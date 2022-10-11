Royal College of Nursing issues apology after damning report into its culture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Royal College of Nursing issues apology after damning report into its culture

By Press Association
October 11 2022, 10.07am
The Royal College of Nursing has pledged to leave ‘no stone unturned’ after a damning report into its culture (PA)
The Royal College of Nursing has pledged to leave ‘no stone unturned’ after a damning report into its culture (PA)

The Royal College of Nursing has pledged to leave “no stone unturned” after a damning report into its culture.

Pat Cullen, general secretary and chief executive of the trade union and professional body, apologised and warned that “no individual is beyond reproach” and that people implicated in the report could “face internal and regulatory consequences”.

The independent report, conducted by Bruce Carr KC, set out to investigate issued raised about the culture within the RCN, including allegations of sexual harassment.

The RCN declined to share the report with the media but The Guardian received a leaked copy.

The newspaper highlighted a number of issues raised in the 77-page report, which examined culture from 2018 onwards, including:

– The barrister suggested that the RCN’s governing body, known as council, was “not fit for purpose” as it was seen as a “a misogynistic environment in which loud and abrasive male voices dominate the environment to the detriment of women”.

– Mr Carr suggested that leadership at the union was “riddled with division, dysfunction and distrust”.

– He highlighted that four out of the five people who resigned from council in the past three years were women, of whom three were from a black, Asian or minority ethnic background.

– Mr Carr added that women and ethnic minorities on the council are said to face a “hostile environment at least from the perspective of those who felt they had to leave”.

– He wrote in his report that “consistency of the evidence about the bullying of female members of staff and the stated reasons for the resignations from council substantially corroborates the fact that there is indeed such a culture within council itself”.

– Serious concerns were raised about the RCN’s annual conference, known as congress, where “inappropriate sexual culture” warrants further investigation “to identify the extent to which [it] has actually resulted in exploitation of the vulnerable”, the newspaper reported.

– Mr Carr said there was a “sexual culture at congress… in which the risk of exploitation is significant”, the newspaper added.

– The barrister added that it is “clear that congress is seen by many as an opportunity to engage in sexual activity, which will carry with it a substantial risk that a line will be crossed so as to become exploitative… All the more so where there is a power imbalance between the individuals involved and all the more so where large amounts of alcohol are consumed”.

Individuals were not named in the report, but presumably some remain in post as Mr Carr calls for them to consider their positions in the light of allegations.

Testimonial given to the barrister included a “prevalence of extramarital sexual relationships” at the annual congress, a council member said that there was “abuse, grooming, preying” in a “boozy sexualised culture” and other allegations of sexual harassment were made outside of conference.

The RCN has accepted the recommendations set out in the review and said it will set out “how it intends to make those structural reforms and raise standards”.

It has also set up a helpline and a reporting line for those affected.

The RCN is balloting all UK members to see if they are prepared to take strike action. But the union said the report would not distract from pay and safe staffing issues.

Ms Cullen, who was appointed to her role last year, said: “The college owes Bruce Carr KC a debt of gratitude for the time he has taken to produce a report of such detail, breadth and quality.

“Where behaviours have fallen short in the past, I apologise today on behalf of the entire RCN. I will hold this report close as I redouble efforts to overhaul this college and give members the strong, professional and genuinely representative organisation they deserve.

“Since I put the college on that journey last year, we have reached record size and led our members into the historic NHS strike ballot. Our collective voice is louder and our professional image much improved. New safeguarding measures and protocols have been introduced and we are modernising our governance and rethinking our approach to equality and inclusivity.

“I do not want to see this proud body dragged through the mud but my commitment to leave no stone unturned is even greater. No individual is beyond reproach. Whatever role they held previously or even today, those implicated in the report, and following appropriate investigation, will face internal and regulatory consequences.

“This review does not attach names to the incidents described but I am determined that the forthcoming investigations give complainants and victims the justice they deserve and serve as definitive proof of our commitment to change. Everybody who shared difficult personal experiences, of any kind, has my personal appreciation and support again today.”

Commenting on the report, Andrea Sutcliffe, chief executive and Registrar at the Nursing and Midwifery Council, said: “The report into the culture of the RCN details some very serious findings.

“Our code and standards set out the high level of conduct we expect from all those on our register, regardless of position or seniority.

“We’re making direct contact with Bruce Carr KC and will consider his report carefully to understand whether we may need to take any regulatory action.”

