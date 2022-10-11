Tales of survival emerge as Venezuela landslide death toll hits 34

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tales of survival emerge as Venezuela landslide death toll hits 34

By Press Association
October 11 2022, 10.00am
Men carry clothes and a barrel with water after a landslide and flood ripped through Las Tejerias in Venezuela (Matias Delacroix/AP)
Men carry clothes and a barrel with water after a landslide and flood ripped through Las Tejerias in Venezuela (Matias Delacroix/AP)

Rescue workers using drones and trained dogs are searching for survivors following a massive landslide in central Venezuela, as the death toll rose to 34 and residents described harrowing tales of escape from the water and mud.

Jose Medina recalled how the water streaming into his home in the town of Las Tejerias on Saturday night had reached waist level.

He and his family were trapped, he realised.

So the 63-year-old turned his fridge sideways, opened its door and used it as a boat for his granddaughter.

Jose Medina embraces his granddaughter Enderly as neighbours stand by outside their family home that was flooded in Las Tejerias, Venezuela
Jose Medina embraces his granddaughter Enderly as neighbours stand by outside their family home that was flooded in Las Tejerias (Matias Delacroix/AP)

Meanwhile he held on to the fridge with his wife, and pinned it to a table so that the strong currents of water would not push them downstream.

Mr Medina described their survival as a “miracle”.

“I’m happy that we’re alive but I’m also sad,” said the retired construction worker, who lost his home and all of his belongings.

His plight began when torrential rains caused by Hurricane Julia unleashed mudslides and floods that destroyed several mountainside neighbourhoods in Las Tejerias.

On Monday, Venezuelan officials said at least 34 people had died in the flooding and 60 are missing following the worst natural disaster to hit the cash-strapped South American country in recent years.

In Las Tejerias, a city of 50,000 people located along Venezuela’s main industrial corridor, crews were using heavy machinery to clear debris from neighbourhoods whose streets were still blocked with mud.

Erika Quintero stands in her home that was damaged after a landslide and flood ripped through Las Tejerias in Venezuela
Erika Quintero stands in her home that was damaged after a landslide and flood ripped through Las Tejerias (Matias Delacroi/AP)

Meanwhile rescue workers used drones and dogs to find people buried under the debris.

“We are still hoping to find people that can be saved,” said vice president Delcy Rodriguez as she toured one of the neighbourhoods affected by the mudslides.

For those who survived, the country’s dire economic situation will make recovery more challenging.

Mr Medina said his pension – which is pegged to Venezuela’s monthly minimum wage – is worth just 17 dollars (£15) a month.

Now he will depend on government assistance to survive, but added that he considers himself lucky that he did not lose relatives in the mudslide.

Venezuelan authorities said 317 homes in Las Tejerias were wiped out by the mudslide and another 750 homes sustained damage.

View of Las Tejerias after a landslide and flood ripped through the town in Venezuela
View of Las Tejerias after a landslide and flood ripped through the town (Matias Delacroix/AP)

Residents said they only had minutes to leave their homes late on Saturday, as the avalanche of mud, rocks and tree logs swept over several hillside neighbourhoods in the city.

Some people were praying at an evangelical church when the mudslide occurred, while others were at a children’s party, residents said.

Several children are among the missing.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Sunday declared three days of mourning for the victims and sent rescue workers to Las Tejerias, which lies along a motorway that connects Caracas to the industrial city of Valencia.

Mr Maduro said that 11 states in the country sustained damage from floods over the weekend.

