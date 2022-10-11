Russian war hawks demand more devastating strikes on Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Russian war hawks demand more devastating strikes on Ukraine

By Press Association
October 11 2022, 10.00am
A medical worker runs past a burning car after a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine (Roman Hrytsyna/AP)
A medical worker runs past a burning car after a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine (Roman Hrytsyna/AP)

Moscow’s barrage of missile strikes on cities across Ukraine has elicited celebratory comments from Russian officials and pro-Kremlin pundits, who in recent weeks have actively criticised the Russian military for a series of embarrassing setbacks on the battlefield.

Russian nationalist commentators and state media’s war correspondents lauded Monday’s attack as an appropriate, and long-awaited, response to Ukraine’s successful counter-offensive in the north-east and the south and a weekend attack on a key bridge between Russia and Crimea, the prized Black Sea peninsula Russia annexed in 2014.

Many argued, however, that Moscow should keep up the intensity of Monday’s missile strikes in order to win the war now.

Some analysts suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin is becoming a hostage of his own allies’ views on how the campaign in Ukraine should unfold.

“Putin’s initiative is weakening and he is becoming more dependent on circumstances and those who are forging the ‘victory’ (in Ukraine) for him,” Tatyana Stanovaya, founder of the independent R.Politik think tank, wrote in an online commentary.

“The fear of defeat is so strong, especially for those who are now fully immersed in this military venture, that Putin’s indecisiveness, with his logic of ‘we have not started anything yet’ and ‘restrained tactics have paid off’, has become a problem,” the analyst said.

Mr Putin’s supporters have been calling for drastic steps on the Ukraine battlefield for weeks.

These calls intensified over the weekend, shortly after an explosion on the Kerch Bridge linking Crimea to Russia sent shockwaves around the globe.

The bridge, Europe’s longest, is a prominent symbol of Russian military might and was opened by Mr Putin himself in 2018.

“And?” Margarita Simonyan, head of the state-funded RT television, wondered on social media about Moscow’s response to the attack on the bridge.

“This is one of those cases when the country needs to show we can hit back,” wrote Alexander Kots, a war correspondent for Russia’s popular pro-Kremlin tabloid, Komsomolskaya Pravda.

“It is time for fighting! Fiercely, even cruelly. Without looking back at whatever censures from the West,” Sergei Mironov, a senior Russian legislator who leads the state-backed A Just Russia party, tweeted on Saturday.

A man passes a rocket crater at a playground in a park in central Kyiv, Ukraine
A man passes a rocket crater at a playground in a park in central Kyiv, Ukraine (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

“There won’t be any bigger sanctions. They won’t say any worse words. We need to do our thing. We started it – we should go till the end. There is no way back. Time to respond!”

The response came on Monday morning, with Moscow launching dozens of missiles at Ukrainian cities simultaneously, killing and wounding scores and inflicting unprecedented damage on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure.

The strikes, which hit 15 Ukrainian cities, most of them regional capitals, knocked out power lines, damaged railway stations and roads, and left cities without water supplies.

For the first time in months, Russian missiles exploded in the very heart of Kyiv, in dangerous proximity to government buildings.

Mr Putin said on Monday the strikes were in retaliation for what he called Kyiv’s “terrorist” actions targeting the Kerch Bridge, and vowed a “tough” and “proportionate” response should Ukraine carry out further attacks that threaten Russia’s security.

“No-one should have any doubts about it,” he said.

“Here comes the response,” RT’s Simonyan tweeted on Monday after the attacks.

“The Crimean bridge was that very red line from the very beginning.”

Flames and smoke rise from the Crimean Bridge connecting the Russian mainland and the Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait, in Kerch, Crimea
Flames and smoke rise from the Crimean Bridge connecting the Russian mainland and the Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait, in Kerch, Crimea (AP)

The strongman leader of Chechnya, a Russian region in the North Caucasus, Ramzan Kadyrov said he is now “100% happy” with how the Kremlin’s “special military operation” is going.

He was among the most ardent proponents of “more drastic measures” in Ukraine, even calling for using low-yield nuclear weapons.

The Moscow-installed governor of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, described the strikes as “good news”.

The cheering by Kremlin supporters, however, came with demands for Mr Putin and the Russian military to keep up the pace and intensity of the attacks and damage inflicted on Ukraine’s infrastructure.

Mr Aksyonov, in his statement, stressed that “had such actions to destroy the enemy’s infrastructure been taken every day, then we would have finished everything in May and the Kyiv regime would have been defeated”.

“I hope that now the pace of the operation will not slow down,” Mr Aksyonov wrote.

RT’s top host Anton Krasovsky, after posting a video of himself dancing on a balcony in a cap with a Z on it, said in another Telegram post that the damage to Ukraine’s power lines was “not enough! Not enough!”

A Russian warship launches a cruise missile at a target in Ukraine
A Russian warship launches a cruise missile at a target in Ukraine (Russian Defence Ministry Press Service via AP)

Another state TV journalist, Andrei Medvedev, called Monday’s attacks “a logical step, which not just the society has long demanded — the military situation demanded a different approach to the hostilities”.

“And so it happened. But does it change much?” Mr Medvedev, who works for Russia’s state TV group VGTRK and holds a seat in the Moscow City Council, wrote on Telegram.

“If the strikes on the critical infrastructure become regular, if the strikes on railways, bridges and power plants become part of our tactics, then yes, it does change (the situation). But for now, according to (official) statements, a decision to plunge Ukraine into medieval times has not been made,” Mr Medvedev wrote.

