have a negative PCR test within 72 hours of departure.

Police officers at Haneda International Airport in Tokyo
Police officers at Haneda International Airport in Tokyo (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

Then, virtually all visitors from the US, the rest of Asia, Europe and South America will not have to quarantine.

Compared with the most recent surge in Japan, when reported infections nationwide topped 200,000 people in August, both cases and deaths have dwindled.

Last week, daily deaths averaged eight people nationwide.

Japan has provided free Covid-19 vaccines, especially encouraging the elderly and the medically vulnerable to get inoculated.

But visitors may have to adjust to face masks.

Most Japanese are still wearing masks, just about everywhere.

Many shops and restaurants require mask-wearing, as well as sanitising hands at entrances, though there is talk of relaxing such recommendations in open outdoor spaces.

Some establishments close early, or have shut completely.

Foreign travellers arrive at Haneda International Airport in Tokyo
Travellers arrive at Haneda International Airport (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

Still, bookings from abroad at Japanese carrier All Nippon Airways have already jumped five-fold compared with the previous week, while those flying out of Japan doubled.

The surge is coming on top of lesser, more gradual increases recorded the previous week.

Air Canada said bookings for Canadian travel to Japan jumped 51% this month compared with last month, while travellers from Japan to Canada grew 16% over the same period.

The Japanese economy can use the influx of tourist spending.

Fitch Ratings forecast Japan’s real GDP growth at 1.7% in 2022 and 1.3% in 2023, supported by its loose fiscal policy, a recovery in the service sector, and a gradual fix to supply chain problems, which will boost manufacturing and exports.

The reopening to overseas visitors is expected to work as a positive, despite risks from geopolitical tensions and higher prices.

Japan had basically shut its borders to tourists, but started allowing packaged tours in June.

Many people opted to wait for open-ended individual travel before getting a plane ticket.

Foreign travellers gather upon arrival at Haneda International Airport in Tokyo
Travellers gather upon arrival at Haneda International Airport (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

With declining nervousness about the risks of infections, local trips by Japanese are also increasing – encouraged by discounts offered by airlines, bullet trains, onsen hot spring resorts and hotels to jumpstart the ailing travel industry.

Although Japan offers various attractions, from the ski slopes of northern Hokkaido to the tropical beaches of Okinawa islands in the south, experts insist the coming months are the best to enjoy what Japan has to offer.

Foliage is turning vibrant colours; the weather is moderate, not freezing, sweltering or humid; and seafood, grapes, chestnuts and other culinary delights are fresh and plentiful.

“Now we are all ready to welcome people from abroad,” said Shuso Imada, general manager at the Japan Sake and Shochu Information Centre.

Mr Imada’s work is to promote sake rice wine and shochu, made from barley, potatoes or other vegetables, domestically and abroad.

“Autumn is the best season to enjoy Japanese food with sake and shochu,” he said.