Ms Stanovaya noted in a Telegram post on Monday that “powerful pressures” have been on Mr Putin “to move on to aggressive actions, massive bombings” and that prompted him to act.

“As of today, one can say that Putin was persuaded to resort to a more aggressive line. And it corresponds with his understanding on the situation. But it is a slippery slope – there is no way back,” she wrote.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Police officers at the scene of the incident in Bishopsgate in the City of London (James Manning/PA).
Man charged after three people stabbed in bungled phone robbery
Ukrainian junior golfers’ visit to Scotland ‘has changed their lives’
Liz Truss has been the main star of the news since becoming Prime Minister – but will also make her mark in the gaming world as part of a new video game (Construct/PA)
Liz Truss becomes star of virtual world in new video game
An elderly man walks past a car shop that was destroyed after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine (Leo Correa/AP)
Missiles hit Zaporizhzhia as sirens elsewhere in Ukraine keep up fear
The recent fall in the number of Covid-19 deaths in England and Wales may have levelled off, new figures suggest (PA)
Fall in Covid-19 death registrations may have levelled off
Donegal singer Daniel O’Donnell has said the lives of people affected by the Creeslough tragedy will never be the same again (Liam McBurney/PA)
Lives in Creeslough will never be the same again, says Daniel O’Donnell
The Royal College of Nursing has pledged to leave ‘no stone unturned’ after a damning report into its culture (PA)
Royal College of Nursing issues apology after damning report into its culture
John Vassall was one of the KGB’s most notorious British spies (PA)
Cocktails and tennis part of notorious British spy’s lavish Moscow lifestyle
Men carry clothes and a barrel with water after a landslide and flood ripped through Las Tejerias in Venezuela (Matias Delacroix/AP)
Tales of survival emerge as Venezuela landslide death toll hits 34
Former children’s laureate Michael Rosen is among the speakers at a Westminster Abbey service remembering those who died during the coronavirus pandemic (Chris Bull/Alamy/PA)
Author Michael Rosen to speak at Westminster Abbey coronavirus service

Most Read

1
Children play boules outside a thatched cottage in 'vanished' Muirton of Ardblair.
Ghost Town: The Perthshire village that disappeared off the map
2
A medical worker runs past a burning car after a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine (Roman Hrytsyna/AP)
Monday court round-up — Speeding firefighter and paramedic punch
3
Lynn Anderson is back in Dundee after three weeks in hospital in Turkey.
Dundee mum Lynn Anderson flown from Turkish hospital to Ninewells by air ambulance
4
HMS Prince of Wales goes under the Forth Bridge in Fife
Stricken HMS Prince of Wales arrives at Rosyth dockyard
5
Aydya Group founder Yusuf Okhai. Image: Aydya Group
Dundee entrepreneur devastated by £5m legal battle says he is spurred by failure
6
File photo dated 28/05/19 of actor Brian Cox who has said he went into "survival mode" following the death of his father from pancreatic cancer. PA Photo. Issue date: Sunday March 29, 2020. The star of HBO's Succession, 73, was eight when his mill worker father died, three weeks after being diagnosed with the disease. Speaking on Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, the Scottish actor told how his mother suffered a breakdown and the family were left in debt. See PA story SHOWBIZ Cox. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire
Dundee’s Hollywood star Brian Cox aims TV tirade at Liz Truss
6
7
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
3
8
Illustration of the Rosyth waterfront as a green freeport. Image: Forth Green Freeport
Potential for 7,000 new jobs in Fife say firms behind freeport bid
9
HMS Prince of Wales, pictured sailing from Rosyth Dockyard for the very first time. Image: Ministry of Defence.
All you need to know as stricken £3bn warship heads back to Fife for…
10
Courier News - Cheryl Peebles story - CR0032756 - Senior pupils donating to Dundee and Angus Foodbank -- Picture shows general view / gv / locator / exterior -- Grove Academy, Claypotts Road, Broughty Ferry - Thursday 16th December 2021 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Could teacher strikes cause school closures in Tayside and Fife in the winter term?

More from The Courier

Photo shows a large crowd at an outdoors concert in Slessor Gardens, Dundee. One fan is holding an umbrella and there's a rainbow in the distance.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee deserves a major indoor concert venue, and a major city attitude…
Molly Cunningham Pitlochry 100th birthday
Age is just a number for Pitlochry resident Molly as she turns 100 in…
Burger Island owner Rain Miller. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Burntisland burger joint's hunt for two boys whose mouth-watering order helped transform their business
Photo shows two RNLI crewman from behind walking on the gangway to the Broughty Ferry RNLI station with the River Tay in the background.
COURIER OPINION: Arbroath or Broughty Ferry lifeboat downgrade could cost lives
dundee council tax john alexander
Dundonians could face council tax hike of at least 3% amid £45m budget black…
2
Forfar's flooded West High Street in September. Image: Alison Russo Brown
Extra Forfar drainage being put in to avert repeat of town centre flooding
Nancy Dawson: An American who made her mark on Dundee and Fife
Stan Garland with the damaged water pipe. Image: Paul Reid
Waste pouring into Lochee garden after thieves burst pipe stealing bike
Peter Brown was found guilty of blocking the badger sett.
Badgers 'would have suffocated' after digger driver blocked sett entrance on Fife farmland
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
Gary Bowyer wants to see ruthless Dundee as he addresses Niall McGinn absence

Editor's Picks